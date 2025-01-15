Sorry, These 6 Color Trends Simply Aren't Making It to 2025
Welcome to your 2025 color download. Sorry to Pantone, but while its hue of the year—Mocha Mousse—is a pretty shade, we're going in a decidedly different direction with our trend reporting. If you want to know about what will really be hot in the fashion world, then you've come to the right place. After analyzing the spring/summer 2025 collections, we spotted key themes that we can already say with certainty will come to define the upcoming season and the year at large.
As with any fresh batch of trends that arrives, there will inevitably be a decline in several more that have served their time. Out with the old, and in with the new, right? While you should prepare to see a range of new-season shades like powder pink, martini olive green, and a neutral we're calling cashew milk, we should warn you that you may notice a decline in a few not-as-fresh colors too.
Ahead, discover the fashion color trends that are in for 2025 (they're the ones you'll see in every street style gallery during fashion month, stocked on every virtual shelf, and sported by all your in-the-know friends) and, consequently, the outdated hues we're officially phasing out.
While the runways this season gave us our fair share of bolder colors to play with, designers were near unanimous in their votes for one neutral hue in particular. Meet cashew milk, a warm cream that's not quite white but also not quite beige. The milky color showed up in some of the season's most elegant looks, including a satin pant set at Tove, airy organza at Khaite, and a gathered off-the-shoulder top at Brandon Maxwell. Regardless of silhouette, though, one thing is clear: This nutty tone is set to be 2025's It neutral. With that, it's already begun to eclipse camel as the go-to for achieving that quiet luxury vibe.
There's no questioning the impact that Barbie pink had on pop culture and fashion, but we think it's safe to say that 2025 marks the decline of the hot-pink aesthetic that was so in demand at one point. Instead, the pink we'll all reach for this year is, unquestionably, powder pink. The cool-toned alt is a barely-there wash of color that taps into the girlhood-coded aesthetic that everyone is talking about on social media. Pretty fabrications like satin and organza are big themes with this color as well, according to the Khaite and Carven runways as well as sculptural silhouettes that Victoria Beckham and Alaïa showed, which only enhances the delicate nature of this pretty pink.
We know—we're sad about this one too, but the overall mood that fashion is taking is one of subdued elegance. That means that baby blue is falling by the wayside. In its place is an emerging color we're calling inky midnight, a dark navy that verges on purple. Tory Burch did this fantastically with a swimsuit-inspired bodysuit and techy pants, but it popped up elsewhere in the collections at Prada, Max Mara, Tove, and Bally, prompting us to question whether blue really could be the new black. Alas, only time will tell!
Light yellow has been trending for a minute now, but 2025 is the year the color will reach true viral status. In lieu of burnt orange, the first spring outfits will be defined by these lemon-tinged hues, especially in soft, romantic shapes like the looks from Chanel's and Toteme's runways.
Whenever we report on trends that are one their way out, it can feel like things are moving too quickly to keep pace. Here's a piece of trend news that should ease your mind: Burgundy is here to stay. Expect the rich hues that have been dominating all season to stay at the top, but this season, there will be a renewed focus cast on the shades at the deeper end of the spectrum, namely shades of bordeaux and merlot that border on plum. Because of this, bright scarlet red won't be at the peak of the trend anymore. It isn't fully out, but the emphasis is shifting toward a much moodier direction.
One color we can say with 100% confidence won't be rearing its head in 2025 is neon green—all neons, really. The choke hold that neon green had on us all circa 2019 can't be denied, but by now, you shouldn't be surprised to read that the time for highlighter hues is over. We've entered the era of soft, subdued palettes. Now loading: martini olive green, a muted emerald that's reminiscent of the Castelvetrano olive that comes submerged in a dirty martini. Gucci's F/W 24 collection is where we first glimpsed the color, and it's only grown stronger in the spring/summer 2025 collections, where more designers joined Gucci in backing the new hue. Since it pairs so well with black, white, beige, and gray, it's set to be one of the most wearable colors of the whole season.
Anna is an editor on the fashion team at Who What Wear and has been at the company for over five years, having begun her career in the Los Angeles office before relocating to New York, where she's currently based. Having always been passionate about pursuing a career in fashion, she built up her experience interning at the likes of Michael Kors, A.L.C., and College Fashionista before joining the team as a post-graduate assistant editor. Anna has penned a number of interviews with Who What Wear's cover stars over the years, including A-listers Megan Fox, Issa Rae, and Emma Chamberlain. She's earned a reputation for scouting new and emerging brands from across the globe and championing them to our audience of millions. While fashion is her main wheelhouse, Anna led the launch of WWW Travels last year, a new lifestyle vertical that highlights all things travel through a fashion-person lens. She is passionate about shopping vintage, whether it be at a favorite local outpost or an on-the-road discovery, and has amassed a wardrobe full of unique finds. When she's not writing, you can find her shooting street imagery on her film camera, attempting to learn a fourth or fifth language, or planning her next trip across the globe.
-
The "So Wrong It's Right" Way to Wear Sporty Jackets in 2025
Give it a try.
By Eliza Huber
-
Oslo! NYC! Stockholm! Stylish Women in Every City Are in Agreement Over This Elegant Skirt Trend
Prepare for takeoff.
By Eliza Huber
-
Rhode Phone Cases, Pigeon Bags, and More—10 Trends I Spotted in the F1 Paddock This Season
Sports and fashion met at the track.
By Eliza Huber
-
Celebs in Their 40s and 50s Are Styling Jeans With This One Sneaker Color Trend
It's probably not what you think.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
It's Confirmed: These 8 2025 Trends Are Elite, According to Nordstrom's Associate Fashion Director
Get the 411.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
-
Sorry, Sneakers—Fashion People Are in Agreement About These Classic Flats
A 58-year-old staple.
By Eliza Huber
-
Butter! Olive! Chocolate Mousse! 6 Color Trends You'll Be Craving in 2025
Let them cook.
By Ana Escalante
-
From Suede to Leopard Print, 2025's Most Dominant Skirt Trends Are Here
Shop one, shop all.
By Eliza Huber