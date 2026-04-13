There’s something about a purple manicure that has mass appeal as a core nail trend right now. It's equal parts playful and polished, with a shade for every mood and moment. From barely-there lilacs to deep, vampy berry tones, purple nails have quietly become the fashion set’s go-to, offering a fresh (but fun) alternative to classic reds and neutrals. Whether you lean minimalistic or maximalistic, the versatility of the hue makes it endlessly wearable.
According to nail artist Ashleigh Bamber, the appeal lies in its versatility. “Purple nails are having such a moment because they strike the perfect balance between bold and wearable," she says. "There’s a tone to complement every skin tone, from cool-toned lavenders to rich, warm plums.” She also notes that the shade works across all nail shapes and lengths. “Whether your nails are short and natural or long and sculpted, purple enhances the nail without overwhelming it—it’s incredibly flattering.”
Ahead, we’ve curated the most creative purple nail ideas to try now—because if there’s one colour worth experimenting with this season, it’s this one.
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Purple Nail Ideas
1. Lilac Chrome
A soft lilac base elevated with a mirror-like chrome finish feels modern and expensive. It catches the light beautifully, making even the simplest shape look statement-worthy.
2. Purple & Red
Unexpected yet striking, this pairing sees lilac tones matched with classic red for a contrast that justworks. It’s perfect if you want something playful but still polished.
3. Purple Tie-Dye
A dreamy mix of blended purples creates a soft-fade effect that feels cool and unique. No two nails look exactly the same, adding to its appeal.
4. Lavender Pop
Clean, delicate, and endlessly wearable, lavender nails are the ultimate understated choice. They suit every season and pair effortlessly with any outfit.
5. Berry Cat-Eye
This clever magnetic polish technique creates a luminous, shifting stripe through the deep berry tones. The result is a velvety, almost galaxy-like finish that feels luxe.
6. Faded Lilac
A barely-there wash of lilac gives a soft, diffused look that’s perfect for minimalists. It’s subtle but still more interesting than a typical nude.
7. Reverse Glitter French Tip
A modern twist on the classic French manicure, with glitter placed at the cuticle instead of the tip. Paired with lilac, it feels fresh and fun.
8. Clean Lilac
Simple lilac nails are timeless for a reason—they’re soft, flattering and easy to wear. Think of them as a pastel neutral.
9. Swirly Purple
Fluid swirls in a bright purple tone contrasted against blank space create a fun, retro-inspired design. It’s eye-catching without being overly bold.
10. Deep Berry
Rich and moody, deep purple berry nails bring instant sophistication. They’re especially striking on shorter, neatly shaped nails.
11. Purple Botanicals
Botanical designs in bold purple add an artistic, nature-inspired touch that feels both modern and slightly whimsical. How cute is this floral nail art?
12. Milky Lilac
A sheer, milky lilac gives a glossy, “your nails but better” finish. It’s perfect if you love a clean, polished aesthetic.
13. Purple Shimmer
An all-over wash of glitter adds dimension, while subtle French tips on contrasting nails keep things refined. It’s a balanced mix of classic and playful.
14. Purple Cartoon
Cute cartoon heart accents bring a youthful, fun energy to pair with plain purple nails. Micro nail art is ideal if you want something a little more expressive.
15. Purple Ombré
A seamless gradient from nude to milky lilac tip creates a soft, blended effect. It’s flattering and visually elongating on any nail length.
16. Purple and Neon
A muted purple base paired with bright neon tips adds a bold pop of contrast. It’s a modern take on colour-blocking.
17. Periwinkle French Tips
A fresh spin on the French manicure, swapping white for soft periwinkle. It feels subtle yet instantly updates the classic look.
18. Periwinkle Pop
Bright, cool-toned periwinkle makes a cheerful statement without being overpowering. It’s perfect for spring and summer.