Prepare: This Unexpectedly Chic Autumn Nail Trend Is Coming for Our Minimal Manicures

After months of analysing nail trends and speaking to experts to find out exactly what makes a great autumn manicure, I’ve come to an alarming conclusion—I think soft nail designs might actually be on their way out. While just a few weeks ago, bubble bath manicures and tulle nails were top of everyone's inspo boards, now that the colder weather has finally set in, the fashion set are starting to opt for moody tones and tougher textures. Not to say there isn’t a place for these more minimalist nail looks, of course, but on the whole, it seems as though we’re all embracing nail looks that pack a little more punch this season.
If you want to make this change yourself and colour is your thing, the best autumn nail colours should, of course, be your first port of call; however, for those who love the creativity afforded through nail art and embellishment, you’re going to want to keep scrolling.
You see, while the block-coloured nail lovers have been requesting merlot manis and cosy cocoa tones, the nail art girlies have been giving their backing to another trend. Yes, studded nails are proving autumn's most popular nail art look—so much so that Dua Lipa opted for her own studded set to celebrate her 30th birthday last month.
To see her statement-studded manicure, as well as even more great studded nail inspiration, just keep scrolling. I promise, there’s a set for everyone…
Studded Nail Art Inspiration
1. Nude Attitude
I know I said soft nails are out, but if you’re looking for an entry point into the studded nail trend, this nude set is it.
2. Do It Like Dua
There’s no need to shy away from colour—this trend looks just as good with bright tones, and Dua’s birthday manicure proves.
