Whilst nail trends come and go, I'd go as far as to say that French tips are forever. Perhaps it's the neutral colourway, or the chic, understated design, but there's no denying how stylish this nail trend looks. However, if you're bored with your typical milky French tips, you're in luck, as this month there are plenty of new ways to wear the sought-after manicure.
I've been busy scrolling through the best nail artists' Instagram accounts and now have so much inspiration for my next French tip manicure. Whether you fancy a pop of colour, a little bit of nail art or a subtle change to your classic white French tip, there's something for everyone to sink their teeth into this month.
Below, you'll find the seven very best French tip nail ideas for the season ahead, so keep on scrolling and don't forget to screenshot your favourites.
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7 French Tip Nail Ideas for May 2026
1. Butter Yellow
Butter yellow makes a comeback every single May, and not only in fashion. If this picture is anything to go by, butter yellow French tips are also incredibly stylish. Bonus points if you match your nails to your outfit.