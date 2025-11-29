The Coolest Printed Shoe Trend to Wear With Brown This Season Has Revealed Itself

I adore the color brown and all-brown outfits. It’s actually my favorite color to style during winter, and I’ll even wear it often in the summertime. I tend to wear brown shoes like flats or heels if I end up wearing all-brown outfits. It’s time to explore and expand on my styling choices. While doing my daily scroll online, I saw a look that fit exactly that sentiment. Sabrina Elba stepped out recently while in London, wearing a neutral brown look.
Her outfit’s ingredients: a cropped trench coat, brown, loose pants, and a pair of shoes that weren’t just brown, they were a printed pair of heels, plaid pumps to be exact. They were from Burberry, a brand known for its plaid print. I’ve always admired plaid print in other pieces, from jackets, coats, and scarves, but shoes have always been solid colors, until now. Since seeing that look, I’ve been digging to find a pair of my own. Lucky for you, I found a few that I won’t gatekeep.
If you’re into plaid printed shoes with brown outfits this winter, keep scrolling through to recreate Elba’s look and shop similar items
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.