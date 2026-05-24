The Wolf Cut Is So Back—11 Shaggy, Structured, and Forever-Cool Versions to Try in 2026

We watched in awe as this shaggy shear regained popularity from 2022 to 2024, and though it's no longer making headlines as a trailblazing new look, it's still alive and well in salons and on the street. Celebrity hairstylist and salon founder Benjamin Mohapi, who actually gave Billie Eilish her iconic cut, says the wolf is "just another name for a shape that's been around since the late '60s and early '70s." This isn't the style's first rodeo. We just love to rebrand things. "Over the years, it's been called the coupe sauvage, the Klute, and the shag, but they're all rooted in the same concept," he explains.
"Because it's a shape that works well on a lot of people, it naturally sticks around," Mohapi adds. "But as trends evolve, the shape needs to evolve too." Keep reading to learn more about this new classic.
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What is the wolf cut?
"The wolf cut is a hybrid between a shag and a mullet, combining the shag's heavy, choppy layers with the longer length and shape of a mullet in the back," says Christine Bellemare, a Boston-based hairstylist and the cofounder of the salon Maven, A Collect. It's traditionally marked by extreme layers that offer tousled texture throughout the crown and around the face, plus a smattering of bangs, but modern interpretations are a bit softer and more intentional.
Mohapi explains that "texture and flippy, tapered ends" were the mode du jour when the style spiked between '22 and '24. "These days, we're moving toward more solid-looking shapes with less tapered ends and less flicky movement," he says. The stylist references The Rolling Stones' Keith Richards and Danish model Freja Beha Erichsen circa 2010; we think of Suki Waterhouse's long, flowy version and Jenna Ortega's choppy cut. "People are either growing the shape out for a bouncier '80s feel or cutting it back into a boxier '90s Britpop version," he explains. "Both feel super cool and are a great modern take on the concept."
But there are so many more shaggy cuts to reference—from curly crops to rock-inspired texture and fringy bangs. Keep scrolling for the images you'll soon be showing your hairstylist.
Wolf Cut Style Inspiration in 2026
The Suki Shag
Waterhouse's long, dreamy '70s-inspired wolf cut is the stuff rock-star hair is made of. "On longer hair, the layers don't have to feel overly drastic," says Bellemare. "It's really more about placing them slightly shorter than you normally would but in a very soft, diffused way." She also points out this cut is a great choice for summer "because it allows natural texture and curls to cascade more organically" instead of the heaviness that can happen with blunt cuts.
Curly Wolf
Curly textures look especially amazing with this fringy cut. Take content creator Veronica Campos's curly wolf cut, for example. The hair is clipped short above her forehead and cascades longer past her ears into long, voluminous spirals. Not only does this zhuzhed-up style look freer and more effortless than the wolf cuts of yore, but we also love that it celebrates natural texture.
Effortless Shag
Mohapi spotlights Beha Erichsen's shaggy crop circa 2010 as his North Star of wolf cut references in modern day. "[It] feels like a more modern take, even though it's obviously a retro reworking of a classic cut," he explains. "While the long, flicky, glassy blowouts are very in right now, those flicky ends don't translate as well on shorter styles and can read a bit dated. A more solid shape with texture feels like a fresher, more modern entry point."
Wavy Bangs
Delevingne has always been on our "hair goals" board, but this recent post is the one we're sending to our hairstylists. Her swooping bangs embrace the natural bends of her hair texture before giving way to her beachy, cascading tresses. This look is a must for summer, if you ask us.
Wispy Wolf
Ciara Miller's wispy bangs are one of our favorite looks that the star has donned thus far, and this piecey style is a great way to try a baby wolf cut without fully committing to the bit. Ask for wispy curtain bangs that graze your eyelids and blend seamlessly into the length of your hair for the subtlest shag.
Curtain Shag
There's never been a better time to get dramatic curtain bangs (one of our editors did so after getting inspired by Penélope Cruz's swooping fringe), and this style on Your Friends & Neighbors star Isabel Gravitt feels especially fresh for 2026. To enhance the edgy style, go for the tousled curls that celebrity hairstylist Chad Kenyon added to her hair.
Micro Wolf
If you're not yet ready to take the plunge, Bellemare recommends this versatile variant. "A softer 'micro wolf' or shaggy bob is a great gateway version," the stylist says. Take Alexa Chung's barely-there layers and collarbone-skimming crop, for instance. "I love incorporating invisible layers, curtain fringe, or textured collarbone-length cuts for clients who want the vibe without fully committing to heavy layering," Bellemare continues.
Long Mullet
For a real retro look, go for this shorn mullet look worn by content creator Amy Lefévre. She keeps her inky tresses long but keeps the bangs full in the front with the exception of a rocker-chic shear to keep things from looking too pristine.
Halo Hair
Sabrina Carpenter's hair—often perfectly coiffed in a swooping retro style—is looking like our ultimate vacation hair goals with looser, more natural curls taking center stage. Her normally dramatic curtain bangs look extra chic and borderline wolfy in their natural bends, forming a pretty butter-yellow halo around her head.
Layered Lob
Who can forget Ortega's iconic wolf cut from 2022? The Wednesday star took the internet by storm when she debuted this choppy, layered lob, and it still feels just as trendy in 2026. Whether you want to replicate her piecey bangs or achieve her bouncy, tousled bob, there's styling inspiration in every strand of this look.
Shaggy Bob
If you've been itching to go for the popular bixie chop post–award season, we don't blame you, and this is how you can edge things up a bit. "For shorter lengths, I've also been doing softer bixie-meets-shag shapes and airy French bob variations that still give that cool, effortless texture without sacrificing fullness," says Bellemare.
How to Style the Wolf Cut
Both stylists agree that layers are the main character in any wolf cut, so you'll want to use products that help them stand apart. "Layers always want to be seen, so enhancing the natural texture in the hair is always a good thing," says Mohapi. He prefers using a salt spray—his personal pick is the Daughter Salty Texture Spray that's only sold in Benjamin Salon—for subtle grit along with "the tiniest amount" of Rahua's Cream Wax for texture and definition. "I usually just scrunch them into slightly damp (almost dry) hair and let it air-dry while working in the texture," he explains.
While products are almost always necessary, both stylists recommend you use them sparingly. "The beauty of the wolf cut is that it actually looks better when it's not overstyled," says Bellemare. "I usually encourage clients to work with their natural texture instead of fighting it." Her advice? Rough-dry the hair until it's about 75% dry, then use a diffuser or round brush to give extra lift to the crown and throughout the bangs.
"I rely heavily on lightweight texture sprays, mousses, and dry-texture aerosols depending on the hair type," she states. For finer hair, the stylist recommends using texture spray and dry shampoo at the roots for texture, volume, and separation without the crunch. "For wavy or curly textures, a lightweight curl cream or mousse helps define the layers while still keeping movement," she continues. "Definitely nothing too fussy or overworked when it comes to short hair," adds Mohapi.
Bellemare hails the wolf cut as one of the easiest styles to maintain because it's meant to look a bit unfussed. "Clients can air-dry part of it, add a few bends if they want, and be out the door in minutes," she says.