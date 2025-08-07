So *This* Is How to Wear a Neon Pedicure in an Undeniably Chic Way

Not yet ready to say goodbye to your summer pedi? There's still time to brighten up your August nail appointments with a trending neon pedicure.

Neon Pedicure Trend
(Image credit: @millymason_, @bombshellnailslondon)
I don’t know about you, but I’m still clinging on to summer with everything that I have in me. Yes, it may be grey outside as I write this, but let’s be honest, for us Brits, unexpected downpours come part and parcel with the summer season. So, while the weather may be proof that the autumn trends are creeping ever closer, I’m not one to let something as silly as a bit of rain get in the way of embracing summer just that little bit longer—particularly when it comes to pedicure trends.

In light of this, I’ve been scrolling my feed, all in the name of research, to discover summer's ultimate pedicure colours. After all, what better way is there to close sandal season than with a set that channels this time of year? Of course, the vibrant picanté pedicure was high on the list, a favourite with celebrities like Lily Allen throughout the summer months. I was also tempted to see how sunshine-inspired sol nails would translate on my toes, picturing the golden hue paired with tan sandals and cream flip flops.

In the end, however, my hours of scrolling revealed that there was only one pedicure trend which could truly be named summer’s chicest pedi, and it turns out, it’s a trend that doesn’t just stick to one specific nail colour. Instead, the neon pedicure offers a bright, bold take on all our favourite summer nail colours, making these hues the perfect inspo for any August nail appointments. Just allow me to prove it...

The Best Neon Pedicure Inspiration

1. Luminous Lemon

Neon Pedicure Trend @bombshellnailslondon

(Image credit: @bombshellnailslondon)

Forget Sol or even butter yellow, neon yellow is this season's brightest yellow pedicure trend.

2. Pink Tips

Neon Pedicure Trend @millymason_

(Image credit: @millymason_)

If block colour feels intimidating, why not try a neon French-tip pedicure instead?

3. Punchy Picanté

@bombshellnailslondon Picante Pedicure

(Image credit: @bombshellnailslondon)

Up the ante on your red pedicure by opting for a neon picante-inspired tone.

4. Vibrant Coral

Neon Pedicure Trend @millymason_

(Image credit: @millymason_)

Coral pedicures are always trending, but this neon twist feels extra special.

5. French Fancy

Neon Pedicure Trend @morellolondon

(Image credit: @morellolondon)

Another chic neon French Tip look.

7. Coloured Chrome

Neon Pedicure Trend @paiwaloves

(Image credit: @paiwaloves)

Take your neon pedicure to the next level with a glossy chrome top coat.

7. Power Pink

Neon Pedicure Trend @millymason_

(Image credit: @millymason_)

Wear this bright pink shade with neutral-toned sandals to ensure it really pops.

8. Opposites Attract

Neon Pedicure Trend @millymason_

(Image credit: @millymason_)

A milky mani and a neon pedicure are the ultimate mani-pedi combo.

9. Orange Popsicle

Neon Pedicure Trend @nailsbyaimeegc

(Image credit: @nailsbyaimeegc)

This statement orange pedicure is hot, hot, hot.

The Best Neon Pedicure Products

Nails Inc Neon Nail Polish in Lightcliffe Road
Nails Inc
Lightcliffe Road Neon Nail Polish

Neon green is seriously bold but seriously cool.

Nail Polish
H&M
Nail Polish in Don't Neon Me

Channel disco Barbie with this luminous pink polish.

Hi Vis Neon Nail Paint | Outrageous Orange
Barry M
Hi Vis Neon Nail Paint in Outrageous Orange

Neon orange is the ideal summer pedicure shade.

Nails Inc Neon Lite Pastel Neon Nail Polish
Nails Inc
Neon Lite Nail Polish Set

Why choose one neon nail polish when you can get your hands (or feet) on them all?

Gel Couture Top Coat
Essie
Gel Couture Gel-Like Nail Polish-Gel Top Coat

Don’t forget to lock in your look with the best Essie top coat.

