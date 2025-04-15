I love a fun summer nail trend as much as the next person. From colourful French tips to pastel nail art, I'm all about experimenting when the new season rolls around—particularly when it comes to spring nail trends. The only issue? With my fashion choices, I'm a neutral gal through and through, so my manicure doesn't often fit with the rest of my look. It's a small issue, I know, but as a beauty editor, I've made it my mission to find a nail trend that will complement my summer aesthetic while still standing out from the crowd. Enter, almond milk nails.

I know what you're thinking; haven't we heard enough about milky nails? This creamy, sheer, off-white shade has reigned supreme for a few summers now, but in my opinion, almond milk nails are even better.

What Are Almond Milk Nails?

So, what is this trend? I like to think of it as the milky nail's cooler cousin. It still has that velvety, somewhat sheer finish, but it's a lot creamier and slightly darker in tone. Yes, it's neutral, but it's a lot trendier than your typical white mani, so it's sure to earn you plenty of compliments this summer. Don't believe me? Keep on scrolling for some of the chicest almond milk manicures of all time, and don't be afraid to screenshot your favourite looks to take to your next salon appointment...

Almond Milk Nail Inspiration

Top nail artist Georgia Rae is a big fan of the almond milk nail trend and is always sharing inspo on her Instagram account.

The shape, the colour... everything about this manicure is perfection.

This shade looks great with square nail shapes, too.

A high-shine finish will take your almond milk manicure to the next level.

See? The glossier, the better.

Opt for a sheer nail polish for a sophisticated look.

This colour is perfect for making your nails pop this summer without straying away from neutrals.

Almond milk nails will perfectly complement the colours in your summer wardrobe.

A sheer, milky polish will make your natural nails look so healthy.

Best Products for Almond Milk Nails

Essie Nail Polish in Sand Tropez £9 SHOP NOW I need to add this nail polish to my summer makeup bag ASAP.

Dior Vernis Nail Polish in Muguet £29 SHOP NOW Who doesn't love a Dior nail polish?

Nailberry L'Oxygéné Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in Almond £17 SHOP NOW As the name suggests, this really is the perfect almond nail polish shade.

Orly Breathable Nail Polish in Almond Milk £14 £10 SHOP NOW Orly is ahead of the trends.