Even the Chicest People Can't Agree on This "Controversial" Manicure—6 Alts They're Choosing
Of all the polarizing beauty products out there—cherry perfumes, collagen creams, frosted eye shadow—I'd argue none receives more heat than black nail polish. Some deem it cool and timeless; others wouldn't dare reach for an inky lacquer. The truth of the matter is that there's no "right" or "wrong" way to adorn your digits, so go ahead and paint them whatever color you please, dissenters be damned.
It is worth pointing out, though, that even the chicest beauty fans remain fervently divided on the topic. Case in point? When playing a quick game of "hit or miss" with style icon Victoria Beckham (you know, as one does), I discovered she's not the biggest fan of the mani. "I'm not really into black nail polish," she tells Who What Wear. "I prefer either a deep, deep red or chocolate brown." Then on the other hand, you have moguls like Dua Lipa and Hailey Bieber donning pitch-dark nails at A-lister events.
I won't try to put an end to the love-it-or-hate-it debate of black nail polish—again, you do you!—but I will share some alternatives for those looking for an equally elegant mani. Below, browse the moody, dark nail polishes fashion people are choosing over jet black, plus some onyx options at the end for those (self included!) who will always adore the edgy hue.
The Best Black Nail Polish Alternatives
1. Merlot
A moody, dark red is perfect for fall, so it's no surprise the term "deep red nails" is up 5000% in Google searches over the past month. Chanel's Rouge Noir is such a year-round staple (it just looks expensive), but the rich wine hue is even more swoon-worthy for fall.
2. Oxblood
Or if you'd like your mani to lean a touch more red, opt for a deep burgundy instead. It's one of the most stylish colors this season in both the fashion and beauty departments, so you really can't go wrong with any of the oxblood shades below.
3. Dark Chocolate
"I'm into chocolate brown for fall," says Beckham. You heard the queen! I typically wear brown mascara and liner over black, and this feels like the nail polish equivalent. An espresso hue also complements any outfit, for what it's worth.
4. Blackberry
Okay, this shade may look pitch black at first glance, but take a closer peek, and you'll realize it actually contains hints of purple and blue. (Yep, just like a blackberry.) OPI's Lincoln Park After Dark is arguably the most iconic blackberry polish, but any brooding blue-purple hue will do.
5. Midnight Blue
Leave it to Bieber to make navy nails immediately skyrocket in popularity. Since she posted a series of selfies on October 1, beauty fans around the world have been asking for this cool blue hue. According to her longtime nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt, she's donning OPI's Midnight Mantra.
6. Deep Plum
Plum nails are quickly becoming winter's hottest polish trend. It's a bit brighter than blackberry and more cool-toned than merlot or oxblood, but it's gorgeous all the same.
The Best Black Nail Polishes to Try
Onyx-mani lovers, I promised I wouldn't leave you hanging! Here, find some of the most elegant black nail polishes ever created.
For those unsure of black nail polish's elegance, allow me to introduce you to Chanel's very chic shade.
Essie's lacquer dries in just 60 seconds, which is extra impressive for a dark-colored mani. (Polishes with more pigment usually take longer to dry.)
JinSoon's lacquers are so high-quality. One coat of this inky pigment is all you need for the coolest mani.
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. She has a penchant for trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative skincare launches to celebrity profiles, and her work has appeared in mindbodygreen, Coveteur, and more. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and she's been there ever since. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves exploring vintage boutiques, reading mystery books (bonus points for an unexpected twist), and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.
