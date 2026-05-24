It's My Job to Spot Nail Trends—I'm Expecting the Spicy French to Dominate All Summer

As we dive headfirst into summer (um, it's 91ºF in NYC!), I personally cannot wait to add a bright, seasonal touch to my next manicure. Juicy shades like tangerine and lime tend to peak once we reach the end of May, and butter yellow will always be a nail salon staple (despite some moguls deeming the shade "played out"), but if you're hoping for extra-stylish tips to show off this season, I wholly recommend trying the "spicy French." Yes, it looks just as chic as it sounds.
I first noticed it on nail artist Mateja Novakovic a few weeks ago, and it's since been dominating my IG feed, to the point where I refuse to rest until I've secured my own fiery tips. Below, discover all the need-to-know details I uncovered from a celebrity manicurist.
What Is a Spicy French Manicure, and Why Is It Trending?
It's essentially a version of colorful French tips, only instead of soft apricot or icy blue, you're committing to a red polish. Not just any red polish, though—a bright, warm-toned red with hints of orange that almost resembles a spicy chili pepper. (Get it?) While red French manicures—and red lacquer in general—are always timeless, there's something about a vibrant, spicy shade just on the tips that feels fresh for summer 2026.
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Celebrity manicurist Aja Walton agrees, calling the spicy French the "hotter, bolder, and more festive version" of a bright-red nail. "I’ve been seeing them everywhere lately, especially paired with gold jewelry and minimal makeup," she adds. "I like that it works across so many aesthetics. It can appear chic or sultry depending on the shade of red and the nail shape." For example, you could trace an itty-bitty line on square nails for a chic, understated look or opt for a deep '90s French on almond-shaped tips for more of an edge. No matter which route you take, it'll make you look instantly put together and flatter any summer outfit; red, after all, is basically the season's neutral. "The other colorful French options are fun, but they can feel more seasonal. A red French has longevity and versatility," Walton adds.
Yet despite its classic appeal, the spicy French has a tad more—shall we say—zing. Says Walton, "Red nails have always symbolized confidence and glamour. This French tip version is just the cooler, more unexpected expression of that." The trend somehow ticks every single box: minimal, eye-catching, classic, and infused with personality. Walton says it best: "The spicy French hits that sweet spot perfectly."
Spicy French Inspiration
The specific manicure that sparked my spicy French obsession.
These square Frenchies look quite chic as well.
This close-up look is a great one to show your nail tech.
A spicy French pedicure is also on my mind this season.
How to Achieve the Spicy French
Now, you can always head to the salon and ask for a red French manicure; just be sure to screenshot one or two of the inspiration photos above and select the proper spicy-red polish (plenty of recs coming right up!). If you are attempting an at-home mani, Walton says to select a strengthening base coat to simultaneously feed the nails nutrients and prevent the polish from staining. "[It's] especially important when you’re wearing a saturated color like red," she notes. Once you've painted the French and let it completely dry, a high-shine topcoat and cuticle oil are paramount. You could opt for a matte look, but according to Walton, "that ultra-glossy finish makes the red really look spicy."
Of course, the spicy French isn't complete without the perfect red-hot hue. "I like to use rich, saturated reds that are vibrant without looking neon," Walton shares, name-dropping shades like Essie's Tomato, Tomahto and Geranium. "Not Red-y for Bed also has that sophisticated look that photographs beautifully in the sun." Find all of those hues—plus more personal favorites—below.
Essie
Tomato Tomahto
True to its name, this lacquer dresses your nails in a warm tomato-red.
Essie
Geranium
If you're looking for something that reads slightly more orange, Geranium is the perfect playful pick.
Essie
Not Red-y for Bed
As Walton mentioned, this rich cherry red looks even more stunning when it catches the light.
Chanel
Incendiaire
Of course Chanel would create the most immaculate spicy-red lacquer.
Manucurist
Spicy
Here's the exact shade Novakovic used for her red-hot manicure.
Glamnetic
Hotline Red Press-On Nails
Want a flawless spicy French manicure in minutes? Add these high-quality press-ons to your collection.
OPI
Totally Red-Ical
Here's another zesty red-orange hue I've been fawning over.
Sundays
No. 16
Sundays' 10-free formulas last impressively long.
Londontown
Londoner Love
Trust, you'll have this chic red in your rotation for years to come.