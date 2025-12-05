If Parisians Walked Around in Leggings Like It Girls in NYC and L.A. Do, They'd Choose This Expensive-Looking Color Trend

In NYC and L.A., leggings are more than just workout gear: they're worn to brunch, errands, and even casual dinners. But in a city like Paris, the situation is different. Parisians only really wear leggings when exercising. However, if they were to walk around in leggings, they would probably skip black leggings and choose the color Jennifer Lopez recently wore—navy.
Yesterday, while arriving at a studio to rehearse for her new Las Vegas residency, she was seen wearing a navy crewneck sweatshirt, navy leggings, white socks, and white sneakers. For accessories, she chose a slouchy black leather shoulder bag and, in true J.Lo fashion, oversize sunglasses.
Navy leggings are just as classic and timeless as black ones, but they're a bit more understated and elegant. Also, compared to black, they're not as stark. Instead, they're soft and refined, which is why Parisians, known for their tasteful dressing, would likely be seen wearing them while strolling along the Seine or hunting for antiques at flea markets.
That said, if you want to update your leggings collection this winter with a pair that looks expensive enough for chic Parisians to wear, keep scrolling to explore the best navy leggings. Plus, discover J.Lo's winter leggings outfit and shop the pieces to re-create her look.
