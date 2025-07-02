Hailey and Sabrina Just Showed Us All How to Wear Polka Dot Nails in 2025
Polka dot nail art is having a moment and these are the chicest designs you'll want to take to the salon next.
There are some nail art trends that come and go, but, in my opinion, polka dot nails are truly timeless amongst the multiple nail trends that we see each month. In fashion, polka dots always come back into style and the same goes for their nail art interpretations.
So, I was unsurprised when I saw both Hailey Bieber and Sabrina Carpenter have both jumped onto the nail art trend lately. Hailey opted for this summer-coded "lemon drop" polka dot nail art above, while Sabrina went for a cute white polka dot nail design with a sheer nail colour below.
While polka dots are best known in their black and white form, both of these designs prove that you can think outside of the box with colour combinations. Ever since, I've done down a polka dot rabbit hole to find you the best polka dot nail designs to take to salon. Scroll on to see all the inspo you need, plus how to get the look at home.
Polka Dot Nail Designs
A classic polka dot French tip is a chic way to dip a toe into the trend.
These colourful French tips with alternating colours is a fun way to play with colour.
Who says you have to stick to one colour for each hand?
Torn between two polka dot colour schemes? Go for a different one on each hand.
This micro French tip with polka dots is perfect for the minimalists who want a modern French manicure.
Negative space polka dots are a fun way to dabble in the nail art trend.
Tiny gemstones can also form part of a polka dot nail design—I love this pairing with the chrome nail polish too.
Cream and black polka dots are the dream colour combo.
Shop The Trend
Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections.With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.
-
Not Butter Yellow, Not Sheer Pink: The Dreamiest Nail Color to Wear All Summer, Per Rihanna and Selena
The trendsetters have spoken.
-
It's Official: "Pool Water" Nails Are Replacing Milky Manicures This Summer
The trend is flooding my FYP. Pun intended.
-
Sabrina Carpenter's Throwback Manicure Is the Stylish Summer Nail Inspo I Didn't See Coming
Hint: It's one of fashion's most popular prints.
-
I Tried the Controversial Manicure Taking Over TikTok—My Nails Look Unreal
10 out of 10, would do it again.
-
Oat, Almond, or Strawberry? The Best Milky Nail Polish Shades for an On-Trend Summer Manicure
Soft, subtle, barely there nails.
-
Trust Me—These 10 "Boring" Nail Colors Transcend Trends and Always Look Chic
Universal crowd-pleasers.
-
Scoping Out Nail Trends Is My Extreme Sport, and I'm Predicting a "Sunny French" Summer
Classic yet striking.
-
From L.A. to London: The Top 5 Pedicure Colors Stylish People Are Wearing for Summer 2025
Celebrity nail artists have spoken.