Even the Chicest People Can't Agree on This "Controversial" Manicure—6 Alts They're Choosing

Of all the polarizing beauty products out there—cherry perfumes, collagen creams, frosted eye shadow—I'd argue none receives more heat than black nail polish. Some deem it cool and timeless; others wouldn't dare reach for an inky lacquer. The truth of the matter is that there's no "right" or "wrong" way to adorn your digits, so go ahead and paint them whatever color you please, dissenters be damned.

It is worth pointing out, though, that even the chicest beauty fans remain fervently divided on the topic. Case in point? When playing a quick game of "hit or miss" with style icon Victoria Beckham (you know, as one does), I discovered she's not the biggest fan of the mani. "I'm not really into black nail polish," she tells Who What Wear. "I prefer either a deep, deep red or chocolate brown." Then on the other hand, you have moguls like Dua Lipa and Hailey Bieber donning pitch-dark nails at A-lister events.

Photo of black nail polish and a Chanel bag

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

I won't try to put an end to the love-it-or-hate-it debate of black nail polish—again, you do you!—but I will share some alternatives for those looking for an equally elegant mani. Below, browse the moody, dark nail polishes fashion people are choosing over jet black, plus some onyx options at the end for those (self included!) who will always adore the edgy hue.

The Best Black Nail Polish Alternatives

1. Merlot

Photo of merlot nails

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

A moody, dark red is perfect for fall, so it's no surprise the term "deep red nails" is up 5000% in Google searches over the past month. Chanel's Rouge Noir is such a year-round staple (it just looks expensive), but the rich wine hue is even more swoon-worthy for fall.

Le Vernis
Chanel
Le Vernis - Rouge Noir

Sundays - Nail Polish - No. 18
Sundays
Nail Polish - No. 18

Zoya Nail Polish, Rachael, 0.5 Fl. Oz.
Zoya
Nail Polish - Rachael

2. Oxblood

Photo of oxblood nails

(Image credit: @themaniclub)

Or if you'd like your mani to lean a touch more red, opt for a deep burgundy instead. It's one of the most stylish colors this season in both the fashion and beauty departments, so you really can't go wrong with any of the oxblood shades below.

Reds + Oranges Nail Polish
Essie
Nail Lacquer - Wicked

Single Ladies - Gel Lab Pro Color Nail Polish
Deborah Lippmann
Gel Lab Pro Nail Polish - Single Ladies



Olive & June
Quick Dry Nail Polish - Cabernet

3. Dark Chocolate

Photo of dark chocolate nails

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

"I'm into chocolate brown for fall," says Beckham. You heard the queen! I typically wear brown mascara and liner over black, and this feels like the nail polish equivalent. An espresso hue also complements any outfit, for what it's worth.

Les Mains Hermès - Nail Enamel
Hermès
Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel

Orly Nail Lacquer Breathable - Double Espresso - #2010020
Orly
Breathable Nail Lacquer - Double Espresso



J.Hannah
Nail Polish - Carob

4. Blackberry

Photo of blackberry nails

(Image credit: @themaniclub)

Okay, this shade may look pitch black at first glance, but take a closer peek, and you'll realize it actually contains hints of purple and blue. (Yep, just like a blackberry.) OPI's Lincoln Park After Dark is arguably the most iconic blackberry polish, but any brooding blue-purple hue will do.

Opi Nail Lacquer Lincoln Park After Dark | Opaque Dark Purple Crème Chip Resistant Nail Polish | Vegan, Fast Drying, Streak Free
OPI
Nail Lacquer - Lincoln Park After Dark

Cnd - Shellac Dark Dahlia (0.25 Oz)
CND
Shellac Gel Polish - Dark Dahlia

Go Garnet Nail Color
Sally Hansen Insta-Dri
Go Garnet Nail Color

5. Midnight Blue

Photo of midnight blue nails

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

Leave it to Bieber to make navy nails immediately skyrocket in popularity. Since she posted a series of selfies on October 1, beauty fans around the world have been asking for this cool blue hue. According to her longtime nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt, she's donning OPI's Midnight Mantra.

Opi Nail Lacquer, Midnight Mantra, Blue Nail Polish, Fall Wonders Collection, 0.5 Fl Oz
OPI
Nail Lacquer - Midnight Mantra

Gel Couture Longwear Nail Polish
Essie
Gel Couture Longwear Nail Polish - Caviar Bar

Mineral Fusion Nail Polish, Panther, 0.33 Ounce
Mineral Fusion
Nail Polish - Panther

6. Deep Plum

Photo of deep plum nails

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

Plum nails are quickly becoming winter's hottest polish trend. It's a bit brighter than blackberry and more cool-toned than merlot or oxblood, but it's gorgeous all the same.

Nail Polish
H&M
Nail Polish - Plum Compote

Ella+mila Professional Nail Polish - Quick Dry Nail Polish - Long-Lasting & Chip-Resistant Nail Polish (elite Collection - Little Plum Dress - 0.45 Fl Oz Each)
ella+mila
Professional Nail Polish - Little Plum Dress

Nail Polish
gitti
Nail Polish - No. 012

The Best Black Nail Polishes to Try

Photo of black nail polish

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

Onyx-mani lovers, I promised I wouldn't leave you hanging! Here, find some of the most elegant black nail polishes ever created.

Le Vernis
Chanel
Le Vernis

For those unsure of black nail polish's elegance, allow me to introduce you to Chanel's very chic shade.

Expressie Quick-Dry Nail Polish
Essie
Expressie Quick-Dry Nail Polish

Essie's lacquer dries in just 60 seconds, which is extra impressive for a dark-colored mani. (Polishes with more pigment usually take longer to dry.)

Opi Nail Lacquer Black Onyx | Opaque Dark Black Crème Chip Resistant Nail Polish | Vegan, Fast Drying, Streak Free
OPI
Nail Lacquer - Black Onyx

OPI's opaque, pitch-black lacquer is a must-get.

Addiction Tokyo, The Nail Polish
Addiction Tokyo
The Nail Polish

High-gloss, 10-free, and long-lasting—this polish has it all.



JinSoon
Absolute Black

JinSoon's lacquers are so high-quality. One coat of this inky pigment is all you need for the coolest mani.

