Call me a cliché, but I firmly believe there’s nothing quite like sitting outside and sipping on a picante as the sun warms your skin. And while the weather is teasing me, I’ve been looking for other ways to get my warm weather kicks, and thankfully, the latest nail trend I’ve been spotting everywhere taps into this vibe perfectly—and it's actually all down to one specific pedicure colour.

Channeling the garnish on my favourite spicy margarita cocktail, chilli-red colours are proving a major spring pedicure trend, and I predict we’re going to be seeing the picante pedi everywhere as we move further into spring/summer.

You may be wondering, how does a picante pedicure differ from a traditional red nail look? Well, this look requires one shade of red in particular. Mimicking a red chilli, it’s a red with warm undertones that leans orange in certain lights. Rather than a classic look, this fresh take on red offers a twist on the tone for a vibrant look that’s hot, hot, hot. Want to see for yourself? Just take a look at these spicy pedicure looks for inspiration.

Picante Pedicure Inspiration

Bright and bold, this is a picante pedi at its best.

Top with a glossy top coat for maximum impact.

Stick to a red with orange undertones to still channel the picante look.

Lean into the statement nature of this trend with a neon red tone.

If full block colour isn’t for you, try this picante inspired twist on a French pedicure.

The Best Picante Red Nail Polishes

Nailberry Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in Cherry Cherie £17 SHOP NOW The most perfect vibrant red-orange tone.

Essie Nail Polish in Fifth Avenue £9 SHOP NOW Essie’s Fifth Avenue will offer a statement look.

Manucurist Green Nail Polish in Poppy Red £14 SHOP NOW Manucurist’s Poppy Red is slightly darker yet with the same warm undertones.

Leighton Denny Nail Polish in I Love Juicy £13 SHOP NOW Wear on your hands, too, for a coordinated look.