Much like animal-print fashion often divides opinion, animal-print nail trends are also somewhat of an acquired taste. Usually bold, brash and big on impact, no matter which print you opt for, whether it be snake, leopard, zebra or cow print, there’s no getting away from the fact that animal print manicures aren’t usually for the nail minimalists.
That is, until now, as there’s a new animal-print nail-art trend gaining momentum with the best nail artists and manicure obsessives, and this one offers all the playfulness we’ve come to know and love, yet in a softer, more understated way. Bambi nails, which feature nail art inspired by the coat of the fawn, bring together cosy brown and beige tones with a wearable polka-dot nail look to create an animal-print finish that, in my opinion, is incredibly chic.
Intrigued? Well, I’ve pulled together an edit of the best Bambi-print nail looks to serve as inspiration for anyone ready to try out the trend. From fawn-print French tips to doe designs paired with milky bases and creamy nude tones, these are animal-print nails, but not as you know it.
