Sorry, Almond Tips—Square Nails Are Going to Be Everywhere in 2026

Despite nails being one of the easiest things to switch up, I have to admit that I’m a creature of habit when it comes to my manicures. Sure, I love writing about experimental nail art, viral polishshades, and nail trends that are about to take off, but every time I sit down at a nail salon I find myself asking for the same thing. A soft oval shape in a classic red. Predictable? Absolutely. So it’s as much a surprise to me as it is to anyone that another nail shape has caught my attention as we’ve entered 2026—square nails.
Of course, square nails are nothing new, but in my mind, the statement nail shape has always felt a little too sharp for me and a little too Y2K-inspired. “After years of softer, almond and oval shapes dominating, people are craving something sharper and more intentional,” explains celebrity manicurist Emily Rose Lansley. “Square nails feel modern, confident and a little bit nostalgic at the same time, which always helps a trend come full circle.”
The difference between this year’s take on square nails and its previous iterations? In 2026, it’s all about slightly softer edges and a less boxy shape for nails that feel refined, fresh and unexpectedly wearable. So much so that manicurists reckon they’ll be the shape that everyone is asking for in 2026.
What Are Square Nails?
“For a trademark square nail, it has to have straight sidewalls and good, flat, straight edge tips,” explains nail artist Simone Cummings. A great option for all nail lengths, Cummings points out that it’s short square nails in particular that are one of her most-requested nail shapes at the moment. “I think the comeback of square nails is because it’s a manageable maintenance length for nails. Manicures these days are often about wearability and maintaining a natural nail journey, be it with prescriptive manicures like Bio Sculpture or BIAB, rather than long sculpted acrylic nails.”
The sharp corner of the nails is what really gives a square manicure that trademark Y2K feel, but Cummings points out that this can be personalised for each client. “You can bring in the corners of the edges so they’re not too sharp, but there is a fine line with how much you can round them off; otherwise, you’ll end up with more of a squoval finish,” she explains.
How to File Your Nails Into a Square Shape
If you’re heading to a salon then your manicurist will be able to shape your nails into a true square no problem, but if you want to have a go yourself then a “soft square” is a great place to start. “Starting with a soft square allows you to get comfortable with the straighter edge without committing to sharp corners right away. Over time, you can gradually refine the shape into a more traditional, hard-edge,” says Lansley.
“To create a classic square myself I just file the free edge [the tip] straight across to keep the top flat, then hold the file perfectly flat against each side of the nail to build those straight, clean lines,” she explains. “Precision is key—any angle will push the shape towards more of a coffin or oval.”
Square Nail Ideas
One of the best things about square nails? They are incredibly versatile. “One block colour like black, claret red, brown or natural colours look so classy with this nail shape, and while nail art is great, I think a clean, neutral nail aesthetic with a chic French tip will continue to be a go-to for many,” predicts Cummings.
Ahead, we've found 17 of the best square nail ideas to inspire your next manicure.
1. French Tips
A classic for a reason, a simple French manicure looks all the more chic in this sharp square shape.
2. True Red
As a red nail loyalist, this bright manicure has convinced me to switch my shape to square next time I'm at the salon.
3. Chocolate Box
If you thought we'd left brown manicures in 2025, then think again. Instead, bring them into the new year by pairing chocolate hues and mocha shades with a sleek square silhouette.
4. Berry Good
Rich berry shades are a winter staple and this deep blackcurrant looks so chic.
5. Subtle Shimmer
Glittery manicures aren't just for party season. In fact, this soft, shimmery cat-eye nail design juxtaposes perfectly with the sharper square nail shape. A shimmer nail polish will give you a similar look.
6. Soft Square
The perfect iteration of 2026's take on square nails, this shape is slightly softer at the corners but still has that beautifully straight tip. And the milky manicure itself is utterly dreamy.
7. Neon Splash
Turns out, a simple square manicure makes the perfect canvas to show off more abstract and colourful nail art designs.
8. Olive Green
Emerging at the end of last year as a nail colour to watch, olive green manicures look set to dominate as one of the most expensive-looking shades of 2026.
9. Black Cherry
It makes sense to pair an iconic nail colour with an iconic nail shape, and these sleek, square burgundy nails are a match made in manicure heaven.
10. Y2K Silver
Mixing up the colour of your French tips is always a good idea and this combination of metallic silver, elongated square tips and fun nail piercing gives instant early noughties vibes.
11. Extra Long
Although shorter square nails are hugely popular right now, these ultra-long glamorous square tips prove that the style works just as well on lengthier manicures too.
12. Barely Square
If you're concerned that square nails might look a little severe, then take inspiration from this fresh and modern interpretation of the look with the slightly rounded edges adding instant wearabilty.
13. Lavender Strike
With tips these sharp it would be rude not to make them the centre of attention. This abstract design in a lilac colour palette is so cool.
14. Classic Black
A deep glossy black always makes for an expensive-looking manicure and suits this sharp shape so well.
15. Neon Tips
Switching a classic white tip for a bold, colourful French manicure, like this neon yellow, is the perfect way to highlight that straight square shape.
16. Vanilla Gloss
If Lily Allen rates a square manicure, then you can bet it will be on everyone's tips this year. Her slightly soft square shape works so well with this sheer, dewy vanilla colour too.
17. Powder Blue
Our expert manicurists agreed that square nails suit bold colours, and this soft cornflower blue makes such a pretty choice against the harder edges of this nail shape.
The Best Square Nail Tools
Tweezerman
Glass Nail File
Make sure your square nails are sharp and defined with a glass nail file which makes it so easy to get those edges straight.
OPI
Repair Mode™ Bond Building Nail Treatment Serum
Get your nails in the best condition with this bond-repairing keratin treatment, which strengthens them, ready for their new shape. OPI Repair Mode is amongst the best we've tested.
Manucurist
Active Smooth 02
Smooth ridges while creating an effortlessly neutral manicure with Manucurist Active Smooth. It's a perfecting nail polish, available in four shades for different undertones.
Tweezerman
Neon Hot Filemates, Pack of 3
If you want to keep your square silhouette looking its best, then keep one of these files in your handbag for touchups. The neon colours mean it will be easy to spot.
OPI
Mirror Shine Top Coat
Whatever colour you opt for, a high-shine top coat will keep your square nails looking glossy and intact.
Mica Ricketts is a freelance beauty editor, copywriter and regular contributor to Who What Wear UK. She also writes for titles including Marie Claire UK, Refinery 29 and Cosmopolitan, and previously worked at Who What Wear UK as Beauty Editor. With experience in both editorial and content management, she also works with beauty brands and small businesses on brand messaging and content strategy. As a busy mum of two, she is passionate about finding efficacious beauty products that can disguise all signs of tiredness with minimal effort.