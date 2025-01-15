Sorry, These 6 Color Trends Simply Aren't Making It to 2025

Welcome to your 2025 color download. Sorry to Pantone, but while its hue of the year—Mocha Mousse—is a pretty shade, we're going in a decidedly different direction with our trend reporting. If you want to know about what will really be hot in the fashion world, then you've come to the right place. After analyzing the spring/summer 2025 collections, we spotted key themes that we can already say with certainty will come to define the upcoming season and the year at large.

As with any fresh batch of trends that arrives, there will inevitably be a decline in several more that have served their time. Out with the old, and in with the new, right? While you should prepare to see a range of new-season shades like powder pink, martini olive green, and a neutral we're calling cashew milk, we should warn you that you may notice a decline in a few not-as-fresh colors too.

Ahead, discover the fashion color trends that are in for 2025 (they're the ones you'll see in every street style gallery during fashion month, stocked on every virtual shelf, and sported by all your in-the-know friends) and, consequently, the outdated hues we're officially phasing out.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Tove; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Khaite; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Brandon Maxwell; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Toteme; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Carven)

While the runways this season gave us our fair share of bolder colors to play with, designers were near unanimous in their votes for one neutral hue in particular. Meet cashew milk, a warm cream that's not quite white but also not quite beige. The milky color showed up in some of the season's most elegant looks, including a satin pant set at Tove, airy organza at Khaite, and a gathered off-the-shoulder top at Brandon Maxwell. Regardless of silhouette, though, one thing is clear: This nutty tone is set to be 2025's It neutral. With that, it's already begun to eclipse camel as the go-to for achieving that quiet luxury vibe.

Róhe Scarf-Detail Silk Foulard Blouse $485 SHOP NOW

ZW Collection Contrast Midi Dress $109 $44 SHOP NOW

Freja Mercer Bag $298 SHOP NOW

Helsa Recycled Twill S Curve Jacket $348 SHOP NOW

COS Relaxed Tailored Wide-Leg Pants $120 $72 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Khaite; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Alaia; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Victoria Beckham; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Ferragamo; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Carven)

There's no questioning the impact that Barbie pink had on pop culture and fashion, but we think it's safe to say that 2025 marks the decline of the hot-pink aesthetic that was so in demand at one point. Instead, the pink we'll all reach for this year is, unquestionably, powder pink. The cool-toned alt is a barely-there wash of color that taps into the girlhood-coded aesthetic that everyone is talking about on social media. Pretty fabrications like satin and organza are big themes with this color as well, according to the Khaite and Carven runways as well as sculptural silhouettes that Victoria Beckham and Alaïa showed, which only enhances the delicate nature of this pretty pink.

Khaite Selly Silk Tunic Top $1480 SHOP NOW

ALAÏA 90 Patent-Leather Pumps $1390 SHOP NOW

Reformation Clara Crew Cardigan $198 SHOP NOW

The Frankie Shop Demi Pencil Skirt $72 SHOP NOW

ZW Collection Asymmetric Flowy Cape $70 $28 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Tove; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Tory Burch; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Max Mara; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Prada; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Bally)

We know—we're sad about this one too, but the overall mood that fashion is taking is one of subdued elegance. That means that baby blue is falling by the wayside. In its place is an emerging color we're calling inky midnight, a dark navy that verges on purple. Tory Burch did this fantastically with a swimsuit-inspired bodysuit and techy pants, but it popped up elsewhere in the collections at Prada, Max Mara, Tove, and Bally, prompting us to question whether blue really could be the new black. Alas, only time will tell!

Tory Burch Nylon Hoodie $648 $449 SHOP NOW

MANGO Asymmetrical Pleated Dress $100 SHOP NOW

Alaïa Le Teckel Suede Shoulder Bag $2700 SHOP NOW

COS Chunky Pure Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater $375 SHOP NOW

HIGH SPORT Kick Cropped Stretch-Cotton Flared Pants $860 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Toteme; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Prada; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Chanel; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Jil Sander; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Tove)

Light yellow has been trending for a minute now, but 2025 is the year the color will reach true viral status. In lieu of burnt orange, the first spring outfits will be defined by these lemon-tinged hues, especially in soft, romantic shapes like the looks from Chanel's and Toteme's runways.

Helsa Angelica Backless Maxi Dress $348 $220 SHOP NOW

ZW Collection Bow Top $50 $20 SHOP NOW

Tory Burch Mini Fleming Soft Hobo Bag $498 SHOP NOW

TOTEME Embroidered Organic Cotton Oxford Shirt $380 SHOP NOW

Aligne Kimmi Wide Leg Trousers $145 $70 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Saint Laurent; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Dries Van Noten; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Victoria Beckham; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Jil Sander; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Bottega Veneta)

Whenever we report on trends that are one their way out, it can feel like things are moving too quickly to keep pace. Here's a piece of trend news that should ease your mind: Burgundy is here to stay. Expect the rich hues that have been dominating all season to stay at the top, but this season, there will be a renewed focus cast on the shades at the deeper end of the spectrum, namely shades of bordeaux and merlot that border on plum. Because of this, bright scarlet red won't be at the peak of the trend anymore. It isn't fully out, but the emphasis is shifting toward a much moodier direction.

Open Edit Bias Cut Maxi Skirt $60 SHOP NOW

Bottega Veneta The Lauren 1980 Intrecciato Leather Clutch $4400 SHOP NOW

Helsa Esti Sweater $258 SHOP NOW

Massimo Dutti Relaxed Fit High-Waist Corduroy Trousers $90 SHOP NOW

MANOLO BLAHNIK Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules $875 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Victoria Beckham; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Brandon Maxwell; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Gucci; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Saint Laurent; Launchmetrics Spotlight/ACNE Studios)

One color we can say with 100% confidence won't be rearing its head in 2025 is neon green—all neons, really. The choke hold that neon green had on us all circa 2019 can't be denied, but by now, you shouldn't be surprised to read that the time for highlighter hues is over. We've entered the era of soft, subdued palettes. Now loading: martini olive green, a muted emerald that's reminiscent of the Castelvetrano olive that comes submerged in a dirty martini. Gucci's F/W 24 collection is where we first glimpsed the color, and it's only grown stronger in the spring/summer 2025 collections, where more designers joined Gucci in backing the new hue. Since it pairs so well with black, white, beige, and gray, it's set to be one of the most wearable colors of the whole season.

Gucci Gucci B Small Shoulder Bag $4100 SHOP NOW

MANGO Double-Breasted Wool Coat $180 SHOP NOW

Reformation Nemy Knit Dress $198 SHOP NOW

DÉHANCHE Hollyhock Suede Belt $290 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Stratus Pant in Textured Satin $148 SHOP NOW