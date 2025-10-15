Cinnamon, Caramel, and Cocoa: I Have a Fixation on Rich and Sophisticated Brown Manicures RN

The best inspo pics (and the best shades).

in News

Brown manicures are a fall classic. Whether it's a reddish cinnamon shade, a melting caramel color, or a decadent cocoa one, I think they look so rich and sophisticated. It helps that brown is a neutral, so it's easy to match with autumnal wardrobe basics (jackets, sweaters, and boots, you name it).

This year, though, my love of brown manicures has developed into a full-on fixation. That's probably because my Instagram and TikTok feeds are full of them, and top nail artists seem to post new ones every day. Ahead, see 14 manicures I've personally saved to my "nail inspo" folder on Instagram. Then, shop a smattering of my favorite fall-coded brown nail polishes that feel especially fresh this season.

The Best Brown Manicure Inspo

Milk chocolate nails

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

This melty milk chocolate color is stunning.

Dark chocolate manicure

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

If you prefer dark chocolate, you'll crave this sophisticated manicure.

Brown milky nail design

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

This watercolor design evokes the image of milk swirling into a cup of coffee.

Espresso nails

(Image credit: @polishedbylolo)

Speaking of coffee, a deep, dark, and glossy shade of espresso is so elevated.

Dark chocolate nails

(Image credit: @themaniclub)

Simplicity is elegance when it comes to this rich, dark-brown manicure.

Brown French manicure

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

I love the color combo here. A skinny brown French manicure is so chic.

Mauve-brown nails

(Image credit: @polishedbylolo)

Equal parts mauve and brown, this nail color is so elegant.

Brown minimalist nail art design

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

I love A) the white and chocolate color combo, and B) the negative space design.

Long, almond-shaped brown nails

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

Rich brown colors look so sophisticated on long, almond-shaped nails.

Frosted brown manicure

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

Mark my words: I will get this cool, frosted chocolate mani before fall ends.

Brown cat-eye nails

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

If the previous mani was frosted, this one is rich, simmering, hot chocolate/

Cocoa-colored nails

(Image credit: @themaniclub)

A simple, cinnamon-colored set never misses.

Tortoiseshell French manicure

(Image credit: @polishedbylolo)

I love a standard brown French manicure, but make it tortoiseshell? I'm obsessed.

Brown animal print nail design

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

I love mismatched manicures. This one is elevated and eye-catching.

Shop the Trend

