It looks incredibly chic.

OPI nail polish

In August of last year, we announced the chicest OPI nail polish combination of all time. We colloquially referred to it as "Bubble Bunny," as it involved layering two iconic shades: Bubble Bath, a sheer, candy-pink color, and Funny Bunny, a creamy, milky-white color. For context, this has been one of our go-to manicures for years. In fact, social media editor Emma Hughes specifically praised the custom color, saying it's "always flattering" and her "tried-and-true combo for life."

So, you can imagine our pure and utter delight when we saw OPI announce that it was making it official. Yep, that's right. OPI is releasing a new shade of nail polish that's half Bubble Bath, half Funny Bunny. No more mixing! No more layering! Just one or two simple coats of sheer, milky, sophisticated perfection. The new shade is called OPI'm a Bubble Bunny (in the words of my colleague and Who What Wear Senior Beauty Editor Jamie Schneider, "Did they hear us?"). We think it's destined to go viral, which means it carries a high risk of selling out. Keep scrolling to snag a bottle (or five) for yourself, before the rest of the internet catches on.

Kaitlyn McLintock wearing one coat of Funny Bunny and two coast of Bubble Bath nail polish.

Here's a picture of one of my recent manicures. I'm wearing two coats of OPI's Bubble Bath gel polish and one coat of Funny Bunny.

