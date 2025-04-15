9 Looks That Prove Almond Milk Nails Are the Chicest Summer Manicure Choice
Milky manicures just got an update for spring/summer.
I love a fun summer nail trend as much as the next person. From colourful French tips to pastel nail art, I'm all about experimenting when the new season rolls around—particularly when it comes to spring nail trends. The only issue? With my fashion choices, I'm a neutral gal through and through, so my manicure doesn't often fit with the rest of my look. It's a small issue, I know, but as a beauty editor, I've made it my mission to find a nail trend that will complement my summer aesthetic while still standing out from the crowd. Enter, almond milk nails.
I know what you're thinking; haven't we heard enough about milky nails? This creamy, sheer, off-white shade has reigned supreme for a few summers now, but in my opinion, almond milk nails are even better.
What Are Almond Milk Nails?
So, what is this trend? I like to think of it as the milky nail's cooler cousin. It still has that velvety, somewhat sheer finish, but it's a lot creamier and slightly darker in tone. Yes, it's neutral, but it's a lot trendier than your typical white mani, so it's sure to earn you plenty of compliments this summer. Don't believe me? Keep on scrolling for some of the chicest almond milk manicures of all time, and don't be afraid to screenshot your favourite looks to take to your next salon appointment...
Almond Milk Nail Inspiration
Top nail artist Georgia Rae is a big fan of the almond milk nail trend and is always sharing inspo on her Instagram account.
The shape, the colour... everything about this manicure is perfection.
This shade looks great with square nail shapes, too.
A high-shine finish will take your almond milk manicure to the next level.
See? The glossier, the better.
Opt for a sheer nail polish for a sophisticated look.
This colour is perfect for making your nails pop this summer without straying away from neutrals.
Almond milk nails will perfectly complement the colours in your summer wardrobe.
A sheer, milky polish will make your natural nails look so healthy.
Best Products for Almond Milk Nails
Who doesn't love a Dior nail polish?
As the name suggests, this really is the perfect almond nail polish shade.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.
