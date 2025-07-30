Cardi in Paris, Kylie in L.A.—Every Cool Celeb Is Sporting This Classy Nail Trend RN

Some may even say it's anti-summer.

Kylie Jenner taking a mirror selfie
(Image credit: @kyliejenner)
I don't know who needs to hear this, but summer nail looks don't always have to reflect poolside hues and playful, picnic-inspired designs. Yes, those are the trends that tend to live rent-free in everyone's minds as they plot their next OOO message, but the coolest summer manis tend to lean unexpectedly understated—at least according to stylish celebrities and their nail artists.

Case in point? The "tuxedo" nail trend I've been seeing all over my IG feed as of late, endorsed by A-listers across the globe. It's not brand new by any means (J.Lo and Camila Cabello both debuted tuxedo manis during summer 2023), but it's officially back—and classier than ever. Below, discover the sophisticated nail design meant to make you look like a million bucks.

Photo of Kylie Jenner wearing tuxedo nails

(Image credit: @nailsbyzola)

What Are Tuxedo Nails?

You don't have to necessarily commit to bow tie–themed manicures (unless that's your jam, then by all means, carry on!). The "tuxedo nail" trend simply refers to crisp, black-and-white nail designs with some sort of geometric shape—circles, triangles, half-moons, etc. Keep the lines clean and contrasting—unlike aura or ombré nails, which focus more on a soft bloom of color—and you'll wind up with a set that appears sophisticated and classy.

Take Kylie Jenner, for example, who paired her black-and-white gingham Miu Miu minidress with an equally chic "twisted French" design, courtesy of her longtime nail artist Zola Ganzorigt. The look (pictured above!) features two slim, black stripes on the tips of her otherwise classic French—minimal yet mesmerizing. Cardi B also switched up the timeless design at the Stéphane Rolland couture show during Paris Fashion Week, opting for black French tips set against an opaque white base. The set, mastered by nail artist Coca Michelle, beautifully complements the rapper's striking, architectural black-and-white gown.

Cardi B attends the Stéphane Rolland Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 08, 2025 in Paris, France.

(Image credit: Getty Images; Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

A tuxedo nail design makes any manicure look instantly more refined, but that doesn't mean you can't take the trend in a more playful direction. Dua Lipa, for one, sported dainty, black-and-white daisies on her nails during her Italian getaway with fiancé Callum Turner. The look still falls within the tuxedo nails camp with its minimal, geometric design, but it's a far more casual, summery option to try. You see, tuxedo nails don't always have to read black-tie.

Photo of Dua Lipa wearing tuxedo nails

(Image credit: @dualipa)

More Tuxedo Nail Inspiration

Photo of @nailartbyqueenie wearing tuxedo nails

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

This sharp contrast is everything.

Photo of @themaniclub wearing tuxedo nails

(Image credit: @themaniclub)

Combine two summer nail trends in one by opting for black-and-white polka dots.

Photo of @betina_goldstein wearing tuxedo nails

(Image credit: @betina_goldstein)

Have you seen anything chicer?

Photo of @betina_goldstein wearing tuxedo nails

(Image credit: @betina_goldstein)

Another Chanel stunner, courtesy of celebrity nail artist Betina Goldstein.

Photo of @iramshelton wearing tuxedo nails

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

Okay, fine, if you must add some color to your tuxedo mani, go full steam ahead with a rich caramel.

Shop the Trend

OPI, Alpine Snow
OPI
Alpine Snow

Here's the exact opaque white polish Michelle used for Cardi B's base…

OPI, Black Onyx
OPI
Black Onyx

…she then traced each tip with a stripe of Black Onyx.

Dior Vernis
Dior
Jasmin

Another luxe, snow-white shade.

Le Vernis
CHANEL
Le Diable En Chanel

You'll have this timeless polish forever.

Black Tie Affair
Chillhouse
Black Tie Affair Chill Tips Press-Ons

Have a tuxedo mani in minutes with these easy-to-use press-ons, aptly named Black Tie Affair.

Sally Hansen, Insta-Dri Black to Black
Sally Hansen
Insta-Dri Black to Black

Sally Hansen's Insta-Dri polish dries down in just 60 seconds, so it's perfect for nail art.

Essie, Nail Polish Set - Licorice Black + Blanc White
Essie
Nail Polish Set in Licorice Black + Blanc White

This stunning, two-for-one set has all you need.

Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider
Senior Beauty Editor

Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. With over seven years in the industry, she specializes in trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves scouting vintage boutiques and reading thrillers, and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn. 

