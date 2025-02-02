I’m Usually a Classic Nail Girl, But These Micro Nail Art Looks Have Me Rethinking My Next Mani

By
published
in Features

I’ll be honest, fun isn’t normally something I’m going for when it comes to consider nail trends for my manicre. Elegant finishes? Yes. Expensive-looking shades? My forte. But those playful nail art designs people spend hours at the nail shop for? While I absolutely love looking at them, they just aren’t me. Yet, when the micro nail art trend started popping up on my feed in recent months, I’ll admit, even I couldn’t help but take notice (and by take notice, I mean hastily start saving designs to serve as inspo for my next nail appointment).

You see, not only is micro nail art the nail trend all the cool girls are dipping a talon into at the moment (Hailey Bieber, Zoe Kravitz and Kylie Jenner have all opted for micro designs as of late) but it allows for, in my opinion, just the perfect amount of playfulness without stepping too far out of my minimalist manicure comfort zone.

What Is Micro Nail Art?

Well, rather than supersized designs or statement prints, micro nail art is all about the little things, featuring shrunk-down designs that don’t draw attention away from the overall nail colour. Instead, the miniature designs are like an easter egg in nail form—look closely and you’ll spot the fun.

Plus, what I love most about this trend is anything goes. For her 28th birthday, Hailey Bieber emblazoned her pastel nails with mini olives in honour of her favourite martini, while celebrity manicurist Betina Goldstein, an expert at micro nail art, has opted for everything from koi carp to 3D nail art snooker balls on her own micro designs. And, for those who don’t want to head to the salon, there are easy-to-recreate micro-dot flowers or handy nail stickers ready to do the hard work for you. Still in need of some inspo? Keep scrolling to see the best micro nail art looks for yourself…

The 13 Best Micro Nail Art Designs to Try

1. Micro Hearts

Micro Nail Art Trend @matejanova

(Image credit: @matejanova)

Looking for Valentine’s day nail inspiration? These micro hearts and co-ordinating red tips are incredibly chic.

2. Berry Picking

Micro Nail Art Trend @betina_goldstein

(Image credit: @betina_goldstein)

Fruity nail fans, take inspiration from Zoe Kravitz who opted for micro raspberries at the premiere for her directorial debut, Blink Twice, last year.

3. Cherry Delight

Micro Nail Art Trend @matejanova

(Image credit: @matejanova)

Another fruity look, these cherry nails are just the cutest.

4. Baby Blooms

Micro Nail Art Trend @hollyfalconenails

(Image credit: @hollyfalconenails)

Want to give the trend a go yourself but worried about your artistic prowess? Simply use a dotting tool to create these cute floral print nails.

5. Take a Bow

Micro Nail Art Trend @matejanova

(Image credit: @matejanova)

I’m obsessed with these mini bows year-round, not just during the festive period.

6. Evil Eyes

Micro Nail Art Trend @nailartbyqueenie

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

Whether you’re jetting off for some winter sun or want to get ahead on planning your summer holiday nails, these micro evil eyes are a chic look.

7. Wildflower Mani

Micro Nail Art Trend @betina_goldstein

(Image credit: @betina_goldstein)

These micro wildflower nails are truly a work of art.

8. Butter Wouldn't Melt

Micro Nail Art Trend @betina_goldstein

(Image credit: @betina_goldstein)

While many micro nail art looks use nude bases to show off the design, colour isn’t totally off the table. Here, Goldstein shows her artistry, showcasing butter on a coordinating butter yellow base.

9. Farmers Market Mani

Micro Nail Art Trend @nailartbyqueenie

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

Another mix-and-match look, this Hailey-Bieber-inspired farmers market mani offers a fun take on the trend.

10. Playing Pool

Micro Nail Art Trend @betina_goldstein

(Image credit: @betina_goldstein)

I told you anything goes as long as it’s mini, like these tiny snooker balls created by Goldstein.

11. Dainty Daisies

Micro Nail Art Trend @iramshelton

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

Add a little sparkle to your micro-manicure look with shimmering silver daisies.

The Best Products for Micro Nail Art Designs

Barry M Essential Nail Art Tools
Barry M
Essential Nail Art Tools

This set has everything you need to create nail art looks, from a dotting tool to a detailing brush.

nails inc. Back to Life Recovery Treatment and Base Coat
Nails Inc.
Back to Life Recovery Treatment and Base Coat

A base coat will ensure your nails stay strong and healthy.

Manucurist Nail Polish in Pale Rose
Manucurist
Nail Polish in Pale Rose

Opt for a sheer nude base to ensure your nail art stands out.

Essie On a Roll Apricot Roll-On Hydrating Cuticle Oil
Essie
On a Roll Apricot Roll-On Hydrating Cuticle Oil

To keep your nails looking their best, apply a cuticle oil once a day.

essie Gel Couture Top Coat
Essie
Gel Couture Top Coat

Finish with a top coat, like Essie's Gel Couture, to ensure your manicure lasts as long as possible.

Nailmatic Magic nail sticker set
Nailmatic
Magic Nail Sticker Set

For an easy way to try the trend, these mini nail stickers can be applied to freshly painted nails.

Jazzria Harris
Freelance Fashion & Beauty Writer

Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years of experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing. She has also mastered the art of identifying upcoming nail and hair trends before anyone else. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer and, of course, a great pair of heels (for the extra inches). Jazz has written for publications including Marie Claire, ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.

