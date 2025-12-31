Is It Just Me, or Is Nail Inspo Falling Flat? I'm Cosigning These Fashion-Forward Color Pairings in 2026

Sorry to my sheer, "naked" manicures, but I'm craving something slightly bolder as we launch into 2026. Slightly is the operative word here: While I thoroughly enjoy the occasional simple nail design, I do prefer to err on the side of minimalist-chic manis—something squarely in the middle of "It's giving nothing" and "Oh my god, I somehow just spent five hours at the nail salon." How does one strike this delicate balance? Mix-and-match nail polishes.
Just as you might feel inspired to play with different color combinations for your outfits, you can give your winter manicures a zhuzh by incorporating complementary luxe tones. The options are truly endless (chocolate! Burgundy! Sky blue!), so I did the grunt work and identified the most fashion-forward pairs for the season. (Good thing I had plenty of color trend reports to pull from…) Ahead, find the eight combinations I personally can't wait to try at my next salon appointment.
1. Blue and Brown
Allow me to caveat by saying that chocolate brown is the ultimate It color for winter, so you'll see a ton of luxurious cocoa pairs in this list. One of the buzziest, however, is rich brown with powder blue—just take a look at the chic fashion set. The duo feels a little nostalgic (I was definitely part of the horde who thought blue and brown wallpaper was so sophisticated in the early aughts), but tastemakers breathe new life into the trend by having fun with texture—think brown suede jackets with soft blue sweaters.
Texture holds sway in the nail space too, such as this mix-and-matched, polka-dotted set you see above. Spotted manicures are also seeing no signs of slowing down, so you'll essentially hit two trends in one by replicating this look.
2. Brown and Green
Consider sage green my new neutral, because I'm of the belief that the earthy hue goes with practically any outfit. Although, it looks especially luxe against shades of brown, be it camel, caramel, or cocoa—or all three, as depicted by celebrity nail artist Queenie Nguyen. Consider this your sign to go pistachio, at least on a few alternating tips.
3. Brown, Green, and Pink
Celebrity manicurist Imarni sees your chocolate pistachio mani and raises you a brown, green, and bubblegum-pink situation. Despite the lighter tones, this manicure totally screams winter to me. Maybe it's the deep espresso polish juxtaposed against the girly pink and muted olive, but I can so see myself wearing all three shades with a glamorously oversized fur coat—just like Iris Law above.
4. Brown and Chestnut
Brown manicures on their own are positively rich, but when you combine multiple shades of brown? Oh, you've officially reached a whole other league of luxe. Chocolate and chestnut go great together in the fashion space (at least according to chic individuals in London and Paris), so I'm personally itching to give the combo a try for my next mani. Feel free to mix and match the different tones as you please—every other nail, two in a row, etc.
5. Pink and Red
You might think light pink and red together would read way too sweet, but the pop of cherry actually helps ground the overall palette. (Victoria Beckham's recent ensemble is proof!) After celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt gave Blackpink's Jennie Kim a dual-toned C-French mani, I've been thinking about the combo nonstop. It's a look I'll 100% ask for leading up to Valentine's Day, but it's simply too chic not to try beforehand.
6. Burgundy and Mauve
Like mixing multiple shades of brown, a burgundy and mauve set adds a little more intrigue while keeping the look subtle and chic. I, for one, am obsessed with a rum raisin nail moment, but I honestly never thought to pair the berry-mauve hue with a classic bordeaux. Both shades are rich in their own right, and together they're nothing short of magical.
7. Burgundy and Blue
While powder blue adds a gorgeous contrast to deeper hues like burgundy and brown, an equally rich navy looks especially polished. Imagine pairing burgundy accessories with dark denim. It just works! And when you commit to two moody shades, there's no shortage of ways to play; you could opt for alternating solid colors, French tips, a single accent nail, et al.