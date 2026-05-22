Bridal season is truly one of my favorite times of the year as a beauty editor because there are always new trends on the rise to stay on the lookout for. And although I'm not planning a wedding anytime soon, I genuinely enjoy watching how people like to celebrate their big day with the beauty choices they make. Hair and makeup are the usual standouts, but as someone who's obsessed with nails, I always end up peeking at manicures the most.
There's also always a little bit of stress that comes with planning a wedding look and that goes for pretty much everyone in attendance. But no matter if you’re the bride, maid of honor, or a wedding guest, odds are you're going to be thinking about your manicure. Personally, I have my own theories on which nail colors will be on the rise throughout the 2026 wedding season.
However, it was only right that I cross check with some leading experts. So naturally, I chatted with two nail artists to help you narrow down your perfect mani. Read on for the five colors you’ll be seeing everywhere.
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1. Sheer Pink
Sally Hansen
Nude Pink Nail Color
Baby pink or sheer pink, is a popular pick for brides and guests alike. "Sheer pinks continue to dominate because they enhance the natural nail rather than cover it," says Juli Russell, Sally Beauty nail expert. "They’re especially popular for summer weddings because they look fresh, lightweight, and effortless in outdoor lighting."
But if you really want to find the perfect shade for your skin tone, consider some short-term investigating. "As the bride, you know there will be a lot of pictures of your hands with the ring that day, so you want to pick a nail color that really feels like you," says celebrity nail artist for Sally Hansen, Stephanie Stone. "I recommend wearing a new polish every week for a couple months leading up to the wedding and deciding based on what speaks to you the most." This way you won't have any regrets on your color choice.
2. Matcha Green
Sally Hansen
Insta-Dri Hotcha Matcha
Stone is a big fan of this matcha color for its versatility. "If you are a guest at the wedding you have a lot more room to play and wear what you want," she says. "If the theme leaves space for you to wear vibrant florals at sunset, try Sally Hansen's Insta-Dri “Hotcha Matcha.” She adds that this shade can also be a nice touch for a beachside wedding, too.
3. Milky White
Memeda
Milky White Nude Gel Polish
White nails at a wedding are basically a given, but that doesn't mean you have to stick with a traditional solid tone. "Milky Whites remain a bridal favorite because they look clean, soft, and expensive without feeling stark," says Russell. "They photograph beautifully in natural sunlight and pair effortlessly with lace, satin, and minimalist bridal styles."
4. Butter Yellow
CHANEL
Le Vernis
This flirty yellow has been a favorite of mine, so I was pleased to hear that it was also expert-approved. "Butter Yellow is emerging as a subtle fashion forward option for guests and nontraditional brides," says Russell. "The shade feels soft, cheerful, and romantic while still neutral enough to wear with formal looks. Plus, who isn't obessed with butter yellow right now."
5. Peachy Nude
Sally Hansen
Insta-Dri Nail Polish, Neutrals - Buff and Tumble
Both experts say that peachy nudes are in this bridal season since it's guaranteed to be a safe choice. "Soft peachy nudes are trending for summer weddings because they bring warmth to the hands and complement sun kissed skin tones beautifully, without being too eye catching," explains Russell. Stone adds that it's also a subtle way of matching the attire of the wedding no matter what.
Sabrina Talbert is a New York-based journalist with six years of experience covering lifestyle and wellness for print and digital publications. She is currently the Assistant Beauty Editor at Who What Wear and has bylines in Women’s Health, Byrdie, NYLON, The Daily Front Row, and more. She’s passionate about covering topics related to haircare, skincare, and the latest happenings at the intersection of beauty and sports. When she’s not writing or testing products, you can catch her running and binge-watching F1 or boxing.