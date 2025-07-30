Cardi in Paris, Kylie in L.A.—Every Cool Celeb Is Sporting This Classy Nail Trend RN

I don't know who needs to hear this, but summer nail looks don't always have to reflect poolside hues and playful, picnic-inspired designs. Yes, those are the trends that tend to live rent-free in everyone's minds as they plot their next OOO message, but the coolest summer manis tend to lean unexpectedly understated—at least according to stylish celebrities and their nail artists.
Case in point? The "tuxedo" nail trend I've been seeing all over my IG feed as of late, endorsed by A-listers across the globe. It's not brand new by any means (J.Lo and Camila Cabello both debuted tuxedo manis during summer 2023), but it's officially back—and classier than ever. Below, discover the sophisticated nail design meant to make you look like a million bucks.
What Are Tuxedo Nails?
You don't have to necessarily commit to bow tie–themed manicures (unless that's your jam, then by all means, carry on!). The "tuxedo nail" trend simply refers to crisp, black-and-white nail designs with some sort of geometric shape—circles, triangles, half-moons, etc. Keep the lines clean and contrasting—unlike aura or ombré nails, which focus more on a soft bloom of color—and you'll wind up with a set that appears sophisticated and classy.
Take Kylie Jenner, for example, who paired her black-and-white gingham Miu Miu minidress with an equally chic "twisted French" design, courtesy of her longtime nail artist Zola Ganzorigt. The look (pictured above!) features two slim, black stripes on the tips of her otherwise classic French—minimal yet mesmerizing. Cardi B also switched up the timeless design at the Stéphane Rolland couture show during Paris Fashion Week, opting for black French tips set against an opaque white base. The set, mastered by nail artist Coca Michelle, beautifully complements the rapper's striking, architectural black-and-white gown.
A tuxedo nail design makes any manicure look instantly more refined, but that doesn't mean you can't take the trend in a more playful direction. Dua Lipa, for one, sported dainty, black-and-white daisies on her nails during her Italian getaway with fiancé Callum Turner. The look still falls within the tuxedo nails camp with its minimal, geometric design, but it's a far more casual, summery option to try. You see, tuxedo nails don't always have to read black-tie.
More Tuxedo Nail Inspiration
This sharp contrast is everything.
Combine two summer nail trends in one by opting for black-and-white polka dots.
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. With over seven years in the industry, she specializes in trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves scouting vintage boutiques and reading thrillers, and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.