I'm Calling It: These 5 Nail Colors Will Be Spotted At Every Wedding in 2026

Bridal season's chicest shades.

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wedding nail color ideas
(Image credit: @matejanova ; @polishedbylolo)
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Bridal season is truly one of my favorite times of the year as a beauty editor because there are always new trends on the rise to stay on the lookout for. And although I'm not planning a wedding anytime soon, I genuinely enjoy watching how people like to celebrate their big day with the beauty choices they make. Hair and makeup are the usual standouts, but as someone who's obsessed with nails, I always end up peeking at manicures the most.

There's also always a little bit of stress that comes with planning a wedding look and that goes for pretty much everyone in attendance. But no matter if you’re the bride, maid of honor, or a wedding guest, odds are you're going to be thinking about your manicure. Personally, I have my own theories on which nail colors will be on the rise throughout the 2026 wedding season.

However, it was only right that I cross check with some leading experts. So naturally, I chatted with two nail artists to help you narrow down your perfect mani. Read on for the five colors you’ll be seeing everywhere.

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1. Sheer Pink

wedding nail color ideas

(Image credit: @matejanova)

2. Matcha Green

wedding nail color ideas

(Image credit: @polishedbylolo)

3. Milky White

wedding nail color ideas

(Image credit: @matejanova)

4. Butter Yellow

wedding nail color ideas

(Image credit: @polishedbylolo)

5. Peachy Nude

wedding nail color ideas

(Image credit: @polishedbylolo)
Sabrina Talbert
Sabrina Talbert
Assistant Beauty Editor

Sabrina Talbert is a New York-based journalist with six years of experience covering lifestyle and wellness for print and digital publications. She is currently the Assistant Beauty Editor at Who What Wear and has bylines in Women’s Health, Byrdie, NYLON, The Daily Front Row, and more. She’s passionate about covering topics related to haircare, skincare, and the latest happenings at the intersection of beauty and sports. When she’s not writing or testing products, you can catch her running and binge-watching F1 or boxing.