Cinnamon, Caramel, and Cocoa: I Have a Fixation on Rich and Sophisticated Brown Manicures RN

Brown manicures are a fall classic. Whether it's a reddish cinnamon shade, a melting caramel color, or a decadent cocoa one, I think they look so rich and sophisticated. It helps that brown is a neutral, so it's easy to match with autumnal wardrobe basics (jackets, sweaters, and boots, you name it).
This year, though, my love of brown manicures has developed into a full-on fixation. That's probably because my Instagram and TikTok feeds are full of them, and top nail artists seem to post new ones every day. Ahead, see 14 manicures I've personally saved to my "nail inspo" folder on Instagram. Then, shop a smattering of my favorite fall-coded brown nail polishes that feel especially fresh this season.
The Best Brown Manicure Inspo
This melty milk chocolate color is stunning.
If you prefer dark chocolate, you'll crave this sophisticated manicure.
This watercolor design evokes the image of milk swirling into a cup of coffee.
Speaking of coffee, a deep, dark, and glossy shade of espresso is so elevated.
Simplicity is elegance when it comes to this rich, dark-brown manicure.
I love the color combo here. A skinny brown French manicure is so chic.
Equal parts mauve and brown, this nail color is so elegant.
I love A) the white and chocolate color combo, and B) the negative space design.
Rich brown colors look so sophisticated on long, almond-shaped nails.
Mark my words: I will get this cool, frosted chocolate mani before fall ends.
If the previous mani was frosted, this one is rich, simmering, hot chocolate/
A simple, cinnamon-colored set never misses.
I love a standard brown French manicure, but make it tortoiseshell? I'm obsessed.
I love mismatched manicures. This one is elevated and eye-catching.
Shop the Trend
CHANEL
Le Vernis Longwear Nail Color in 105 Particulière
Other classic Chanel brown nail colors, such as Faun ($33) and Spirituelle ($33), are currently sold out. Luckily, you can still snag this chic taupe-brown shade.
hermes
Les Mains Hermès Nail polish in Brun Bistre
This is the most luxurious shade of espresso.
oliveandjune
Long-Lasting Nail Polish in Museum Date
I don't know what I love more: the name of this nail polish or its shimmery finish.
Londontown
Around the Fireplace
Here's another shimmery shade I love. It contains bright copper-colored flecks.
OPI
Nail Lacquer in You Don't Know Jacques!
This rich brown shade is a mainstay in my collection.
Londontown
Perfect Pour Lakur Collection - Affogato
Inspired by the Italian dessert of the same name, this nail polish shade marries the color of creamy vanilla ice cream with rich, simmering espresso. It's so pretty.
Essie
Gel Couture Longwear Nail Polish - All Checked Out
Essie's Gel Couture line lasts as long as gel nail polish, yet it can be applied like traditional nail polish. It's the best of both worlds for at-home nail artists.
Essie
Nail Polish in Crochet Away
This soft-brown shade is cozy, sophisticated, and so perfect for fall.
Zoya
Nail Lacquer - Ryder
You can't go wrong with the classic, creamy color.
Londontown
Perfect Pour Lakur Collection - Midnight Mocha
"Midnight Mocha" is the perfect name for this dark and delectable brown.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.