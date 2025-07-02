Not Butter Yellow, Not Sheer Pink: The Dreamiest Nail Color to Wear All Summer, Per Rihanna and Selena

The trendsetters have spoken.

Jamie Schneider's avatar
By
published
in News

When the stylish set wants to amp up their expensive-looking neutrals (iced coffee, creamy ivory, sheer pink, et al.), there's a solid chance they'll opt for butter yellow. After all, the creamy hue adds a bit of zing without appearing too saturated, keeping the overall look chic and understated. Not to mention, "It’s a sunny happy color that can be neutral but stands out," nail artist Evelyn Lim, chief educator at MiniLuxe’s Paintbox studio, once shared about summer nail trends.

But this is not a story about butter-yellow nails. (Been there, done that!) No, we're here to spotlight an even dreamier polish hue you should ask for at your next salon appointment—at least if Rihanna and Selena Gomez have anything to say about it. Per these celebs and their top-tier manicurists, dreamy lilac is the summer lacquer du jour. Scroll ahead to stay ahead of the trend.

Photo of Selena Gomez's lilac nails

(Image credit: @selenagomez)

We first spotted the luxuriously creamy color on Gomez, who donned Aprés Aster Family while appearing on ABC’s upcoming reboot of Match Game. Her long, almond-shaped tips looked elegant as ever, paired with a black Miu Miu dress and inverted, "cupped" lob. A few days after the event, her manicurist, Tom Bachik, reposted one of his photos, noting how he was "still in love" with the lilac mani (to which we say, same, Bachik).

Photo of Selena Gomez's lilac nails

A closer look at Gomez's nails

(Image credit: @selenagomez)

Fast-forward another few days, and we clocked lilac nails yet again—this time on Rihanna, who wore The GelBottle Inc's Diana ("a beautiful sheer lilac," according to nail artist Jenny Longworth) at the Smurfs movie premiere in Brussels. The pastel hue beautifully complemented her baby-blue chiffon Chanel two-piece (which reportedly took 840 hours to make, BTW), a refined touch to the equally ethereal ensemble.

Rihanna pictured at the red carpet during the global premiere of the movie Smurfs on June 28, 2025 in Brussels, Belgium, 28/06/2025

(Image credit: Jan De Meuleneir/Photonews via Getty Images)

Lilac is what we'd consider an "almost neutral," as it adds a little something extra without overpowering an entire outfit—just like its warmer counterpart, butter yellow. Plus, it's universally flattering. Take it from celebrity manicurist Julie Kandalec: "Lilac is incredibly easy to wear on a multitude of skin tones," she told WWW about the on-trend polish color. Consider it a chic summer color swap for when you're craving something elegant and low-key—one that isn't a pale yellow or milky, sheer pink.

Shop the Best Lilac Nail Polishes

Apres - Gel Couleur - Aster Family
Aprés
Gel Couleur - Aster Family

Gomez's exact hue.

The Gelbottle Inc - Gel Polish - Diana .67oz
The GelBottle Inc
Gel Polish - Diana

Rihanna's gel polish reads much softer, so much so that it almost reads white.

Le Vernis
CHANEL
Le Vernis - Immortelle

I'm personally eyeing this gorgeous Chanel shade…

Nail Lacquer Nail Polish, Purples - Achievement Unlocked
OPI
Nail Lacquer - Unlocked

An OPI classic will never let you down.

Purples Nail Polish - Lilacism
Essie
Nail Polish - Lilacism

This Essie number comes in two other stunning, light purple tones.

Les Jellies Nail Polish - Grape Jelly
Le Mini Macaron
Les Jellies Nail Polish - Grape Jelly

What's even more on-trend than a creamy lilac? A juicy, jelly finish.

Gel Couture Longwear Nail Polish - Perfect Posture
Essie
Gel Couture Longwear Nail Polish - Perfect Posture

This soft periwinkle will last you over two weeks.

Sundays - Nail Polish - No. L.05
Sundays Studio
Nail Polish - No. L.05

If you love a creamy, opaque finish, this Sundays polish is the one for you.

Cirque Colors - Nail Polish - Lavender Sky 0.37 Oz
Cirque Colors
Nail Polish - Lavender Sky

Another jelly option to make your mani even more summer coded.

Olive & June, Nail Polish - TT
Olive & June
Nail Polish - TT

Olive & June's polishes are top notch for at-home-mani novices. The thick cap and round brush help you land the most seamless application.

Explore More:
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider
Senior Beauty Editor

Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. With over seven years in the industry, she specializes in trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves scouting vintage boutiques and reading thrillers, and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸