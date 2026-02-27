Hailey Bieber's Nail Artist Calls This Underrated OPI Shade a "Must Have" (And No, It's Not Bubble Bath)

I have been loyal to OPI's iconic Bubble Bath ($12) for years. The sheer, candy-pink nail polish is so pretty and suits every season and situation. I keep coming back to it. For proof, check out my last in-salon manicure below, in which I chose a failsafe color combo: two coats of Bubble Bath over one coat of OPI's equally iconic Funny Bunny ($12), a soft, creamy white. (ICYMI, the brand recently released a stand-alone nail polish that combines both colors, called OPI'm a Funny Bunny. It's currently sold out—no surprise—but I'd bet my next paycheck that it will be back in stock soon.)

So, yes, I'm a self-appointed Bubble Bath super fan. That said, I've recently been inspired to switch it up (gasp!), and it's all thanks to Hailey Bieber's nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt. Recently, she posted a video of her manicure to Instagram, and I was struck by the stunning color. It was a sheer, slightly milky, sophisticated neutral, aka the understated alternative to Bubble Bunny I didn't know I needed.

Keep scrolling to see the exact OPI nail polish I'm switching over to in 2026.

My 2025 Favorite: OPI's Funny Bunny

OPI bubble Bath Nail Polish

My last manicure—two coats of OPI's Bubble Bath over one coat of Funny Bunny.

The New, 2026 Neutral: OPI's Put It in Airplane Mode

OPI Put It in Airplane Mode

Here, Ganzorigt is wearing the underrated OPI nail polish in question.

OPI's Put It in Airplane Mode

