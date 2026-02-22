When it comes to getting your nails done, so many of us are preoccupied with trying new nail trends or deciding what nail colour to choose from that we can overlook our nail shape. After all, your nail shape lays the foundation for your manicure, and can totally change the overall appearance of your hands. Your nail shape can be a form of expression of your style and personality (alongside nail art), but on a practical level, the right nail shape can help you achieve certain nail goals or suit your lifestyle, too.
For the longest time, I never knew what nail shapes suited my hands best. After a lot of trial and error, and many hours in the chair with some of the top nail techs, I've been toying between squoval nails and, more recently, trying to grow my nails into a longer almond shape (with a little help from nail growth serums and nail strengtheners). However, it isn't always easy to find the nail shape that works best for you.
So, I enlisted the expertise of celebrity manicurist and Bio Sculpture ambassador,Julia Diogo, and Rebecca Crawforth, founder of Navy, to talk us through the key nail shapes, everything you should know about each one and what nail shape suits you best.
Round Nails
What are round nails? "Round nails are subtle and clean, following the natural curve of the finger. It’s a low-maintenance shape for a reason; rarely breaking, flattering for most hands, and requires minimal filing after the first shape," says Diogo.
How to file your nails into this shape: "Keep the nail relatively short," advises Crawforth. "File from side to centre in one direction, gently rounding the free edge to echo the fingertip. Avoid sawing back and forth as this can weaken the edge," she says.
Who best suits this nail shape? "Round suits almost everyone, particularly those who prefer a practical, low-maintenance shape. It works best on short to medium lengths and is ideal for clients with narrower nail beds who want a neat finish," says Crawforth.
Pros and cons: "It is durable and low risk for splitting or snagging. The only limitation is that it offers less visual elongation compared to more tapered shapes," says Crawforth. And if you're looking for nail art, this might not be the most practical nail shape. "They don’t provide much space for design, but I secretly love that. A micro French manicure always looks great with this shape, too," adds Diogo.
Oval Nails
What are oval nails? "Oval nails are similar to round but more elongated. The sides are gently tapered, and the tip is softly curved without forming a point," says Crawforth. They're also a great shape to elongate your fingers whilst looking classic. "[Oval nails] are timeless and great for shorter fingers," says Diogo. "We need quite a bit of length to achieve an oval nail, but once we’ve shaped it, it should last you well with fewer pressure points along the curve to break," she says.
How to file your nails into this shape: "Allow for moderate length. File the side walls slightly inward and round the tip into a smooth, even curve. Symmetry is key to avoiding leaning to one side," says Crawforth. Additionally, you need to take care not to file away too much of the sides. "Be careful not to taper too thin," adds Diogo. "There’s a difference between a strong oval and a skinny oval. When filing, make sure to keep a balance rather than going too narrow."
Who best suits this nail shape? "Oval is very flattering and visually lengthens shorter fingers. It suits medium to longer nails best," says Crawforth.
Pros and cons: "It creates a refined, feminine finish and elongates the hand, but it requires some length to achieve properly and may not be practical for very short nails," says Crawforth.
Almond Nails
What are almond nails? "Almond nails are tapered along the sides and softly rounded to a point at the tip, resembling the shape of an almond," says Crawforth. "Almond nails are the big sister to your round nail, not necessarily the most practical, but super flattering," adds Diogo. "We’re essentially stretching the shape of a round nail with more free edge (free edge being the part of the nail which extends beyond your finger tip). You need to look after this nail type to avoid stress breaks," she says.
How to file your nails into this shape: "Begin with a slightly longer length. File the side walls inwards evenly, then refine the tip into a soft point. Precision and symmetry are important to avoid the nail appearing skewed," says Crawforth. Additionally, Diogo recommends working on a longer nail length for the best results. "Working with a longer free edge is easier to file in and round than starting with a mid-length, which can get shorter quite quickly with shaping," she says.
Who best suits this nail shape? "Almond is flattering on most hand shapes and visually elongates the fingers. It works best on medium to longer lengths, as shorter nails do not allow enough taper," says Crawforth.
Pros and cons: "It is elegant and lengthening. However, the tapered tip can be more vulnerable to breakage if the natural nail is weak," says Crawforth.
Square Nails
What are square nails? "Square nails have straight side walls and a flat, sharp free edge with defined corners," says Crawforth.
How to file your nails into this shape: "File straight across, keeping the file perpendicular to the finger. Ensure the side walls remain straight and the corners are crisp," says Crawforth.
Who best suits this nail shape? "Square suits longer nail beds and looks particularly striking on medium to long lengths. On very short or wide nail beds, it can emphasise width," says Crawforth.
Pros and cons: "Though generally shorter than say an almond or oval, the sharp corners bring greater stress points, which can easily catch or snag," says Diogo. "I’d recommend using a nail buff with this style post-file to eliminate sharp corners," adds Crawforth. "It offers a bold, modern finish and a strong edge for colour. The corners can catch and are more prone to chipping if not maintained."
Squoval Nails
What are squoval nails? "Squoval is a square nail with softened corners. It combines the straight side walls of a square with rounded edges," says Crawforth. It's the perfect shape if you love a square but crave something a bit softer. "A squoval mani never lets me down," says Diogo. "Super wearable and versatile, it suits everyone and is really easy to maintain. The soft, round corners give it that feminine touch that square shaping misses," she says.
How to file your nails into this shape: "File straight across to create a flat free edge, then gently round the corners to remove sharpness. Keep the side walls parallel," says Crawforth.
Who best suits this nail shape? "This is one of the most universally flattering shapes. It works well on short to medium lengths and suits both wide and narrow nail beds," says Crawforth.
Pros and cons: "It balances durability with softness, making it practical for everyday wear. It does not elongate the fingers as dramatically as oval or almond," says Crawforth.
Stiletto Nails
What are stiletto nails? "Stiletto nails are sharply tapered to a defined point. They are dramatic and high impact," says Crawforth.
How to file your nails into this shape: "Start with significant length. File both side walls inward evenly until they meet at a central point. The point should be aligned with the centre of the nail bed," says Crawforth.
Who best suits this nail shape? "Stiletto suits longer enhancements rather than short natural nails. It works best for those comfortable with a statement shape," she says.
Any pros or cons? "I don’t tend to refine many stiletto or ballerina lengths —they require a lot of TLC and are only achieved with a super long nail bed &and free edge. What they do give is drama (ballerina being slightly more forgiving and wearable) and a great statement," says Diogo. "It is striking and elongates the fingers considerably. The tip is fragile on natural nails and impractical for many daily tasks," adds Crawforth.
Ballerina Nails
What are ballerina nails? "Also known as coffin shape, ballerina nails taper along the sides with a flat, squared off tip," says Crawforth.
How to file your nails into this shape: "File the side walls inward as you would for an almond, then file straight across the tip to create a flat edge. Ensure both sides are symmetrical," she says.
Who best suits this nail shape? Ballerina works best on medium to long lengths, particularly enhancements. It suits most hand shapes and offers a contemporary look," adds Crawforth.
Pros and cons: "It provides a modern silhouette with a stable tip compared to a stiletto. As with any tapered shape, the sides can be weaker if the natural nail lacks strength," she says.
With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.
Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.