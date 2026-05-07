To people who experience all four seasons, May is the first breath of fresh air. In New York City, the Central Park trees are finally in full bloom, and green grass has replaced the dry thatch. Nature has come back to life, and our style choices from head to toenails reflect that. So when I tapped three professional manicurists for advice on which color to get at my May nail appointment, they came back with a flurry of trend-forward recommendations that vary from soft and subtle to edgy and alternative.
There’s a lot that happens in May, as celebrity nail artist Pattie Yankee points out. This month officially kicks off wedding season (“Expect to see a lot of blushy pinks and milky nudes,” she notes), and we’re currently experiencing the come-down from Coachella and Stagecoach, where the style-minded kicked off many of the hottest spring manicure trends. “May is that beautiful in-between moment where spring is fully blooming, but summer is right around the corner, and we're seeing nail trends reflect that softness and optimism,” says Rebecca Isa, creative director at Zoya. It’s this flurry of rebirth—the blooming flowers, the sweet spring warmth, and the refilled social calendars—that inspired this month’s trendiest colors, and that much is evident from the experts’ recommendations below.
From soft pastels to shimmery topcoats (plus a handful of à la mode color combos), see May’s top mani contenders below.
Article continues below
8 May Nail Color Trends
Refined Pastels
Pastels for spring? Groundbreaking. Though these lighter iterations of classic colors are spring manicure staples, Isa predicts a sweeter yet more sophisticated take—shades she calls “dessert-inspired pastels,” which feel “sweet and indulgent but in a refined, grown-up way.” The result is a smattering of dreamy pinks, raspberry tints, and milky lilacs (like the above), finished with a glossy, hard-candy finish. “These aren't the chalky pastels of seasons past; they're richer, more saturated, and read as polished rather than playful,” Isa concludes.