I have been loyal to OPI's iconic Bubble Bath ($12) for years. The sheer, candy-pink nail polish is so pretty and suits every season and situation. I keep coming back to it. For proof, check out my last in-salon manicure below, in which I chose a failsafe color combo: two coats of Bubble Bath over one coat of OPI's equally iconic Funny Bunny ($12), a soft, creamy white. (ICYMI, the brand recently released a stand-alone nail polish that combines both colors, called OPI'm a Funny Bunny. It's currently sold out—no surprise—but I'd bet my next paycheck that it will be back in stock soon.)
So, yes, I'm a self-appointed Bubble Bath super fan. That said, I've recently been inspired to switch it up (gasp!), and it's all thanks to Hailey Bieber's nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt. Recently, she posted a video of her manicure to Instagram, and I was struck by the stunning color. It was a sheer, slightly milky, sophisticated neutral, aka the understated alternative to Bubble Bunny I didn't know I needed.
Keep scrolling to see the exact OPI nail polish I'm switching over to in 2026.
My 2025 Favorite: OPI's Funny Bunny
The New, 2026 Neutral: OPI's Put It in Airplane Mode
OPI's Put It in Airplane Mode

Nail Lacquer in Put It in Airplane Mode
Here's the exact nail polish Ganzorigt is wearing in the picture. It's called Put It in Airplane Mode, and the brand describes it as a nude brown cream. Ganzorigt said it creates "the ultimate clean-girl nail" and is a "must have" in her kit. I think it's stunning and offers a slightly more mature and sophisticated look as opposed to Bubble Bath's fresh and youthful one. I officially can't wait for my next manicure.
Shop 5 More Neutral (or Neutral-Adjacent) OPI Shades

Nail Lacquer in Put It in Neutral
I'm not sure why I never thought to try OPI's Put It in Airplane Mode. I think it's because it's easy to confuse it with another one of the brand's iconic neutrals: Put It in Neutral (which I also love). This one is a pink-beige shade.

Nail Lacquer in You Don’t Know Suzi
You Don’t Know Suzi is a mocha-brown cream color.

Nail Lacquer in Funny Bunny
Here's the iconic Funny Bunny, a soft white cream.
