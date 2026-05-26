There’s a reason that almond nails are having a moment in the manicure world right now, and it’s down to the fact that this nail shape is one of the few that genuinely looks great on every single nail length. Slightly more polished than a classic round or oval shape, and not quite as high-maintenance as this year’s trending square nails or the more dramatic stiletto tips, almond nails manage to be both chic and wearable. And while Instagram might have you believing that nail art only looks good on extra-long extensions, almond nails look even cooler when worn short.
Whether it’s micro French tips, minimalist designs, cool colour combinations or seasonal shades, short almond nails make for a fun foundation for a myriad of nail trends yet still feel practical enough for everyday life. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best short almond nail designs that work for office days, special occasions, and everything in between. All you need to do is screenshot your favourites for your next salon appointment.
Short Almond Nail Designs
1. Soft Peach
Creamy pastel shades are going to dominate as a summer nail trend,so this milky peach hue makes an on-trend choice for short almond nails.
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2. Italian Tips
Nails don't have to be inches long to enjoy experimenting with nail art as this cute Italian summer-inspired set proves.