Simple Vacation Nails Are In for 2026—16 Ideas for Your Next Beachy Getaway

I can't lie, lately I've been enjoying the no-nail polish life. I don't have to worry about chipping, cracking, or lifting. However, there's alway another part of me that thrives when I have a fresh manicure, and it's especially satisfying to get one done just before a vacation.
Personally, I like to pair the design and color of my nails to my destination. And although I can always get behind maximalist manis and detailed designs, it's also nice to opt for something simple. To be clear, simple doesn't mean boring.
If you need proof, look no further. I've put together a list of 16 stunning simple nail ideas just ahead of peak vacation season. From micro designs to neutrals and more, trust we've got you covered when it comes to inspo.
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1. Blue Florals
If you look closely, you'll be able to see the subtle specs of gold in this mani that really make it pop.
2. Subtle Daisies
The white on the daisies pop out even more when paired with a bold color like this tangerine shade.
3. Retro
These multi-color spots are subtle but make for a truly unique mani.
4. Pink Chrome
Call me biased but pink chrome nails will always be chic. A polish like Essie's Gilded Galaxy is a no-brainer for anyone who's feeling inspired by this manicure.
5. Denim Flowers
Denim tones are in this year. Incorporate the color into your next manicure with these bold flowers.
6. Hints of Gold
Something about gold next to this rich orange tone screams sunset on the beach.
7. Peachy Tips
Subtle tones like this peach mixed with prints are a great way to keep an manicure interesting and playful ahead of a vacation.
8. Pastel Tips
This may look like a regular French manicure at first, but take a closer look, and you'll notice the the prettiest pastel layers.
9. Butter Yellow Mix
Butter yellow nails were huge last summer, and I wouldn't be surprised if I started this shade everywhere again in the coming months. For a color match that's almost identical, try Chanel's Le Vernis.
10. Subtle Petals
If you like floral prints, you'll appreciate this simple take that stands out even more on a neutral base.
11. Raindrops
Not only are these colors stunning, but the faux raindrops on top really take it to the next level without complicating the overall look.
12. Ballet Ombre
I'm obsessed with these ombre ballet-inspired nails, and have sported this look on several occasions. Rather than booking a salon appointment before my trip, I go the press-on route and grab a pair of Chillhouse's Born Day nails.
13. Satin Chrome
These nails give major angel energy, and they'll pair well with almost any vacation outfit, too.
14. Shades of Green
This earthy jade tone is simple but still eye-catching. Pair it with your favorite gold jewelry for a look that pops.
15. Neon and Nude
Neon on neutral nails is one of the most underrated pairing out there. The color pairing on this manicure screams beachside getaway.
16. Watermelon Tips
Classic red and green might be too on the nose for a watermelon-inspired look. Instead, try adjacent tones that still contrast perfectly.
Sabrina Talbert is a New York-based journalist with six years of experience covering lifestyle and wellness for print and digital publications. She is currently the Assistant Beauty Editor at Who What Wear and has bylines in Women’s Health, Byrdie, NYLON, The Daily Front Row, and more. She’s passionate about covering topics related to haircare, skincare, and the latest happenings at the intersection of beauty and sports. When she’s not writing or testing products, you can catch her running and binge-watching F1 or boxing.