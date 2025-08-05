The Milky Nail Trend Just Got a Makeover—Here's How Everyone Will Be Wearing It

When it comes to nail trends, nothing has dominated recent years quite like the milky manicure. This sheer, creamy hue looks chic, pairs well with everything in your wardrobe and always gives that "clean-girl" finish that many of us love. As a beauty editor, I can completely understand why it's been so popular lately. However, if you want to take things up a notch, let me introduce you to the iridescent milky nail trend.
As the name suggests, this manicure combines a sheer, milky base with a subtle, shimmery finish to give your nails a glowy, glossy appearance. It reminds me a little bit of the viral "glazed donut" nail trend from 2022, but the creamy pink hues keep it looking less trend-led and more timeless. I've spotted some of the best nail artists out there giving this trend a go as of late, and it's safe to say that I'm obsessed.
If you want to know more, I've rounded up some of my favourite iridescent milky nail looks below, and have even included some top nail polishes to help recreate the look at home. You are welcome...
Iridescent Milky Nail Inspiration
Short, simple and oh so chic.
This trend works for all nail shapes.
The subtle, shimmery finish definitely takes this manicure up a notch.
For more impact, why not add extra shine?
This manicure will earn you so many compliments.
The ultimate clean-girl finish.
The milky hue really does keep things looking bang on trend.
Just look at how these nails sparkle in the sun.
The Best Products for Iridescent Milky Nails
OPI
Nail Polish in Funny Bunny
Funny Bunny from OPI will create the perfect milky base for your nails.
Essie
Special Effects Nail Polish Topcoat in Separated Starlight
Then, add a shimmery top coat like this one from Essie.
Manucurist
Active Bright Treatment
Manucurist's Active Bright polish will create a milky, iridescent manicure all in one go, while also helping to strengthen the nails.
H&M
Nail Polish in Oh my Vanilla!
Another gorgeous, milky-white nail polish that is super affordable.
