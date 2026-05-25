Welcome toSecond Life, a podcast spotlighting successful women who've made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, cofounder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to women who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.
There’s no doubt that labor and delivery nursing calls for an incredibly special person. Every shift brings the privilege of standing alongside new mothers during one of life’s most profound and unpredictable moments, knowing that no two births are ever the same.
Jen Hamilton is exactly that remarkable nurse. As a dedicated labor and delivery professional, she supports women as they enter the new transformative chapter of motherhood. Beyond labor and delivery, Hamilton has built a multifaceted career at the intersection of hands-on nursing, digital storytelling, and community impact—as a best-selling author and influential content creator with a powerful voice in healthcare.
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Growing up, Hamilton was inspired by her mother’s nursing career, and she always knew she wanted to follow in those footsteps. After completing nursing school, she launched her professional journey as a bedside nurse in the emergency room. Her skills and leadership quickly earned recognition, and she advanced to the role of assistant director. Yet the high-stress, chaotic environment of the ER eventually prompted a change. Seeking a more focused setting, she transitioned into labor and delivery nursing.
The COVID-19 pandemic marked a pivotal turning point. Like many healthcare workers, Hamilton faced unprecedented challenges. In response, she began creating nursing content on social media, offering honest insights into healthcare, birth experiences, and the realities of the profession. What started as a way to connect and educate quickly grew into a major platform. Today, Hamilton boasts over six million followers across all social media channels, where she demystifies medical topics and empowers viewers with practical knowledge.
Jen Hamilton, BSN, RN, CEN, RNC-OB
Birth Vibes: Stories and Strategies for an Empowered Birth
Beyond the hospital and screen, Hamilton demonstrates her commitment to women’s well-being through Hot Mess Express, the nonprofit organization she founded. The group provides house cleaning and organizing services to women in need of a fresh start, helping them regain control and peace during difficult transitions. Also, Hamilton’s debut book, Birth Vibes: Stories and Strategies for an Empowered Birth, has just been released. Blending real patient stories with actionable advice, it equips expectant mothers with the tools and confidence they need for a positive birth experience.
Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to hear how Hamilton continues to use her different platforms to empower women.
As a former New Yorker, now a “Miamian,” Adrienne Faurote is a fashion, beauty, and wellness writer. With over a decade in the industry, Faurote has held positions at esteemed publications such as Marie Claire US, becoming an authoritative voice in the fashion and beauty world.