Soap Nails Are the Minimalist Manicure of My Dreams—Here's How to Get the Look

If you've been following the latest nail trends, you know that maximalism has fully taken over. Everyone is sporting different patterns and textured designs in a way that makes their nails look like an extended part of the jewelry they wear. As a beauty editor who keeps a close eye on the wide range of colors and designs that are popping off, I always notice one thing. Despite how out-there certain trends are, people will always return to a clean, minimalist approach at some point.
These days, when people aren't going for bold designs, they still want their nails done in a way that isn't just plain and polish-free. Instead, they're leaning toward barely noticeable shades that feel elegant without all the effort. Think micro French tips, milky nails, short nail designs, and, of course, soap nails. Clean girl makeup may have been left in 2025, but soap nails feel like a continuation of the clean girl aesthetic—just with a 2026 revamp.
The great news is that soap nails, unlike some other trends, are extremely easy to re-create at home. That means no long nail appointments and no hefty fee. For a full, in-depth breakdown, I chatted with nail artist Koti Sixxx and nail expert and educator Radina Ignatova for all the details. Read on for their top tips.
What are soap nails?
If you're new to soap nails, you might be wondering what they are and what makes them so buzzworthy. "Soap nails are a clean, glossy manicure that gives the impression of freshly washed hands," says Ignatova. "They are usually done in sheer pinks or soft nudes with a smooth, glass-like shine." The overall idea is to get a chic look that feels polished but also effortless.
How do soap nails and milky nails differ?
At first glance, it might seem like milky nails and soap nails are the same, but they're actually slightly different. "The difference comes down to opacity and undertone," explains Sixxx. "Soap nails are ultrasheer with a barely-there finish, while milky nails have higher opacity and lean into soft pastel hues." One example she gives is the difference between OPI's Bubble Bath for soap nails versus Funny Bunny.
How to Do Soap Nails at Home
No lie, this might be the easiest nail trends to do from the comfort of your own home. Without further ado, here's a step-by-step guide on how to get the look.
Tools You'll Need
Nail file
Cuticle pusher
Buffer
Base coat
Nail polish (Sheer, blush toned, or French pink)
Glossy topcoat
Cuticle oil (optional)
Step 1: Prep
Once you have all your materials in front of you, you'll ned to do some prep work. "Start by shaping the nails into a soft square or rounded shape," says Ignatova. "Then, gently push back the cuticles and lightly buff the nail surface so it is smooth."
Step 2: First Coat
Just like any manicure, you'll need to start with your first coat of paint. "Apply a structured base coat to give the nails shape and a uniform appearance on all sides," says Sixxx. "This is what creates that seamless, barely-there illusion."
Step 3: Second Coat and Gloss
The third step is more of a two-in-one. "Apply one to two thin coats of a sheer, pale polish, keeping the layers light rather than thick," says Ignatova. "Finish with a glossy topcoat for that reflective shine."
Step 4: Finishing Touches (Optional)
Once your nails are dry, there are a few extra steps you can take to tie everything together. Ignatova says that you can apply cuticle oil, but if you have damaged nails, Sixxx suggests using tinted builder gel instead with a slightly yellow or cream tone along the free edge to mimic the natural nail.
Polishes We Love
Now that you know how to achieve soap nails, take a look at some of our favorite nail polishes that'll match the shades experts recommend to a T.
