Hailey and Sabrina Just Showed Us All How to Wear Polka Dot Nails in 2025

Polka dot nail art is having a moment and these are the chicest designs you'll want to take to the salon next.

Collage of polka dot nail designs
(Image credit: @nailsbyzola, @rhode, @imarninails)
There are some nail art trends that come and go, but, in my opinion, polka dot nails are truly timeless amongst the multiple nail trends that we see each month. In fashion, polka dots always come back into style and the same goes for their nail art interpretations.

Hailey Bieber with yellow and grey polka dot nails

(Image credit: @rhode)

So, I was unsurprised when I saw both Hailey Bieber and Sabrina Carpenter have both jumped onto the nail art trend lately. Hailey opted for this summer-coded "lemon drop" polka dot nail art above, while Sabrina went for a cute white polka dot nail design with a sheer nail colour below.

Sheer nails with white polka dots

(Image credit: @nailsbyzola)

While polka dots are best known in their black and white form, both of these designs prove that you can think outside of the box with colour combinations. Ever since, I've done down a polka dot rabbit hole to find you the best polka dot nail designs to take to salon. Scroll on to see all the inspo you need, plus how to get the look at home.

Polka Dot Nail Designs

White and black polka dot nail French tips

(Image credit: @imarninails)

A classic polka dot French tip is a chic way to dip a toe into the trend.

Red and white polka dot nails with alternating back and yellow polka dot French tips

(Image credit: @betina_goldstein)

These colourful French tips with alternating colours is a fun way to play with colour.

Yellow and black polka dot nails on one hand with red and white polka dots on the other hand

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

Who says you have to stick to one colour for each hand?

Black and blue polka dot French tips on one hand with green and black polka dot French tips on the other hand

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

Torn between two polka dot colour schemes? Go for a different one on each hand.

Micro French tip with polka dot nails

(Image credit: @betinagoldstein)

This micro French tip with polka dots is perfect for the minimalists who want a modern French manicure.

Negative space polka dot nails

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

Negative space polka dots are a fun way to dabble in the nail art trend.

Sheer pink chrome nails with gemstone polka dots

(Image credit: @nailsbyzola)

Tiny gemstones can also form part of a polka dot nail design—I love this pairing with the chrome nail polish too.

Cream and black polka dot French tips holding a Jo Malone hand cream

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

Cream and black polka dots are the dream colour combo.

Shop The Trend

Mylee Dotting Nail Art Tool – Easy Application of Gems, Decals & Crystals, Professional Quality Manicure Accessory, Ideal for Gel Polish Decoration & Dot Design, Dual Ended for Fine Detailing
MYLEE
Dotting Nail Art Tool

This nail dotting tool makes it so easy to create polka dot nail art.

hm,

hm
Nail Polish in Black Hole

A black nail polish is a staple for creating polka dot nails.

lookfantastic,

Essie
Nail Polish in Blanc

Equally, a white nail polish is handy for creating polka dot accents.

Daffodil Duck Walk Summer Nail Polish
OPI
Nail Polish in Daffodil Duck Walk

Hailey Bieber's manicurist mixed this yellow OPI nail polish for her lemon drop manicure.

OPI Bubble Bath
OPI
Nail Polish in Bubble Bath

I recommend OPI Bubble Bath if you want to go for a neutral base for polka dot nail art.

Eleanor Vousden
Eleanor Vousden
Beauty Editor, Who What Wear UK

Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections.With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.

