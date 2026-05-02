I'm in My Short-Nail Era—6 Ultra-Chic Shades I'm Wearing This Spring

Let's get one thing straight. I love long nails. They're stunning. However, I prefer short nails on myself for three reasons. First, they're more practical. I find it a little more time-consuming to accomplish everyday tasks, such as typing, when I have a long, almond-shaped set. Second, they're easy to maintain, especially if I'm on a DIY manicure kick. Third, they have a cool, fresh, and modern energy that I can't explain.
I'm a firm believer that certain nail designs and colors look best on short nails, which is why I continually update my personal color palette based on the seasons, trending colors, and my many moods. This spring, I'm running the gamut from bold poppy red to whimsical lilac, stylish cerulean, and sophisticated vanilla crème. See all six spring-specific colors I'm cosigning this season.
Poppy Red
In the ever-changing world of beauty, there are only a few arguments I've staunchly defended for a decade or more. One of them is that orange-red (aka, poppy red) is highly underrated and, oftentimes, more flattering than standard blue-tinged crimson. Yes, this is a hill I'll die on. It's flashy! Confident! Powerful! And incredibly chic IMO. While it's a year-round staple for me, I'm putting a particular emphasis on it in my spring color palette.