It's Nothing Against Neutrals, But the Picante Pedicure Is the Chicest Trend to Wear on Your Toes Right Now
Call me a cliché, but I firmly believe there’s nothing quite like sitting outside and sipping on a picante as the sun warms your skin. And while the weather is teasing me, I’ve been looking for other ways to get my warm weather kicks, and thankfully, the latest nail trend I’ve been spotting everywhere taps into this vibe perfectly—and it's actually all down to one specific pedicure colour.
Channeling the garnish on my favourite spicy margarita cocktail, chilli-red colours are proving a major spring pedicure trend, and I predict we’re going to be seeing the picante pedi everywhere as we move further into spring/summer.
You may be wondering, how does a picante pedicure differ from a traditional red nail look? Well, this look requires one shade of red in particular. Mimicking a red chilli, it’s a red with warm undertones that leans orange in certain lights. Rather than a classic look, this fresh take on red offers a twist on the tone for a vibrant look that’s hot, hot, hot. Want to see for yourself? Just take a look at these spicy pedicure looks for inspiration.
Picante Pedicure Inspiration
Bright and bold, this is a picante pedi at its best.
Top with a glossy top coat for maximum impact.
Stick to a red with orange undertones to still channel the picante look.
Lean into the statement nature of this trend with a neon red tone.
If full block colour isn’t for you, try this picante inspired twist on a French pedicure.
The Best Picante Red Nail Polishes
Manucurist’s Poppy Red is slightly darker yet with the same warm undertones.
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years of experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing. She has also mastered the art of identifying upcoming nail and hair trends before anyone else. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer and, of course, a great pair of heels (for the extra inches). Jazz has written for publications including Marie Claire, ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.