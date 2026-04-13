Purple Nails Are Trending for Spring—Here Are the Chicest Ways to Wear Them

From soft lilac to glossy plum, these elevated purple nail ideas prove the shade is anything but predictable.

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A collage of purple nail ideas
(Image credit: @thatgracegirl,@harrietwestmoreland, @paintedbyjools)
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There’s something about a purple manicure that has mass appeal as a core nail trend right now. It's equal parts playful and polished, with a shade for every mood and moment. From barely-there lilacs to deep, vampy berry tones, purple nails have quietly become the fashion set’s go-to, offering a fresh (but fun) alternative to classic reds and neutrals. Whether you lean minimalistic or maximalistic, the versatility of the hue makes it endlessly wearable.

According to nail artist Ashleigh Bamber, the appeal lies in its versatility. “Purple nails are having such a moment because they strike the perfect balance between bold and wearable," she says. "There’s a tone to complement every skin tone, from cool-toned lavenders to rich, warm plums.” She also notes that the shade works across all nail shapes and lengths. “Whether your nails are short and natural or long and sculpted, purple enhances the nail without overwhelming it—it’s incredibly flattering.”

Ahead, we’ve curated the most creative purple nail ideas to try now—because if there’s one colour worth experimenting with this season, it’s this one.

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Purple Nail Ideas

1. Lilac Chrome

purple chrome nails

(Image credit: @bambinailss)

A soft lilac base elevated with a mirror-like chrome finish feels modern and expensive. It catches the light beautifully, making even the simplest shape look statement-worthy.

2. Purple & Red

purple and red nails

(Image credit: @thatgracegirl)

Unexpected yet striking, this pairing sees lilac tones matched with classic red for a contrast that just works. It’s perfect if you want something playful but still polished.

3. Purple Tie-Dye

Purple Tie-Dye nails

(Image credit: @buffcs)

A dreamy mix of blended purples creates a soft-fade effect that feels cool and unique. No two nails look exactly the same, adding to its appeal.

4. Lavender Pop

Lavender nails

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

Clean, delicate, and endlessly wearable, lavender nails are the ultimate understated choice. They suit every season and pair effortlessly with any outfit.

5. Berry Cat-Eye

purple cate eye nail ideas

(Image credit: @buffcs)

This clever magnetic polish technique creates a luminous, shifting stripe through the deep berry tones. The result is a velvety, almost galaxy-like finish that feels luxe.

6. Faded Lilac

faded purple nail ideas

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

A barely-there wash of lilac gives a soft, diffused look that’s perfect for minimalists. It’s subtle but still more interesting than a typical nude.

7. Reverse Glitter French Tip

purple nail ideas

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

A modern twist on the classic French manicure, with glitter placed at the cuticle instead of the tip. Paired with lilac, it feels fresh and fun.

8. Clean Lilac

simple purple nail ideas

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

Simple lilac nails are timeless for a reason—they’re soft, flattering and easy to wear. Think of them as a pastel neutral.

9. Swirly Purple

purple nail art ideas

(Image credit: @buffcs)

Fluid swirls in a bright purple tone contrasted against blank space create a fun, retro-inspired design. It’s eye-catching without being overly bold.

10. Deep Berry

dark purple nail ideas

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

Rich and moody, deep purple berry nails bring instant sophistication. They’re especially striking on shorter, neatly shaped nails.

11. Purple Botanicals

purple floral nail ideas

(Image credit: @buffcs)

Botanical designs in bold purple add an artistic, nature-inspired touch that feels both modern and slightly whimsical. How cute is this floral nail art?

12. Milky Lilac

purple nail ideas

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

A sheer, milky lilac gives a glossy, “your nails but better” finish. It’s perfect if you love a clean, polished aesthetic.

13. Purple Shimmer

purple nail ideas

(Image credit: @bambinailss)

An all-over wash of glitter adds dimension, while subtle French tips on contrasting nails keep things refined. It’s a balanced mix of classic and playful.

14. Purple Cartoon

purple heart nail ideas

(Image credit: @rosetuckersouthport)

Cute cartoon heart accents bring a youthful, fun energy to pair with plain purple nails. Micro nail art is ideal if you want something a little more expressive.

15. Purple Ombré

ombre purple nail ideas

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

A seamless gradient from nude to milky lilac tip creates a soft, blended effect. It’s flattering and visually elongating on any nail length.

16. Purple and Neon

purple and neon french tips nail ideas

(Image credit: @buffcs)

A muted purple base paired with bright neon tips adds a bold pop of contrast. It’s a modern take on colour-blocking.

17. Periwinkle French Tips

purple French tips nail ideas

(Image credit: @harrietwesmoreland)

A fresh spin on the French manicure, swapping white for soft periwinkle. It feels subtle yet instantly updates the classic look.

18. Periwinkle Pop

periwinkle purple nail ideas

(Image credit: @bambinailss)

Bright, cool-toned periwinkle makes a cheerful statement without being overpowering. It’s perfect for spring and summer.

19. Deep Purple