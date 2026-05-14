When in Doubt, Go Chrome—16 Chic Takes That Always Spark Manicure Envy

From glazed donut nails to cozy bronze tips to mermaid-inspired finishes, chrome manicures have seriously dominated the nail space, and they aren't going anywhere anytime soon. In fact, I hesitate to even call chrome a trend. At this point, it's a neutral worn by countless celebrities (especially eyeing you, Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner) and underscored in practically every nail trend roundup, no matter the season. Find yourself frozen at the polish wall, unsure of which color or finish to choose? A chrome manicure is a safe bet that looks eternally chic. Bored of neutral-toned polishes? A simple chrome finish adds extra oomph while maintaining a minimalist aesthetic.
Essentially, chrome is the answer if you're looking for any sort of nail inspiration, so below, I'm highlighting 16 takes you should bookmark immediately along with expert intel from the queen of chrome manis, celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt.
What are chrome nails?
Essentially, chrome nails are a reflective manicure with a slightly metallic finish. It doesn't matter what polish you choose. Any manicure can become a chrome manicure with the addition of—yep, you guessed it—chrome powder. All you need to do is rub the ultrafine dust over your polish of choice, and you'll wind up with that stylish, mirrorlike shine. That said, chrome manicures do tend to lean on the neutral side with a semi-sheer polish underneath a silvery-pearl powder, but you can also find powders with an iridescent blue, gold, or purple haze. Options abound!
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Are chrome nails still in for 2026?
Take it from Ganzorigt: "Yes, chrome nails never go out of style!" According to the iconic celebrity nail artist, chrome manicures are timeless thanks to their versatility. "Whether you want something subtle and glossy or bold and reflective, chrome can be adapted to fit any style or trend," she notes.
Case in point? If you're in a manicure rut and hoping to switch things up, she recommends opting for chrome French tips. "Whether you're adding it to the base of the nail before adding the French tip or to top off the full look, it really transforms the nails," Ganzorigt explains. That said, glazed donut nails, the viral manicure she created for Bieber, will always remain a staple. "My clients love the look. It's a popular request!" she adds.
What is the best color for chrome nails?
There isn't exactly a "best" chrome nail color. Ganzorigt shares, "It really depends what type of look you're going for." For example, those who don't often stray from classic neutrals might simply layer a chrome finish atop their favorite brown, white, gray, or light-pink polish. "Adding chrome just elevates the look," Ganzorigt explains. On the flip side, individuals craving something moodier and richer could apply blue-gold chrome powder over a darker polish color. According to Ganzorigt, it results in a "rust-toned chrome finish that feels more dimensional and unexpected."
If she had to choose just one unequivocal favorite, it'd be the aforementioned glazed donut manicure. "Glazed chrome nails are definitely the most universal. They work year-round and suit just about everyone," Ganzorigt adds. "My trick is to use any semi-sheer base, like [the] OPI Intelli-Gel Funny Bunny, [the] OPI Intelli-Gel in Bare My Soul, or the new OPI Intelli-Gel in OPI'm a Bubble Bunny. These softer shades help the chrome stand out and create that signature luminous finish."
In the market for some chrome mani inspiration? You're in luck. Find all of these takes—and more—by scrolling below.
The 16 Best Chrome Manicure Ideas
Glazed Donut Nails
First up, we have the glazed donut manicure. It doesn't get more classic than this!