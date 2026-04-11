There's No Doubt About It—This Is Spring's Most Expensive-Looking Nail Colour

When it comes to expensive-looking nail trends, I often gravitate towards glossy, neutral shades, as they have a way of elevating your natural nails and making everything look chic yet understated. Over the past few years, milky nails have reigned supreme as the quiet-luxury nail colour that people can't get enough of (me being one of those people); however, this trend has evolved over the past few months, and suddenly, everyone's wearing sheer milky nails instead.
Whilst I'm not one to usually declare a trend the best manicure of all time (let's face it: new nail trends are popping up every week), I will say that this is easily one of the most expensive-looking nail shades I've come across this spring. In fact, I think it's the most expensive-looking shade you can wear this season, and for good reason.
Milky nails are still very much in style, but the sheer milky nail trend takes quiet luxury to a whole new level. As the name suggests, this milky hue is a lot more translucent, allowing your natural nail to shine through. It also has a high-shine finish, making your manicure look glossy and healthy. It's essentially your nails, but on a really, really good day. Plus, the milky shade will complement everything in your spring wardrobe, and will look particularly elevated with cream and beige hues. Below, you'll find lots of sheer milky nail inspiration, so keep on scrolling and prepare to fall in love...
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Sheer Milky Nails Inspiration
The sheer, soft colour, the high-shine finish… everything about this milky manicure is perfection.
See? Told you it enhances your natural nails.
Pair this trend with an almond nail shape for an even more expensive look.
It looks incredible with shorter nails too, of course.
Grace Lindsay is the deputy beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's deputy beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.