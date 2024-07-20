Forget the Trends—These 6, Classic Nail Colours Are Quietly Dominating and Always In Style

As a beauty editor , I’m used to spotting micro trends and predicting which ones will enter the mainstream—but keeping track of emerging manicures is becoming a full-time job in its own right. Even more so than makeup and hair cuts , nail trends move fast. And 2024 has already served us an impressive amount of nail art inspiration . From fruity nail designs to yellow colour block manicures , bold and bright nails are amongst the popular choices in salons right now.

But what about those of us who prefer a more pared-back approach to our nails? Luckily, you’re covered too. Whether it’s minimalist manicures or clear nail designs , one of the biggest nail trends of 2024 so far has been the emergence of “naked nails” —a perfectly polished manicure created with a sheer nail colour. And nail experts are obsessed with it too.

“Sheer manicures are just so effortless, they’re like no-makeup makeup, but for your nails,” says nail expert and OPI global ambassador Iram Shelton . Unlike opting for a bright nail colour or an experimental nail art look , it’s clear that sheer nails colours are also rising in popularity due to how versatile and low-maintenance they are. “Sheer nails suit everyone and can easily be created at home with lacquer too. It looks so clean and minimal,” explains Shelton.

So, what are the best sheer nail colours if you want to recreate this understated manicure at home? “ OPI Bare My Soul has been really popular this year,” says Shelton. “It’s a sheer nude that will compliment all skin tones, and can be worn totally sheer or with a couple of coats to give more of an opaque finish.” Plus, nail tints and sheer shades with just a hint of colour are growing in popularity too. “I think the mix of lip gloss and jelly nails will be the next popular thing,” predicts Shelton.

Feeling inspired? Ahead, we’ve rounded up 6 of the best sheer manicures to inspire your next nail look—and the sheer nail colours that you need to get the look.

The best sheer nail colours:

1. Milky Nails

Style Notes: The perfect entryway to the sheer nail trend, milky nails provide all the high-gloss, healthy nail finish of a sheer manicure but with an ever-so-slightly cloudy finish. More of a semi-sheer nail, in fact. It’s perfect if you want to minimise the appearance of any ridges or discoloration on your natural nails too.

Get the look:

OPI Opi Nail Polish in Funny Bunny £15 SHOP NOW

2. Rose Blush

Style Notes: This sheer pink manicure is so subtle, yet undeniably expensive-looking. (Which, perhaps, isn’t surprising considering it was created with a Hermes nail polish.) The polished finish suits every occasion, but would look particularly striking as a chic wedding day manicure.

Get the look:

Hermes Les Mains Hermès Nail Polish in 03 Rose Coquille £45 SHOP NOW

3. Sheer Shimmer

Style Notes: Minimal doesn’t have to mean boring, and sheer nail colours often look incredibly beautiful when imbued with a little texture. Whether that’s a pearlescent finish or a scattering of sparkle like this look, it proves that simple doesn’t have to mean stark.

Get the look:

Sephora Collection Nail Polish in 901 Pink Glaze £5 SHOP NOW

4. BB Cream

Style Notes: Much like a BB cream that you’d out on your face, BB cream nail polishes offer a similarly light layer of coverage with a sheer wash of colour. Emerging in salons thanks to Canadian nail brand Gelcare , you can get a similar look at home by opting for a sheer pinky-beige colour with minimal opacity.

Get the look:

Barry M Air Breathable Nail Paint in Cupcake £4 SHOP NOW

5. Lipgloss Nails

Style Notes: As predicted by Shelton, lip gloss manicures are an emerging sheer nail trend and this one is about as chic as they come. Look for soft colours like peaches, apricots and petal pinks and apply just one thin coat to add a glossy hint of colour, without concealing your natural nail beneath.

Get the look:

Manucurist Manucurist Green Active Glow £14 SHOP NOW

6. Pink Glow

Style Notes: Nail tints are hugely popular right now thanks to the way enhance your natural nails with a subtle pop of colour and boost luminosity. Dior’s Nail Glow is always recommended by nail experts for the way that it imparts a glossy wash of pink for instant polish.

Get the look: