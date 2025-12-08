Spotted in Tokyo: Every Naturally Skilled Dresser's Go-To Cure for Winter Denim Fatigue

I can't be the only person going into winter already feeling signs of denim fatigue. All fall I've been wearing jeans day in and day out, first with T-shirts, tank tops, and lightweight jackets, and more recently, with chunky sweaters, leather or suede outerwear, and even big fluffy coats. They're the go-to for a reason, but after a while, I always start to crave another pants style to replace them, if only just a few times a week. My solution will always be leather pants, and after scrolling through Hailey Bieber's Instagram slideshow from her recent trip to Japan with Justin, I can already tell that we're on the same wavelength. Like me, she's opting for leather pants whenever her denim rotation needs to take five.
Specifically, Bieber donned a pair of straight-leg, but slightly tapered black leather pants while traveling in Tokyo, pairing them with a vintage Issey Miyake brown jacket that featured a funnel neck, pleated details, and black buttons. From there, she added a vintage Mercedes-Benz baseball cap, an oversized clutch by Phoebe Philo, wire-rim sunglasses, and simple black kitten heels.
What makes leather pants such a great denim replacement is that you can wear them in all the same ways with all the same items. It's a perfect one-to-one swap. In the case of Bieber, she could have easily chosen to style her outfit with vintage jeans, but since she'd already worn the same Levi's (sourced by her go-to, Denim by Orlee) multiple times on her trip, switching them out for leather pants was an easy option that worked just as well and added a touch of variety to her vacation ensembles. Leather pants also have a tendency to slightly elevate and dress up an outfit compared to jeans—light-wash jeans in particular—because of the luxurious material.
Scroll down to add a pair of leather pants to your wardrobe this winter. Jeans, watch out, these styles are good enough to replace you.
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.