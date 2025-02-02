I’m Usually a Classic Nail Girl, But These Micro Nail Art Looks Have Me Rethinking My Next Mani

I’ll be honest, fun isn’t normally something I’m going for when it comes to consider nail trends for my manicre. Elegant finishes? Yes. Expensive-looking shades? My forte. But those playful nail art designs people spend hours at the nail shop for? While I absolutely love looking at them, they just aren’t me. Yet, when the micro nail art trend started popping up on my feed in recent months, I’ll admit, even I couldn’t help but take notice (and by take notice, I mean hastily start saving designs to serve as inspo for my next nail appointment).

You see, not only is micro nail art the nail trend all the cool girls are dipping a talon into at the moment (Hailey Bieber, Zoe Kravitz and Kylie Jenner have all opted for micro designs as of late) but it allows for, in my opinion, just the perfect amount of playfulness without stepping too far out of my minimalist manicure comfort zone.

What Is Micro Nail Art?

Well, rather than supersized designs or statement prints, micro nail art is all about the little things, featuring shrunk-down designs that don’t draw attention away from the overall nail colour. Instead, the miniature designs are like an easter egg in nail form—look closely and you’ll spot the fun.

Plus, what I love most about this trend is anything goes. For her 28th birthday, Hailey Bieber emblazoned her pastel nails with mini olives in honour of her favourite martini, while celebrity manicurist Betina Goldstein, an expert at micro nail art, has opted for everything from koi carp to 3D nail art snooker balls on her own micro designs. And, for those who don’t want to head to the salon, there are easy-to-recreate micro-dot flowers or handy nail stickers ready to do the hard work for you. Still in need of some inspo? Keep scrolling to see the best micro nail art looks for yourself…

The 13 Best Micro Nail Art Designs to Try

1. Micro Hearts

Looking for Valentine’s day nail inspiration? These micro hearts and co-ordinating red tips are incredibly chic.

2. Berry Picking

Fruity nail fans, take inspiration from Zoe Kravitz who opted for micro raspberries at the premiere for her directorial debut, Blink Twice, last year.

3. Cherry Delight

Another fruity look, these cherry nails are just the cutest.

4. Baby Blooms

Want to give the trend a go yourself but worried about your artistic prowess? Simply use a dotting tool to create these cute floral print nails.

5. Take a Bow

I’m obsessed with these mini bows year-round, not just during the festive period.

6. Evil Eyes

Whether you’re jetting off for some winter sun or want to get ahead on planning your summer holiday nails, these micro evil eyes are a chic look.

7. Wildflower Mani

These micro wildflower nails are truly a work of art.

8. Butter Wouldn't Melt

While many micro nail art looks use nude bases to show off the design, colour isn’t totally off the table. Here, Goldstein shows her artistry, showcasing butter on a coordinating butter yellow base.

9. Farmers Market Mani

Another mix-and-match look, this Hailey-Bieber-inspired farmers market mani offers a fun take on the trend.

10. Playing Pool

I told you anything goes as long as it’s mini, like these tiny snooker balls created by Goldstein.

11. Dainty Daisies

Add a little sparkle to your micro-manicure look with shimmering silver daisies.

The Best Products for Micro Nail Art Designs

Barry M Essential Nail Art Tools £9 SHOP NOW This set has everything you need to create nail art looks, from a dotting tool to a detailing brush.

Nails Inc. Back to Life Recovery Treatment and Base Coat £15 SHOP NOW A base coat will ensure your nails stay strong and healthy.

Manucurist Nail Polish in Pale Rose £14 SHOP NOW Opt for a sheer nude base to ensure your nail art stands out.

Essie On a Roll Apricot Roll-On Hydrating Cuticle Oil £15 SHOP NOW To keep your nails looking their best, apply a cuticle oil once a day.

Essie Gel Couture Top Coat £11 SHOP NOW Finish with a top coat, like Essie's Gel Couture, to ensure your manicure lasts as long as possible.