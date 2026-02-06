In August of last year, we announced the chicest OPI nail polish combination of all time. We colloquially referred to it as "Bubble Bunny," as it involved layering two iconic shades: Bubble Bath, a sheer, candy-pink color, and Funny Bunny, a creamy, milky-white color. For context, this has been one of our go-to manicures for years. In fact, social media editor Emma Hughes specifically praised the custom color, saying it's "always flattering" and her "tried-and-true combo for life."
So, you can imagine our pure and utter delight when we saw OPI announce that it was making it official. Yep, that's right. OPI is releasing a new shade of nail polish that's half Bubble Bath, half Funny Bunny. No more mixing! No more layering! Just one or two simple coats of sheer, milky, sophisticated perfection. The new shade is called OPI'm a Bubble Bunny (in the words of my colleague and Who What Wear Senior Beauty Editor Jamie Schneider, "Did they hear us?"). We think it's destined to go viral, which means it carries a high risk of selling out. Keep scrolling to snag a bottle (or five) for yourself, before the rest of the internet catches on.
OPI's Funny Bunny
OPI
Nail Lacquer in Funny Bunny
For context, here's Funny Bunny. It's a soft, milky white color.
OPI's Bubble Bath
OPI
Nail Lacquer in Bubble Bath
Bubble Bath, on the other hand, is a soft, sheer pink color.
The New Combination Color: OPI'm a Bubble Bunny
OPI
Nail Lacquer in OPI'm a Bubble Bunny
Here's the new, soon-to-be viral nail polish: OPI'm a Bubble Bunny. It's the result of combining the milky white of Funny Bunny with the sheer candy-pink of Bubble Bath. The result? A dreamy, soft, and eternally chic light pink—aka the TikTok-viral "soap nails" trend at its finest.
This nail polish is currently available on Ulta's website, but we doubt it will last long. If you want in on this new shade for chic, at-home manicures, we suggest acting fast and adding it to your cart. Until then, shop a few of our other favorite OPI shades below.
Shop 5 More OPI Shades We Love
OPI
Nail Lacquer in Big Apple Red
This ultra-flattering blue-red suits every season and situation.
OPI
Nail Lacquer in Put It in Neutral
Put It in Neutral is another classic OPI shade. It's the perfect pink-beige.
OPI
Nail Lacquer in Cajun Shrimp
A fiery orange-red? Yes, please.
OPI
Nail Lacquer Nail Polish, Purples - Lincoln Park After Dark
