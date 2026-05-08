I’ve Done the Research—These Are the 7 Chicest Nail Trends for Summer

I’m not sure whether it’s the beauty journalist in me or the sun-deprived Brit, but it takes just the merest hint of sunshine to get me excited about switching things up for summer. And this year I’m starting with my nails. Set foot inside a nail salon during the summer months, and you’ll immediately notice a slightly different energy. Nails get a little bit brighter, a little more fun, and slightly more experimental as all of our calendars start filling up with holidays, festivals and more time to play.
This year in particular, though, there’s a more noticeable mix of styles that look set to dominate—perfect if you’re more of a minimalist at heart. Sure, the bright block colours, high-shine finishes, and maximalist nail art will play a part in the hottest summer nail trends, but there’s a place for softer looks too. Think pared-back pastels and translucent, slightly watery tints for just a hint of colour.
So whether you want a manicure that stands out or nails that feel wearable yet fresh, we’ve rounded up nail trends set to define summer 2026. All you need to do is take your pick…
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Summer Nail Trends 2026
1. Washed Denim
While blue might seem like a slightly out-there nail colour, this summer’s specific hue is lighter, brighter and surprisingly versatile—much like a trusty pair of jeans. “Cornflower and washed denim blue shades feel really wearable and offer a refreshing alternative to traditional pastels,” says session manicurist Ami Streets. “These blues evoke clear skies and coastal calm, which makes them especially appealing as we move into the summer.”
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Nail Polish in Bubble
This cool blue shade feels like a fresh of breath air on nails.