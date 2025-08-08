Yep, "Bubble Bunny" Is Officially the Chicest OPI Combination of All Time

It's not to be missed.

Photo collage of Iram Shelton&#039;s OPI nail looks
(Image credit: @iramshelton)
Jamie Schneider's avatar
By
in News

If you want a ridiculously luxe-looking manicure that will have people oohing and ahhing over your digits, I highly recommend going custom. No, this doesn't mean you must make your way to the lab and whip up your very own shade—simply layer two or more hues for a unique look. It's a trick top-tier manicurists lean on all the time for their celebrity clients, but of course, some polishes play nicer together than others. As a general rule, sheer, milky shades always look sublime, and you can easily tweak the number of coats until you reach your desired color payoff. One of the chicest (according to editors and my IG feed) is colloquially known as "Bubble Bunny"—a blend of two wildly popular OPI polishes. See below for the full breakdown.

What Are Bubble Bunny Nails?

Simply mix OPI's Bubble Bath and Funny Bunny, and there you have it—Bubble Bunny nails! Soapy and sheer, the combo results in the palest hint of pink. See, Bubble Bath on its own is more of a sweet, candy-like pink, while Funny Bunny is arguably the top choice for milky white manis. Both are sheer yet buildable, so you can either commit to the watery look or pile on coat after coat if you prefer a creamier, more opaque finish.

Photo of Rae London wearing OPI nail polish

Here's how Bubble Bath looks on it's own.

(Image credit: @raelondonnails)

When you combine them, however, the Bubble Bath pink becomes a tad less saturated and somehow looks even chicer than before. It's no wonder the combo frequently pops up on my IG feed, from celebrity manicurists to content creators to WWW beauty editors alike. Social media editor Emma Hughes specifically praises the custom color, even declaring the "always flattering" duo as her "one tried-and-true combo for life." Color me influenced!

Photo of Iram Shelton wearing OPI nail polish

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

You have a couple of options when it comes to mixing the two polishes. You can either A) start with two thin coats of Bubble Bath and follow up with a thin coat of Funny Bunny (Hughes's preferred method), or B) add a few drops of both polishes on a palette and mix them before painting the new, custom shade on your nails. (Find a quick tutorial here from nail art enthusiast Adeeba Khan.) The former is less messy, but the latter may ensure a better blend. I suggest trying both and seeing which routine feels more doable for your next mani. Trust me—once you give this OPI combo a go, it'll be all you'll want to wear for the foreseeable future.

Shop the OPI Combo

Nail Lacquer Nail Polish, Nudes/neutrals/browns - Bubble Bath
OPI
Bubble Bath

Nail Lacquer Nail Polish, Blacks/whites/grays - Funny Bunny
OPI
Funny Bunny

More Sheer, Milky Polishes You'll Love

Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour
Chanel
Balleria

Always a classic.

Nail Lacquer Nail Polish, Nudes/neutrals/browns - Put It in Neutral
OPI
Put It in Neutral

Manicurists also love to layer this sheer pink with Funny Bunny.

Opi Nail Lacquer Bare My Soul | Sheer Soft Beige Crème Chip Resistant Nail Polish | Always Bare for You Collection
OPI
Bare My Soul

Another sheer neutral practically made for layering.

Pinks Nail Polish - Ballet Slippers
Essie
Ballet Slippers

Essie's Ballet Slippers is my go-to for "naked" manicures.

Naked Manicure Perfector - Pink
Zoya
Naked Manicure Perfector in Pink

I'm willing to bet that anything with "naked manicure" on the label is a winner.

Les Mains Hermès, Nail Polish, Rose Coquille
Hermès
Les Mains Hermès Nail Polish in Rose Coquille

This soft peach shade is so stunning.

Le Sweet Nail Polish Collection - Milkshake
Le Mini Macaron
Milkshake

For those looking for more of a milky-white mani, you can't go wrong with Milkshake.

Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider
Senior Beauty Editor

Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. With over seven years in the industry, she specializes in trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves scouting vintage boutiques and reading thrillers, and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸