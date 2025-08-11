If You're Indecisive at the Salon, These 9 Classic Nail Colours Will Always Look Stylish

I’m a sucker for a good nail trend and, as a beauty editor, they happen to be one of my favourite topics to write about. This season alone, I've seen polka dot manicures, sea creature nail art and pool water nails dominating the fingertips of the most stylish women in my feed, but there’s no arguing about the fact that some of these nail trends will disappear entirely as sunshine season draws to a close. So if you want your next manicure to have a little more enduring appeal, then it might be worth opting for a classic nail colour.
Yes, nail trends come and go, but these are the shades that remain eternally timeless. Consider them the LBDs of the nail polish world—never overstated, consistently chic and some of the most popular nail colours around. Whether you’re heading to the office, a wedding or a summer holiday, classic nail colours always look good.
Ahead, I’ve pulled together nine of the most classic nail colours—approved by a top nail artist—as a guide to the manicures that will never date. Scroll on to take your pick...
The Most Classic Nail Colours
1. Pale Pink
Beauty Notes: One of the chicest nail colours of all time, a sheer, pale pink manicure always looks chic yet still feels fresh and modern thanks to the way that the shade is constantly reimagined. (This year’s princess nails, anyone?) “A perfect pale pink polish gives the ultimate clean-girl aesthetic look,” says celebrity and session manicurist Ami Streets. “The pink enhances the natural undertone of nails and camouflages any imperfections too, for brighter, healthier-looking nails.”
Shop the Shade:
Essie
Nail Polish in 13 Mademoiselle
"Essie Mademoiselle my ultimate sheer pinky nude," says Streets. "It suits everyone for a clean, barely-there manicure."
OPI
Nail Lacquer in Mod About You
A fresh modern pale pink with white undertones which looks instantly brightening on nails.
2. Pillarbox Red
Beauty Notes: Red nails are the ultimate power move and pillarbox red is a suits-all shade that's bright, bold and flattering on every skin tone. "It's the epitome of a classic manicure colour," agrees Streets. "Red adds so much vibrancy to manicures and pedicures and works just as well for summer holidays as it does for the festive season." It's a perfect choice when you to channel confidence without saying a word.
Shop the Shade:
OPI
Nail Lacquer in Big Apple Red
"A true bright red that's suitable for all skin tones and isone of my most requested manicure shades," says Streets.
Bio Sculpture
Pillar Box Red Polish
Exactly as described, this is a bright and cheery red shade that I'll always opt to have on my nails when I get a professional manicure.
3. Glossy Black
Beauty Notes: The days when black nails were considered an act of rebellion are long gone. Instead, a glossy black manicure is now a marker of cool refinement, much like the perfect leather jacket. "Black works best applied to more natural lengths to keep it short and chic," advises Streets. "Choose a luxe and highly pigmented formula for a bold, high-shine finish."
Shop the Shade:
Nails Inc
Total Blackout Ultimate Black Nail Polish
"A properly pigmented polish that only needs one coat for the perfect black manicure," says Streets.
Sally Hansen
Insta-Dri Nail Varnish in Black to Black
This is a fast-drying, ultra-shiny black polish that looks so expensive on the nails—despite its affordable price.
4. Chocolate Brown
Beauty Notes: While brown nail polish has been hugely popular this year, chocolate brown nails have always been a classic choice in nail salons up and down the country. They have the same understated luxury as black nails, but with a more wearable softness and a slightly retro '70s-inspired edge. If you're looking for a colour that goes with everything, but feels deliciously understated, then this warm hue will definitely appeal.
Shop the Shade:
Manucurist
Chestnut Nail Polish
A delicious brown shade with a hint of red for a warm manicure.
OPI
Not Afraid of the Dark Nail Polish
A dark creamy chocolate with a delightfully glossy finish.
5. Milky White
Beauty Notes: "White nails have a chic minimalism that works beautifully year-round," says Streets. And while a crisp white manicure has become synonymous with summer holidays, the more timeless option is to opt for a soft, sheer shade. "Often referred to as a milky manicure, it's an easy-to-wear colour that's perfect for those who prefer a more subtle wash of colour on their nails."
Shop the Shade:
OPI
Nail Lacquer in Funny Bunny
"Funny Bunny is a favourite for a milky white manicure, having been made popular by the LA cool girl set like Hailey Bieber and co," says Streets.
Essie
Nail Polish in Limo Scene
A creamy white that glides over nails like soft linen.
6. Rouge Noir
Beauty Notes: Think of this shade as the sultrier sibling of the aforementioned pillarbox red. "This cult classic colour has reached icon status over the years after being featured in everything from films to catwalk shows," explains Streets. "It still remains one of my most-requested colours for a statement manicure and makes for a really sophisticated nail look.
Shop the Shade:
Chanel
Le Vernis Nail Colour in Rouge Noir 155
"A cult classic since it was used on Uma Thurman in Pulp Fiction, this deep, blackened red is bold yet still feels elegant," says Streets.
Barry M
Gelly Hi Shine Nail Paint in Black Cherry
A deep cherry red that looks almost black on the nails when you layer it up, this will give you a classic manicure at a purse-friendly price.
7. Navy Blue
Beauty Notes: Sleek and unexpected, navy nails are a quiet departure from classic reds and nudes. This deep blue feels elegant yet a touch playful, pairing as well with a crisp white shirt as it does with sequins. A subtle alternative to black, it adds depth and interest while remaining timeless.
Shop the Shade:
Palette London
Blue Lagoon Nail Paint
A deep midnight blue that's impressively pigmented.
Nailberry
Nail Lacquer in Orage
This is a rich, inky blue with a beautiful gleaming shine to it.
8. Natural Glow
Beauty Notes: Glowy, radiant nails with a hint of blush make for the most classic of minimalist manicures and never look dated. "It's the ultimate clean-girl aesthetic look," says Streets. "Sheer, nude nails always look well-groomed and expensive."
Shop the Shade:
Dior
Nail Glow
"The original glow product that has gained so much popularity, this naturally enhances the pink tone in your nails and adds high shine," explains Streets. "Great for those who love minimal maintenance but still want to look polished."
Manucurist
Active Glow Polish in Blueberry
My go-to for days where I want to look polished, but I don't have time for a full manicure, this adds a subtle wash of sheer juicy pink to nails.
9. Soft Nude
Beauty Notes: The chameleon of classic nail colours, nude works with absolutely everything, and there's a shade to suit every skin tone. From warm caramels and soft tans to pink beiges and creamy taupes, the right nude adds low-maintenance polish and understated luxury to every look.
Shop the Shade:
Essie
Nail Polish in 11 Not Just a Pretty Face
A pink-nude colour for the ultimate pared-back manicure.
OPI
Nail Envy in Double Nudey
Strengthen and protect nails while coating it in this versatile sandy beige hue.
Mica Ricketts is a freelance beauty editor, copywriter and regular contributor to Who What Wear UK. She also writes for titles including Marie Claire Refinery 29 and Cosmopolitan, and previously worked at Who What Wear UK as Beauty Editor. With experience in both editorial and content management, she also works with beauty brands and small businesses on brand messaging and content strategy. As a busy mum of two, she is passionate about finding efficacious beauty products that can disguise all signs of tiredness with minimal effort.