No, Not Mint—The Chic Pastel Nail Shade That's Set to Dominate This Season

I've been feeling so joyous over the last few days, most likely because the sun is finally shining. Suddenly, I'm finding myself reaching for the most colourful clothes in my wardrobe, and hunting for bright, bold nail trends and nail art designs to match my mood.
While I'm usually one to swerve pastel shades in favour of a minimalist manicure, I have to say, this season, I'm definitely gravitating towards pale yellow and baby pink hues. Mint green nails were also a go-to for me, but according to top nail artists, there's a new green hue that's even trendier. Enter, pistachio nails.
Pistachio Nail Trend
While pistachio nails are nothing new, they seem to be proving particularly popular this season (I first spotted the trend on nail artist Mateja Novakovic's Instagram account), and I can see why. While it's widely considered a pastel colour, this pistachio hue has a beautifully soft, creamy appearance that makes it feel a touch more stylish than your typical spring and summer shades. In my opinion, this manicure is fresh and modern, adding a fun yet subtle pop of colour to your chosen look.
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Another great thing about this spring nail trend is that it's easy to recreate at home. Yep, as it turns out, there are so many chic pistachio nail polish shades on the market, and I've linked some of my favourites below.
If you're looking for a new nail colour now that the warm weather is here, I highly recommend checking out my top picks below and giving the pistachio nail trend a go ASAP. I've also linked some of the best nail serums, nail files and more to help you achieve a salon-worthy finish. You are welcome...
Grace Lindsay is the deputy beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's deputy beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.