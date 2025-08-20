Sometimes, finding the perfect workout leggings is harder than that actual workout itself. Unlike other items in your wardrobe, though, workout leggings need to withstand things like burpees, reformers, Russian deadlifts, sprints, and lots and lots of sweat. Looking good in your workout outfit on your way to Pilates or Barry's is part of the fun, but it's only so much fun if you have to pull up your leggings mid-workout or catch a glimpse at weird bunching in the mirror mid-squat.
And who knows better what workout leggings make you both feel and look good than New York City's best fitness class instructors? We asked around at our favorite studios to see what exactly they look for in a workout outfit, how they approach getting dressed to sweat, and of course, which leggings they would recommend. Naturally, we're taking notes and adding all of the below to our carts. The Pilates princess uniform has never looked this good!
Fabric and comfort are everything. I look for high-quality sets that are soft, breathable, and never restrictive; something that makes me feel secure, sculpted, and confident. I do a variety of movements throughout the day—whether I’m teaching back-to-back classes, training clients, or taking a class myself—so the material needs to be durable and built to move with me.
What is your approach to getting dressed for working out?
I’m a big believer that if you feel comfortable in your clothing, you naturally radiate confidence. For me, it’s not just about being comfortable in my body. It’s about feeling held and supported. I look for sets that sculpt and secure me—whether I’m teaching, lifting weights, running, or doing Pilates.
I also want to look put together. I try to find pieces that don’t just say "I'm heading to train," but could also work if I’m grabbing a coffee or running errands after class. Function and style. Always both.
What are your favorite leggings and why?
The Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant will always be a go-to for me—they’re classic, timeless, and the quality speaks for itself. I’ve had some of my sets for years, and they’ve held up through countless sweaty workouts. The Align Leggings have seamless tops, are especially soft, and versatile enough for any type of movement.
And the Splits59 Clare High Waist Rigor 7/8 Leggings. These are my go-tos when I want something a little more elevated. Out of all the "trendy" activewear brands, they’re the ones that actually deliver. Their leggings are hands down the most flattering on all types of bodies—stretchy, sculpting, and formfitting in the best way. They look high-end and live up to it.
I look for two main things in a workout fit: comfort and style! I need my clothes to fit the workout I am doing, which is usually running, weight lifting, indoor cycling, or Pilates. That means I want compression, a nice cinched waistband, and a supportive bra. I am solidly in the camp of anti-shirt if I'm getting sweaty.
What is your approach to getting dressed for working out?
While I need to feel like I trust my clothes to stay in place for the workout, I also want to look cute! This often means I purchase a matching set. When I'm working, I spend extra time trying to find bottoms that match or complement my Barry's tops that I teach in. To me, if my outfit looks pulled together and intentional, I feel ready to take on anything.
What are your favorite leggings and why?
I am a jack of all trades when it comes to brands, but I love the Align Mini Flares from Lululemon. They have the perfect little flare below the calf to add intrigue to an old faithful style. I am also (self-proclaimed) one of All Access's (Bandier's brand) biggest fans and am devastated that they are no longer in business. I probably own 10 pairs of their classic legging. Finally, as the summer is upon us, I have to shout out Athleta for their bike shorts! I am 5'10" and their 7-inch bike shorts are the perfect length for me to run, lift, bike, and dance around in without worrying about having too much on display.
I'm looking for workout pieces that don't have zippers or buttons that dig into my body when I'm lying on the equipment and that will stay in place without fuss. A huge pet peeve of mine is having to yank my leggings up all day. Breathability is also big for me since I will likely be wearing and actively moving in any given outfit for up to seven-plus hours. I don't want fabric that traps sweat on my skin for that long.
What is your approach to getting dressed for working out?
As a full-time Pilates instructor, I spend Monday to Friday in athletic wear, which can feel repetitive. So I consider both function and fun when I'm getting dressed for a workout. I'm very drawn to the '90s workout aesthetic, so I love thick scrunchy socks, a matching workout set, and a baggy sweatshirt (think Princess Di), but love to vary my days with baggy track pants (think TLC). I want to feel good both on the street and in the studio!
What are your favorite leggings and why?
My current favorite legging is the Vuori AllTheFeels Legging. They are so soft but do not pill. They stay in place without feeling like you are being suffocated. They are breathable. I feel comfortable in them even on hot summer days. And they come in a bunch of fun colors with lots of options to match bras, jackets, and tanks. I always get compliments when I wear them. Big fan!
So as a fitness instructor, I definitely need it to actually function! So function is important and then feeling good in it. I want my workout outfit to not only support my workouts, but I also to help me feel like my most confident self. I want them to support my style, too! If it's stylish and can perform, that makes everything better. And in turn that makes me feel more confident.
What is your approach to getting dressed for working out?
If I'm having an off day, a good workout outfit just puts that extra pep in your step. And especially when you're leading a class. I definitely want to walk the walk and talk the talk! A nice outfit really helps that be possible.
What are your favorite leggings and why?
I actually love the Lululemon Align No line. Align was my first pair of leggings that I invested in. It was such a big purchase for me because it was the first pair of quality leggings I owned! You always have that moment you're like, 'Oh, this is actually what leggings are meant to be like.' It's really just nice to see the evolution of the Align leggings, without the line, which is something I know we've all been craving.
Lululemon
Align No Line
shop
Align No Line — 28"
Alexa Hirschberg, Fuze House Instructor
What do you look for in a workout outfit?
I need my workout outfit to not only be breathable, functional in a heated or non-heated room, and of course, be cute. I always also make sure that they will wash well, what material is it made out of, and how will it hold up? I wear these so frequently, I really look for good quality items. I also want to look and feel good; it’s my job to teach and lead others, and when I’m feeling good in my own skin, I can embody that energy and be able to blast it out into my clients' and communities' energetic field.
What is your approach to getting dressed for working out?
Well, I typically work out or teach first thing in the morning, so I'll lay out the outfit the night before. This requires looking at the weather, and if I'll be outside or inside. I also like to rotate my outfits to keep the energy continually flowing. The workout outfits always depend on the classes I'm teaching or doing: Is it low impact, high impact, will it be heated, will I be taking it slow? There’s so much versatility in that front, and I personally feel that different brands suit different types of workouts.
What are your favorite workout leggings and why?
My favorite workout leggings are legit anything Splits59 makes. They are not only so versatile—aka you can dress up or down—but they are also so comfortable. The waistband is breathable and doesn't dig into your stomach. They also fit properly, so you won't have to be constantly pulling them up, and they just look so chic. Also, another major factor is wash. They don't collect lint, and most pairs I've had for a number of years. Plus, the matching set and feeling good and confident in what you're wearing allows me to feel expansive and lean into my craft of teaching more.
Splits59
Airweight High Waist 26" Legging
Eliza Jordan, Fuze House Instructor
What do you look for in a workout outfit?
I look for workout outfits that combine both function and style. Since I spend a lot of time teaching in a heated room, I need something that’s sweat-wicking and comfortable from start to finish. I need to look polished and feel confident. After all, I want to set the tone for my clients to feel their best, too!
What is your approach to getting dressed for a workout?
While NYC’s classic all-black uniform is timeless, I like to incorporate pieces that truly express my personality. I’m drawn to sleek silhouettes with playful pops of color, and I love mixing and matching different sets to create looks that feel uniquely mine.
What are your favorite workout leggings and why?
As an instructor, I recommend the FP Movement Never Better leggings all the time. They’re super versatile and move with you through every kind of workout—from high-energy Hot Sculpt sessions to more controlled Pilates flows. They wick away sweat and stay comfortable no matter how intense the class gets. Plus, with so many colors, it’s easy to find a pair that matches your personal style and keeps you feeling confident.
FP Movement
Never Better 7/8 Length Leggings
Rachel Genise, Pilates Instructor
What do you look for in a workout outfit?
Variety, comfort, and quality. In terms of quality, I love something that's comfortable and long-lasting. As instructors, we spend hundreds of dollars on workout clothes, so something that is durable in different workout environments is a huge one for me.
What is your approach to getting dressed for working out?
A monochrome set is always best. Since I'm Asian American, I stick to tones I know would best fit my skin. Monochrome and solid color outfits make me feel the most confident! In terms of outfit choices and type of material, I love something that feels light. The Wundertrains from Lulu used to be my go-to, but in a heated setting, they're a bit too heavy and don't dry quickly, so I'm happy I found Vuori's Bliss Feel leggings.
What are your favorite workout leggings and why?
My favorite have always been the Vuori Dailys! They're breathable, stretchy, and of great quality. For someone who teaches in the heat, but also does various types of workouts, they're the most versatile to wear. They're fast drying, too, which is a plus for an instructor who coaches in high temps.
Vuori
Daily Form Legging
When choosing workout leggings, I look for a comfortable fit that moves with me and provides support where I need it most. I prefer fabrics that are breathable and sweat absorbing to keep me dry during my workout. A stylish design is a bonus, but I mainly want leggings that feel good and stay in place throughout my exercise. Overall, comfort, functionality, and a bit of style are what matter most to me.
What is your approach to getting dressed for working out?
My approach to getting dressed for a workout is all about practicality and comfort. I start by choosing breathable clothing that allow me to move freely. I prioritize fit and support, making sure my outfit stays in place during different exercises. Overall, I aim to feel confident and comfortable so I can focus on giving my best during my workout.
What are your favorite workout leggings and why?
You’re A Peach Leggings are my favorite because they combine a sleek, stylish design with a comfortable fit that moves with me. The black color is versatile and flattering, and the white piping adds a nice touch of detail without being too flashy. I also love how supportive and airy they feel, making them perfect for both workouts and everyday wear. Overall, they make me feel confident and ready to take on the world.
I always look for something that moves with me—not against me. I need pieces that feel breathable, supportive, and that can handle high-energy workouts without needing to be adjusted mid-move. Bonus points if the outfit makes me feel confident and put together, even when I’m drenched in sweat.
What is your approach to getting dressed for working out?
My outfit sets the tone for my workout. I treat it like a mindset shift—I want to feel strong, capable, and like the best version of myself. I go for pieces that make me feel energized and comfortable, usually with a fun pop of color or a standout detail that reflects my mood or the music I’m playing that day.
What are your favorite workout leggings and why?
The FP Movement leggings are my go-to. They have the perfect balance of stretch and compression, and they never slide down—no matter how much jumping or pulsing I’m doing. I also love how they flatter every angle and pair easily with everything from sports bras to oversized layers when I’m on the go after class