I'm a Minimalist at Heart—These Are the Only 9 Nail Designs I'm Considering This April

You already know that whilst I'm a lover of spring nail trends, I like to keep things simple. Similar to my wardrobe, my manicures usually fall into the minimalist category, with subtle milky shades and soft French tips often on rotation year-round. That being said, now that the sun has made an appearance, I'm craving a little switch-up and have found myself scrolling through hundreds of nail colours and nail designs on Instagram, desperate to find something different that still feels like me.
If you've also found yourself on the hunt for minimalist nail ideas to wear this April, you're in luck, as I've rounded up a selection of my favourite looks below. These manis are a far cry from the natural nail polish I've been wearing on repeat this year, but they still feel soft and subtle, so they definitely appeal to the minimalist within me. That being said, they are decidedly spring-like, not to mention bang on trend, so they are bound to earn you a compliment or two.
If this sounds like your sort of thing, keep on scrolling for the nine minimalist nail ideas I'm considering this April, and don't forget to screenshot your faves on the way to the salon.
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9 Minimalist Nail Ideas for April 2026
1. Polka Dots
Polka-dot nail art is big news this April, and it's also a more minimal nail design for those of us who don't want anything too out there. Opt for a clear base and soft pastel shades like yellow and blue.
Get the Look:
Manucurist
Light Blue Nail Polish
I'm considering swapping my milky-white nail polishes for this beautiful blue hue this month.
2. Creamy Lavender
Pastel purple shades always come into style at this time of year; however, as a minimalist, I always like to avoid anything super bright. Instead, this creamy lavender manicure has caught my eye, as it's the perfect upgrade from neutral nails this April.
Get the Look:
Manucurist
Blossom Nail Polish
This creamy polish from Manucurist delivers a hint of colour whilst remaining soft and subtle.
3. Baby Blues
French-tip nails have been my go-to for months now, but this subtle baby blue shade is definitely going to be my minimalist spring manicure of choice.
Get the Look:
Essie
Nail Lacquer in 374 Salt Water Happy
An Essie favourite of mine that I come back to every single spring.
4. Peach Glow
Peach tones are trending, and this sheer hue is the spring equivalent of the "your nails, but better" trend that minimalists can't get enough of.
Get the Look:
Essie
Crystal Ball Milky Nude Nail Polish
Part of Essie's Glass Nails collection, this translucent shade will deliver a high-shine finish.
5. Barely There
If you really want to keep things simple this April, you can't go wrong with the "barely there" nail trend. Designed to enhance your natural nails, a clear, glossy nail polish is key.
Get the Look:
Manucurist
Active Plump Nail Polish
This clever polish adds a pearly, plumping effect to the natural nail.
6. Micro Nail Art
Nail art can be for minimalists too, you know. Case in point: this super-cute, micro-heart design. My top tip? Keep the base of your nails clear for a pared-back finish.
Get the Look:
Manucurist
Fine Tip Brush
A thin nail art brush is essential for micro designs.
7. Soft Yellow
Pastel shades are everywhere right now, and whilst they aren't usually up my street, as a minimalist, I can definitely get on board with this soft yellow hue. Just imagine this paired with an all-white outfit in spring.