If You're Indecisive at the Salon, These 9 Classic Nail Colours Will Always Look Stylish

I’m a sucker for a good nail trend and, as a beauty editor, they happen to be one of my favourite topics to write about. This season alone, I've seen polka dot manicures, sea creature nail art and pool water nails dominating the fingertips of the most stylish women in my feed, but there’s no arguing about the fact that some of these nail trends will disappear entirely as sunshine season draws to a close. So if you want your next manicure to have a little more enduring appeal, then it might be worth opting for a classic nail colour.

Yes, nail trends come and go, but these are the shades that remain eternally timeless. Consider them the LBDs of the nail polish world—never overstated, consistently chic and some of the most popular nail colours around. Whether you’re heading to the office, a wedding or a summer holiday, classic nail colours always look good.

Ahead, I’ve pulled together nine of the most classic nail colours—approved by a top nail artist—as a guide to the manicures that will never date. Scroll on to take your pick...

The Most Classic Nail Colours

1. Pale Pink

Classic nail colours pale pink princess manicure

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

Beauty Notes: One of the chicest nail colours of all time, a sheer, pale pink manicure always looks chic yet still feels fresh and modern thanks to the way that the shade is constantly reimagined. (This year’s princess nails, anyone?) “A perfect pale pink polish gives the ultimate clean-girl aesthetic look,” says celebrity and session manicurist Ami Streets. “The pink enhances the natural undertone of nails and camouflages any imperfections too, for brighter, healthier-looking nails.”

Classic nail colours - pale glossy pink manicure

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

Shop the Shade:

2. Pillarbox Red

classic nail colours - pillarbox red manicure

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

Beauty Notes: Red nails are the ultimate power move and pillarbox red is a suits-all shade that's bright, bold and flattering on every skin tone. "It's the epitome of a classic manicure colour," agrees Streets. "Red adds so much vibrancy to manicures and pedicures and works just as well for summer holidays as it does for the festive season." It's a perfect choice when you to channel confidence without saying a word.

classic nail colours pillarbox red manicure

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

Shop the Shade:

3. Glossy Black

classic nail colours glossy black manicure

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

Beauty Notes: The days when black nails were considered an act of rebellion are long gone. Instead, a glossy black manicure is now a marker of cool refinement, much like the perfect leather jacket. "Black works best applied to more natural lengths to keep it short and chic," advises Streets. "Choose a luxe and highly pigmented formula for a bold, high-shine finish."

classic nail colours black manicure

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

Shop the Shade:

4. Chocolate Brown

classic nail colours chestnut brown manicure

(Image credit: @matejanova)

Beauty Notes: While brown nail polish has been hugely popular this year, chocolate brown nails have always been a classic choice in nail salons up and down the country. They have the same understated luxury as black nails, but with a more wearable softness and a slightly retro '70s-inspired edge. If you're looking for a colour that goes with everything, but feels deliciously understated, then this warm hue will definitely appeal.

classic nail colours chocolate brown manicure

(Image credit: @polishedbylolo)

Shop the Shade:

5. Milky White

classic nail colours milky white

(Image credit: @overglowedit)

Beauty Notes: "White nails have a chic minimalism that works beautifully year-round," says Streets. And while a crisp white manicure has become synonymous with summer holidays, the more timeless option is to opt for a soft, sheer shade. "Often referred to as a milky manicure, it's an easy-to-wear colour that's perfect for those who prefer a more subtle wash of colour on their nails."

classic nail colours milky white manicure

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

Shop the Shade:

6. Rouge Noir

classic nail colours rouge noir manicure

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

Beauty Notes: Think of this shade as the sultrier sibling of the aforementioned pillarbox red. "This cult classic colour has reached icon status over the years after being featured in everything from films to catwalk shows," explains Streets. "It still remains one of my most-requested colours for a statement manicure and makes for a really sophisticated nail look.

classic nail colours rouge noir

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

Shop the Shade:

7. Navy Blue

classic nail colours navy blue manicure

(Image credit: @millieflemming_)

Beauty Notes: Sleek and unexpected, navy nails are a quiet departure from classic reds and nudes. This deep blue feels elegant yet a touch playful, pairing as well with a crisp white shirt as it does with sequins. A subtle alternative to black, it adds depth and interest while remaining timeless.

classic nail colours navy blue nails

(Image credit: @polishedbylolo)

Shop the Shade:

8. Natural Glow

classic nail colours natural glow manicure

(Image credit: @matejanova)

Beauty Notes: Glowy, radiant nails with a hint of blush make for the most classic of minimalist manicures and never look dated. "It's the ultimate clean-girl aesthetic look," says Streets. "Sheer, nude nails always look well-groomed and expensive."

classic nail colours nail glow manicure

(Image credit: @polishedbylolo)

Shop the Shade:

9. Soft Nude

classic nail colours soft nude manicure

(Image credit: @buffcs)

Beauty Notes: The chameleon of classic nail colours, nude works with absolutely everything, and there's a shade to suit every skin tone. From warm caramels and soft tans to pink beiges and creamy taupes, the right nude adds low-maintenance polish and understated luxury to every look.

classic nail colours soft nude manicure

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

Shop the Shade:

