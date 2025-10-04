Moody, Syrupy, and Expensive-Looking—Rum Raisin Nails Are About to Be Everywhere This Fall

As soon as fall hits, mauve-y, moody shades become my new neutrals—an unwavering rule for my closet, my makeup bag, and, of course, my manicures. The latter is arguably the easiest to switch up in a snap, as committing to a new nail look doesn't require a huge overhaul—just a stunning polish and plenty of inspo. Luckily, there's no shortage of cozy, expensive-looking mani aesthetics to go around, but my heart's currently set on one deliciously on-trend shade: rum raisin. Experts agree the rich hue will be on everyone's tips this fall (and beyond), so scroll ahead to stay up to speed.
What Are Rum Raisin Nails?
Rum raisin basically refers to a berry-mauve hue; think of the rich, cinnamon-like wash of color from Clinique's Black Honey Almost Lipstick or Revlon's TikTok-viral Super Lustrous Lipstick (which is actually named Rum Raisin!), just on your nails instead of your lips. "It's very '90s," says celebrity nail artist Julie Kandalec, who shares that cool, "grayed-out" mauve-y tones are very much en vogue. Depending on the exact shade you choose, the overall nail look can read slightly more purple, gray, or brown, but those deep, cool tones are the crucial factors.
Why Are They Trending for Fall 2025?
While moodier, richer hues always become popular as the weather cools ("There’s a sense of coziness and warmth that these tones bring up," notes nail artist Coca Michelle), we can really thank the grungy beauty revival for the eruption of the rum raisin shade. From hollowed eye makeup to blurred, berry-stained lips, cool, purple-brown shades have been commanding the beauty scene for quite some time, adding a gothic-romantic touch perfect for autumn—even if you commit to nothing but a raisin-hued mani.
"No matter your style, this fall trend is pretty versatile. It can give grunge but also chic and mysterious," adds Michelle. "I actually used a rum raisin shade for one of the nail looks for Grace Ling’s spring/summer 2026 show, where I created a custom “burgundy stiletto” nail look that embodies the same moody, mauve-y energy." That being said, we can likely expect the nail look to linger way beyond fall and winter. All the more reason to hop on the bandwagon as the mani trend picks up steam.
How to Get the Look
"Lucky you, this is a shade that compliments many skin tones," Kandalec shares. "Rum raisin is considered a berry mauve shade, so look in the berry family to avoid going too brown if you can't try it on first." She also suggests opting for sheer, layerable shades you can either keep glossy (think rum raisin "syrup") or build to a true, rich-looking mauve.
To make the set appear extra high-fashion and elevated, choose a sharp stiletto silhouette á la Grace Ling S/S26. Otherwise, "A shorter square shape pairs beautifully with this tone and makes for a sleek fall manicure," notes Michelle. As for the best rum raisin nail colors to shop? Find those all listed below.
OPI
Claydreaming
Says Michelle, "OPI Nail Lacquer in Claydreaming is an earthy purple shade, perfect for crisp autumn days."
OPI
Gelcolor - Complimentary Wine
"Another favorite is OPI Intelli-Gel in Complimentary Wine, which captures ripened berry tones and radiates energy and seduction," she says.
Olive and June
JJ
According to Kandalec, this cinnamon polish works great if you want a "pretty shade that's cohesive." It's heavier on the "rum" than the "raisin," as it definitely reads more brown.
Dazzle Dry
Rum Raisin
Of course, you can't go wrong with a shade specifically named Rum Raisin.
Essie
No To-Do
A chocolatey purple with a stunning glossy finish.
Essie
Mismatch to Match
On the other hand, this Essie number looks perfectly cool-toned.
Londontown
Save the Queen
This enchanting mauve-y purple is particularly calling my name.
Londontown
Elderberry
If you'd rather enhance those rich, wine-colored tones, Londontown's Elderberry has you covered.
Zoya
Ryder
Another brown-purple option, this creamy shade looks quite delicious.
Cirque Colors
Bonbon Jelly
To enhance the syrupy quality of rum raisin nails, opt for a sheer, jelly finish.
