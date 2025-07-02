Hailey and Sabrina Just Showed Us All How to Wear Polka Dot Nails in 2025

There are some nail art trends that come and go, but, in my opinion, polka dot nails are truly timeless amongst the multiple nail trends that we see each month. In fashion, polka dots always come back into style and the same goes for their nail art interpretations.

So, I was unsurprised when I saw both Hailey Bieber and Sabrina Carpenter have both jumped onto the nail art trend lately. Hailey opted for this summer-coded "lemon drop" polka dot nail art above, while Sabrina went for a cute white polka dot nail design with a sheer nail colour below.

While polka dots are best known in their black and white form, both of these designs prove that you can think outside of the box with colour combinations. Ever since, I've done down a polka dot rabbit hole to find you the best polka dot nail designs to take to salon. Scroll on to see all the inspo you need, plus how to get the look at home.

Polka Dot Nail Designs

A classic polka dot French tip is a chic way to dip a toe into the trend.

These colourful French tips with alternating colours is a fun way to play with colour.

Who says you have to stick to one colour for each hand?

Torn between two polka dot colour schemes? Go for a different one on each hand.

This micro French tip with polka dots is perfect for the minimalists who want a modern French manicure.

Negative space polka dots are a fun way to dabble in the nail art trend.

Tiny gemstones can also form part of a polka dot nail design—I love this pairing with the chrome nail polish too.

Cream and black polka dots are the dream colour combo.

Shop The Trend

MYLEE Dotting Nail Art Tool £5 SHOP NOW This nail dotting tool makes it so easy to create polka dot nail art. hm Nail Polish in Black Hole £6 £3 SHOP NOW A black nail polish is a staple for creating polka dot nails. Essie Nail Polish in Blanc £9 SHOP NOW Equally, a white nail polish is handy for creating polka dot accents. OPI Nail Polish in Daffodil Duck Walk £16 SHOP NOW Hailey Bieber's manicurist mixed this yellow OPI nail polish for her lemon drop manicure. OPI Nail Polish in Bubble Bath £15 SHOP NOW I recommend OPI Bubble Bath if you want to go for a neutral base for polka dot nail art.