This "Almost" Neutral Nail Colour Is the Final Step to Looking Elegant and Polished

It's no secret that I love a neutral nail. Chic? Yes. Goes with everything? Yes. Never goes out of style? Double yes. That being said, I do switch things up from time to time and go for colours that could almost pass for a neutral, and one of those colours is soft peach. There's something about this summer shade that manages to add a fun pop of colour to my manicure while still looking super elegant.

It seems I'm not the only one who thinks so, as I've noticed lots of celebrities wearing this peach nail shade, from Rochelle Humes to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. Not only that, but according to Google Trends, searches for peach nail designs are on the rise this summer.

Now you might be thinking, isn't a peach manicure a little, well, boring? Luckily for us, there are lots of different ways to wear the soft, stylish hue, from peach French tips to chic nail art. So, I've taken it upon myself to round up the best peach nail designs for you to try this summer. I just know that everyone will be opting for this polished manicure trend this season, so why not get ahead and save some of your favourite designs for your next trip to the salon? Keep on scrolling to screenshot your top picks...

Peach Nail Design Ideas

@rochellehumes peach manicure

(Image credit: @rochellehumes)

I love this chic, reverse French tip manicure.

@harrietwestmoreland peach French tip manicure

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

You can't go wrong with a classic French tip either.

@buffcs peach manicure

(Image credit: @buffcs)

This soft peach shade looks so elegant.

@harrietwestmoreland peach French tip manicure

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

A subtle apricot French manicure on Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

@buffcs peach ombre manicure

(Image credit: @buffcs)

Ombré nails are so cool.

@harrietwestmoreland micro peach French tips

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

Micro peach French tips? Yes please.

@harrietwestmoreland peach nail design

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

A pop of peach is always fun.

@themaniclub peach manicure

(Image credit: @themaniclub)

The perfect summer shade.

Products You Need for a Peach Manicure

Cruising in Carnaby Street Quick Drying Nail Polish
Nails Inc
Cruising in Carnaby Street Quick Drying Nail Polish

This subtle peach shade is the perfect alternative to neutral nail polish this season.

Freedom of Peach Nail Polish
OPI
Freedom of Peach Nail Polish

For more of a statement, I love this colour from OPI.

Gucci Vernis À Ongles Nail Polish
Gucci
Vernis À Ongles Nail Polish, 414 Peggy Sunburn

Another statement shade.

Peach of My Heart
Nailberry
Peach of My Heart

Such a chic option from Nailberry.

