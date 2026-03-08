Transitioning Your Outfits From Winter to Spring Means Wearing Them With This Shoe Color

In some parts of the world, spring is slowly but surely approaching, and I’m attempting to dress appropriately for the in-between weather. While I’m waiting patiently for the sun’s warmth to arrive, I’ve been contemplating how I want my outfits to look for this transitional weather coming up. Well, Reneé Rapp recently wore a shoe color trend that made her wool trench coat from Tory Burch look like a spring outfit.
This color is such a fun one and had a major moment last spring in the form of flats. Rapp wore a pair of red peep-toe pumps, also by Tory Burch. Red and tan is a color combination that I will always find lovely, but this styling was next-level chic. I predict red shoes, particularly heels, will be everywhere this spring. Bold dressers already gravitate toward color, but for those of you who aren’t privy to wearing bright colors, try wearing a pair of red shoes as your pop of color, as Rapp did.
If you’re into the red shoe color trend to wear with your transitional outfits, keep scrolling to re-create this look and shop similar items.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.