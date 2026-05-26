It's Official: This Is the Chicest Way to Wear Short Nails

From colour block brights to delicate designs, these short almond nail designs are endlessly versatile.

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a collage of short almond nail designs
(Image credit: @corrinnabianca, @paintedbyjools, @lolonailedit)
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There’s a reason that almond nails are having a moment in the manicure world right now, and it’s down to the fact that this nail shape is one of the few that genuinely looks great on every single nail length. Slightly more polished than a classic round or oval shape, and not quite as high-maintenance as this year’s trending square nails or the more dramatic stiletto tips, almond nails manage to be both chic and wearable. And while Instagram might have you believing that nail art only looks good on extra-long extensions, almond nails look even cooler when worn short.

Whether it’s micro French tips, minimalist designs, cool colour combinations or seasonal shades, short almond nails make for a fun foundation for a myriad of nail trends yet still feel practical enough for everyday life. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best short almond nail designs that work for office days, special occasions, and everything in between. All you need to do is screenshot your favourites for your next salon appointment.

Short Almond Nail Designs

1. Soft Peach

@lolo.nailedit soft peach short almond nails

(Image credit: @lolo.nailedit)

Creamy pastel shades are going to dominate as a summer nail trend, so this milky peach hue makes an on-trend choice for short almond nails.

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2. Italian Tips

short almond nail designs with italian print tips and fruit motif

(Image credit: @jodiesbeaute)

Nails don't have to be inches long to enjoy experimenting with nail art as this cute Italian summer-inspired set proves.

3. Ballerina Pink

@paintedbyjools short almond nail design in ballerina pink shade

(Image credit: @paintedbjools)

A soft, pale pink is a classic nail colour that looks timeless with an almond silhouette.

4. Fluro French

@nailartbyqueenie fluorescent french tips

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

Let's be honest, French tips look great on all nails, but this mismatched highlight-coloured set is particularly cool.

5. Lavender Haze

@lolo.nailedit lilac short almond nail designs

(Image credit: @lolo.nailedit)

Purple nails are proving to be an unexpectedly popular choice for 2026 manicures, and this bold lavender shade is so joyful.

6. Sheer Milk

@paintedbyjools short almond nails in sheer milky white

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

You really can't go wrong with a sheer-milky manicure which always looks so elegant.

7. Purple Noir

@iramshelton short almond nail designs dark purple manicure

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

At first glance, this midnight manicure looks black, but it's actually a deep aubergine shade that looks so good teamed with almond tips.

8. Molten Metal

@nailartbyqueenie short almond nail designs with molten metal detail

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

Textural nails are typically quite maximalist, but this combination of a pink chrome base with gold jewellery-inspired molten detailing is beautifully delicate.

9. Studded Nails

@pink_oblivion studded almond nail design

(Image credit: @pink_oblivion)

How better to show off your cornflower blue almond tips than with a cool-girl studded border?

10. Tomato Red

Tomato red short almond manicure

(Image credit: @themaniclub)

One of the hottest hues for summer 2026, a bold orange-hued tomato red polish looks particularly classy on short nails.

11. Emerald Tips

short almond nail tips green french

(Image credit: @corrinnabianca)

The beauty of a colourful French manicure is that any shade works, but this deep emerald green is particularly beautiful.

12. Gelato Swirl

@lolo.nailedit gelato swirl short almond nail designs

(Image credit: @lolo.nailedit)

This combination of shimmering sorbet base and swirly white detailing screams summer.

13. Rich Cocoa

@paintedbyjools chocolate brown short almond nail design

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

Brown nails really aren't going anywhere. They're a chic and polished option that suits short almond nails perfectly.

14. Almond Milk

@harrietwestmoreland almond milk nail design

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

Here, the almond refers to not only the shape of the nail but the colour itself—a rich, creamy shade that looks so expensive.

15. Animal Chrome

@nailartbyqueenie animal print chrome nails

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

Whether it's leopard, tortoiseshell or Bambi-print nails, animal nail art always makes for a playful contrast to the classic almond nail shape.

16. Neutral Stars

@pink_oblivion neutral star nail design

(Image credit: @pink_oblivion)

Celestial nail art tends to dominate during party season, but this pared-back neutral take on a starry design will shine all year-round.

17. Baby Blue

@lolo.nailedit baby blue short almond nails

(Image credit: @lolo.nailedit)

Nail experts are predicting that blue manicures will be hugely popular this summer, and this soft baby blue shade will be first on our list to recreate.

18. Pistachio Pop

@gieos.room pistachio almond manicure

(Image credit: @gieos.room)

Pistachio nails are surprisingly wearable, but if you want to take this trending shade to the next level, then this mix-and-match set is so fun.

19. Micro Hearts

@nailgirlnic micro hearts almond manicure

(Image credit: @nailgirlnic)

This perfectly executed short almond set is elevated with the loveliest micro nail art detailing.

20. Deep French

@buffcs deep french almond nail design

(Image credit: @buffcs)

I love how this retro-inspired deep French tips really highlight the beautiful almond nail shape.

21. Purple Chrome

@paintboxnails purple chrome short almond nail designs

(Image credit: @paintboxnails)

For the ultimate glossy finish, chrome nails should be top of your list, and this purple set is next-level shiny.

22. Bright White