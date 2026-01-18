I've put myself on a strict spending ban this January. Not only is this in a bid to save money, but it's also because I like to wait and see what trends will emerge in the new year before starting to shop. That being said, whilst we're only two weeks into 2026, experts have already been predicting the biggest nail trends of the season. We've written all about this year's biggest nail colours, but today, I'm here to talk to you about nail art.
I wasn't ever really into nail art myself until we started to see more subtle trends emerge a couple of years ago. Suddenly, all I was asking for at the salon was soft French tips and micro nail designs. However, this year, we're seeing a shift once again. There is still a range of minimal nail art trends to enjoy, but we're also witnessing the return of maximalist nail art that is full of personality. Below, I caught up with Metta Francis, founder of Nails by Mets, to get an expert's take on the biggest nail art trends of 2026. Of course, I've also been doing my own research as a beauty editor and have found lots of trending looks for the year ahead. So, what are you waiting for? Keep scrolling before your next salon appointment...
6 Biggest Nail Art Trends 2026
1. Extra Celestial
First up, "extra celestial" designs. "Identified by Pinterest as one of the top 2026 beauty trends, expect silver metallic nails paired with sparkling crystals, 3D charms and hardware accents reminiscent of outer space," says Francis. What I love about this trend is that you can either be subtle or make a statement by tailoring the design to suit your individual style.
Get the Look:
Essie
Winter Collection Apres Chic
How stunning is this silver nail polish from Essie?
Kure Bazaar
Platinum
Francis recommends this standout shade for a celestial finish.
2. Y2K Nostalgia
"The obsession with the 2000s is back," explains Francis. "From low-rise, boot cut jeans to brown hip belts and frosted pink lipstick. expect frosted nail shades to reign [supreme] as bases for nail art looks." If you want to take things one step further, why not opt for this totally Y2K-coded frosted-tip design?
Get the Look:
OPI
I'm Dreaming Nail Lacquer Hands in the Clouds
A great everyday option from OPI.
Rimmel
60 Seconds Super-Shine Nail Polish Mermaid Fin
This affordable polish is giving me all of the Y2K vibes.
3. Cloudy French
A nail art trend that I predict will be everywhere in 2026? Cloudy French tips. Zoë Kravitz was spotted sporting this trend at this year's Golden Globes, and I've been seeing many expert nail artists try out this trend on social media. Essentially a softer, sheer take on the popular French-tip manicure, it leans heavily into the "clean-girl" aesthetic.
If you're more of a maximalist, then you'll love this next trend. Coined by Francis as the "Zara Larsson effect," this nail art takes inspiration from Larsson's colourful make-up looks for her Midnight Sun tour. "[They've] been a breath of fresh air from the clean-girl aesthetic," Francis tells me. "Expect this to translate into nails this year with bright, bold and bedazzled nails all year round, not just reserved for summer or festivals."
Get the Look:
Nails.INC
Euphoria Highlight 5-Piece Nail Polish Set
This set has all the shades you need for a statement, shiny manicure.
Mylee
Nail Art Kit Be Jewelled
Add a little bit of embellishment thanks to Mylee.
5. Lace Nail Art
According to Francis, lace nail art is big news in 2026. This trend might be a little trickier to recreate at home, but the results are definitely worth it. "[These] hand-painted nail art looks can be worn as an accent nail or paired with a French tip," Francis says. "Pantone's 2026 colour of the year, Cloud Dancer, is the perfect shade for this look."
Get the Look:
Kure Bazaar
Milk Nail Polish
Francis recommends this shade from Kure Bazaar.
Manucurist
Nail Art Liner Brush
Use a thin nail art brush for intricate lace detailing.
6. Halo Nails
Last but certainly not least, we have to talk about halo nails. Spotted on Dua Lipa at the end of last year, this cool-girl-approved trend is set to be huge. As the name suggests, it essentially features a ring (or halo) of nail polish around the edge of the nail. You can have lots of fun with this design and choose contrasting colours for a statement finish.
Get the Look:
Nails Inc.
Neon Mani Marker Trio
These nail art pens are ideal for recreating the halo nail trend at home.
Mylee
Artiste Nail Brush Kit
Or, use your favourite nail polish and apply the "halo" with a nail art brush.
