Whilst the weather hasn’t exactly screamed summer recently, despite us somehow nearly hitting June, one thing’s for certain: when the sun finally does make an appearance, you’ll want your summer nails moodboard locked and loaded before booking that next nail appointment. Because if there’s one beauty ritual that instantly signals the start of the season, it’s a fresh set.
And this summer’s nail colour trends are shaping up to be anything but predictable. While glossy nudes and skin-tint nails will have their place, 2026 is ushering in a moodier, more experimental colour palette, all vying for attention. Think sweetpea greens, oceanic blues that feel tailor-made for beach escapes and rich chromes that prove dark shades aren’t just reserved for winter.
If Barbie pink had its moment, consider sweetpea green this summer’s cooler, more understated successor. “Green is one of the defining colour stories of 2026, but in softer, more muted tones. Sage and pistachio tones feel fresh, modern and unexpected; they’re a subtle way to wear colour while still feeling elevated," reveals Kalnina. For a similar colour in salon, ask for The GelBottle Wasabi.
Nailberry
Love You Very Matcha
Two coats of this rich earthy green and you're good to go.
2. Muted Chrome
“High-shine finishes are evolving for 2026, blending soft luminosity with more futuristic, statement looks," says Kalnina. Think chrome pigments in iced metallic finishes, such as this rich and moody grey chrome. Worried they're dark for summer? Don't be, they work beautifully with the season’s light play, catching the sun with every movement while still feeling polished.
Sally Hansen
Insta-Dri Nail Polish, Chrome Zone
Nail the trend with this Sally Hansen polish for under £5
3. Ocean Greens
This colour trend is universally flattering and full of energy. "It gives those clean-girl vibes without being neutral; it's that instant reminder of summer and the ocean. A real mood-lifter on the nails,' says Kalnina.
Essie
Nail Polish in 99 Mint Candy Apple
A perfect green that gives a sun-soaked finish.
4. Milky Coconut
“Sheer, milky tones are still one of the biggest movements in nails, but for summer they take on a sun-kissed quality," explains Kalnina. "A milky ‘coconut’ gives that clean, glossy finish whilst enhancing a tan; it’s effortless and always looks expensive," she adds.
Nails.INC
Find Me in Fulham Quick Drying Nail Polish
This creamy white dries in 45 seconds.
5. Red Cherry
Red-nail girls rejoice, your favourite shade isn't going anywhere. Rather, Kalnina says it's simply evolving for 2026: "It’s becoming juicier, brighter and more playful." Heading to the salon? Try The GelBottle Cherry Glass. "It feels nostalgic but fresh, and ties into the wider ‘fruit motif’ nail art trend we’re seeing right now. It’s bold, but still incredibly wearable," says Kalnina.
CHANEL
Le Vernis Nail Colour in Insomniaque 101
The perfect cherry red does indeed exist.
6. Aqua Blue
This lightning bolt of blue is my personal favourite. “This bright blue creates depth and movement on the nail, almost like water, which makes it perfect for summer. It’s a playful take on colour with a high-gloss finish," says Kalnina.
Dior
Vernis in Azur
This Dior polish is infused with extracts of peony to enhance nail health.
7. Tangerine
“Peachy-tangerine tones are taking over for high summer as a more modern way to wear brights. It gives that juicy wash of colour that feels fresh, vibrant and sun-ready," says Kalnina. We couldn't agree more.
Manucurist
Green Polish in Tangerine
A polish that easily lasts up to ten days.
8. Lilac
The latest neutral that's set to be big for summer? Lilac blue. Not only does it look beautiful on all skin tones, but it's also especially perfect for those who can't seem to shake the natural nail look.
Essie
Gel Couture in Perfect Posture
Not quite blue, not quite lilac, this soft hue is the perfect pastel.
Perdita Nouril is a London-based beauty editor with over 15 years of experience in beauty and health media. She is widely regarded as a trusted authority, known for her ability to spot emerging trends and translate complex scientific insights into clear, consumer-friendly advice. She also regularly conducts in-depth interviews with high-profile celebrities, offering insight into their health and beauty routines and personal philosophies.
Her work has appeared in leading national newspapers and magazines, including The Telegraph, Sunday Times Style, Harper’s Bazaar, Vogue, Grazia, Stylist, Refinery29 and Vice. Perdita currently serves as Beauty Editor at Women’s Health UK and Grooming Editor at Men’s Health UK. She is also the co-host of The Outspoken Beauty Podcast.