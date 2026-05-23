The days of not having much else to choose from aside from basic denim shorts are done and dusted, as recent summers have given us everything from drawstring poplin shorts to lace-trimmed satin shorts to tailored bermuda shorts. Reformation is always at the forefront of fresh trends, and this season's lineup of shorts undoubtedly proves it.
While I love wearing shorts and will never stop, I'm admittedly skeptical of certain shorts trends—initially, at least. This is because, at 5'4" (which is average height for women in the U.S.), certain lengths can be tricky, and when e-comm models are typically around 5'10", it can be tough to picture how a certain style will look on me. The obvious solution is to just try them on myself, which is exactly what I just did. I chose some of the buzziest shorts among Reformation's offerings right now and am highlighting five of my favorites. Whether you're a similar height to me or not, it's always helpful to see how something looks IRL before deciding to make a purchase. So, without further ado, keep scrolling to see how the buzziest Reformation shorts of 2026 look on, and shop them for your own collection (trust me—you're going to want to).
The Viral Reformation Shorts I Tried
Nora Shorts
These shorts are perfection—no notes. And that's why they keep selling out. I especially loved the not-too-long, not-too-short length and the pretty sheen of the fabric. Speaking of the fabric, it has some thickness to it, so the shorts have a bit of structure as opposed to being drape-y. They run a bit big, so I'd recommend sticking with your usual size or sizing down.
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Nora Shorts
Gale Shorts
If you want a pair of breezy, simple satin shorts that can easily be dressed up or down, these are for you. For someone of similar height to me, they're the perfect short shorts. I appreciated this, as sometimes even mini shorts can be an awkward length for someone petite or hovering close to it, such as myself. I went up a size in these, and I'm glad I did, as they should be a bit flowy as opposed to fitted. They also get bonus points for the subtle, pretty jacquard print.
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Gale Mid Rise Bias Shorts
Darcy Shorts
I'm always skeptical about long shorts, but these looked so cool on the model that I couldn't not try them. I was drawn to the combination of the minimalist suiting style with the low-rise fit, and the verdict is that they looked better on me than I thought they would. While I usually avoid shorts that are approaching bermuda territory, these were more mid-thigh, which is pretty much knee-length on me, and I find them easier to wear than shorts that hit at or below the knee at my height. A word of warning: These are flying out of stock.
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Darcy Shorts
Sylvie Shorts
Next up: bloomers! Yes, the grown-up version of bloomers is a major trend this season, and they're short-girl approved. Reformation's Sylvie Shorts are one of the most wearable versions I've encountered as of late. While some bloomers are so short that they actually look like something a baby might wear (sorry, just being honest), these aren't too tiny or voluminous. I also love the subtle lace trim.
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Sylvie Shorts
Finley Jorts
Truth be told, this is the pair I was not convinced would be flattering on me in the least, as most of the shorts I wear are closer to a 3" inseam. 11" seemed like a stretch, but long shorts continue to be a major summer trend, and I don't want to miss out. What I think made the Finley Shorts a surprising success on my 5'4" frame was the low rise and slouchy fit, and that 11" is still on the short side for bermuda shorts. I opted to pair wear them with kitten heels as opposed to a flat shoe, which I always tend to do with anything that's knee-length.
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Finley Low Rise 11 in Baggy Jorts
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Clara Silk Bermuda Shorts
They also come in cream, and I might have to order both.