Short Nails Always Look So Classy—12 Ideas That Are Perfect for Summer
I really want to be one of those people who always has long, healthy nails. However, after years of acrylics and gel manicures, mine are looking a little worse for wear. So, I've decided to embrace my short nails this summer and I'm going to treat myself to some super cute nail art for the warmer weather.
One thing I've come to learn over the last few months is that short nails look really chic. Not only that, but they are also super practical. However, when it comes to fun, summery nail designs, I always thought they would be a little restricting. Oh, how wrong I was. Yes, there might be less nail space, but that hasn't stopped some of my favourite nail artists from creating a range of stylish designs.
Below, I've rounded up some of my favourite short summer nail ideas that are both fun and classy. From bright neon colours to dainty nail art and monochrome finishes, there is something for everyone. So, what are you waiting for? Keep on scrolling to get all the inspiration you need ahead of your next nail appointment...
12 of the Best Short Summer Nail Ideas:
1. Neon Shades
If you want a statement summer mani, you can't go wrong with neon nail polishes. These colours look so chic on shorter nails.
2. Jelly Nails
Remember jelly sandals? Well, although I don't own a pair of them anymore, I will definitely be opting for jelly nails this summer. This trend is all about giving your nails that "jelly" finish by using sheer, glossy polishes.
3. Floral Nail Art
Florals aren't just for spring. In fact, this colourful floral nail art screams summer.
4. Palm Tree Nail Art
If florals aren't your thing, why not opt for this chic, monochrome palm tree nail art instead? Top tip, keep the rest of your nails minimal for a sophisticated finish.
5. Sparkly French Tips
We all know that French tips are trending right now, but if you want to take things up a notch this summer, why not try a sparkly top coat?
6. Sunset Shades
This sunset orange nail shade will earn you so many compliments.
7. Multicoloured Nail Art
How cute is this summer mani? I love the simplicity of the lines, but the multicoloured design keeps it fun and fresh.
8. Gemstones
Heading to a festival this summer? This gemstone manicure is perfect.
9. Pastel Shades
Pastel shades are bang on trend this season, and I love this multicoloured pastel design for something a little different.
10. Glazed Nails
Glazed nails aren't going anywhere this summer. I love the way this trend looks on short nails, and it's great for those of you who prefer a more neutral finish.
11. Colourful French Tips
French tips look so chic on short nails, and this summer I'll be opting for this baby blue design.
12. Summer Squiggles
So cute!
Products You Need For Short Nails This Summer
This is my favourite nail file of all time. It's so quick and easy to shape short nails, and the crystal material helps to minimise damage.
I always have a thin nail art brush to hand when doing my manicure at home as it's ideal for creating a range of nail designs.
Want to try colourful French tips or neon nail art designs? These nail pens from Nails Inc will have you covered.
This top coat will add a shimmery touch to any manicure.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.
-
30 Chic and Strategic Nail Designs If You're Short on Nail Space
Short nails are in.
By Maya Thomas
-
Trust Me: These Pretty Summer Nail Colors Will Give You Major Vacation Vibes
The perfect new-season mani.
By Grace Day
-
Florals for Spring Aren't Groundbreaking, But These 21 Nail Designs Are So Chic
It's time to book that manicure.
By Maya Thomas
-
11 Spring Nail Trends That Always Look So Chic
We'll be re-creating these ASAP.
By Maya Thomas
-
I've Got Chanel on the Brain: 11 $100-and-Under Beauty Products I'm Coveting
Sometimes you don't have break the bank for luxury.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
If You Think Valentine's Day Nail Designs Are Too Obvious, You'll Love These 15
They're subtle and sophisticated.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
Jasmine Tookes on Her Beauty Must-Haves, Signature Style, and Fitness Regimen
Can you say iconic?
By Maya Thomas
-
16 Last-Minute (and Actually Affordable) V-Day Gifts Your BFFs Will Love
Heart eyes.
By Emma Walsh