It's Nothing Against Neutrals, But the Picante Pedicure Is the Chicest Trend to Wear on Your Toes Right Now

By
published
in Features

Call me a cliché, but I firmly believe there’s nothing quite like sitting outside and sipping on a picante as the sun warms your skin. And while the weather is teasing me, I’ve been looking for other ways to get my warm weather kicks, and thankfully, the latest nail trend I’ve been spotting everywhere taps into this vibe perfectly—and it's actually all down to one specific pedicure colour.

Channeling the garnish on my favourite spicy margarita cocktail, chilli-red colours are proving a major spring pedicure trend, and I predict we’re going to be seeing the picante pedi everywhere as we move further into spring/summer.

You may be wondering, how does a picante pedicure differ from a traditional red nail look? Well, this look requires one shade of red in particular. Mimicking a red chilli, it’s a red with warm undertones that leans orange in certain lights. Rather than a classic look, this fresh take on red offers a twist on the tone for a vibrant look that’s hot, hot, hot. Want to see for yourself? Just take a look at these spicy pedicure looks for inspiration.

Picante Pedicure Inspiration

@harrietwestmoreland Picante Pedicure

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

Bright and bold, this is a picante pedi at its best.

@harrietwestmoreland Picante Pedicure

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

Top with a glossy top coat for maximum impact.

@bombshellnailslondon Picante Pedicure

(Image credit: @bombshellnailslondon)

Stick to a red with orange undertones to still channel the picante look.

@bombshellnailslondon Picante Pedicure

(Image credit: @bombshellnailslondon)

Lean into the statement nature of this trend with a neon red tone.

@corrinnabianca Picante Pedicure

(Image credit: @corrinnabianca)

If full block colour isn’t for you, try this picante inspired twist on a French pedicure.

The Best Picante Red Nail Polishes

Nailberry Cherry Cherie Oxygenated Nail Lacquer
Nailberry
Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in Cherry Cherie

The most perfect vibrant red-orange tone.

Essie Nail Polish - 64 Fifth Avenue 13.5ml
Essie
Nail Polish in Fifth Avenue

Essie’s Fifth Avenue will offer a statement look.

Manicurist Green Nail Polish in Poppy Red
Manucurist
Green Nail Polish in Poppy Red

Manucurist’s Poppy Red is slightly darker yet with the same warm undertones.

Leighton Denny Nail Polish in I Love Juicy
Leighton Denny
Nail Polish in I Love Juicy

Wear on your hands, too, for a coordinated look.

Mylee Gel Polish in Piping Hot
Mylee
Gel Polish in Piping Hot

For a long-lasting finish, try this neon red gel polish.

Jazzria Harris
Freelance Fashion & Beauty Writer

Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years of experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing. She has also mastered the art of identifying upcoming nail and hair trends before anyone else. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer and, of course, a great pair of heels (for the extra inches). Jazz has written for publications including Marie Claire, ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.

