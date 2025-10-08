After consulting celebrity manicurists and scrolling through my social feeds, we're seeing a lot more of the same that we've seen this year. Minimalist manicures are here to stay, but we're also welcoming those classic winter nail colours into the mix. However, innovations in nail formulas also mean many types of manicures have never looked more glossy—and even some nail polishes are now rivalling their gel counterparts in their longevity and efficacy.
If you're ready for some inspiration for your next manicure, scroll ahead for the biggest winter nail trends you'll want to wear in 2025.
1. Milky Manicures
Milky manicures have perhaps been the defining nail trend of 2025, and for winter, it's getting its own glow-up. "Milky manicures are going to be a key winter nail trend, but not how we've previously seen milky," says Harriet Westmoreland, celebrity manicurist and co-founder of Westmoreland Cosmetics, who has worked to create her very own range of sheer Glass Gels and Glass Polishes. "They're glassy, not chalky. It's like a very juicy, plump, super-glossy milky manicure," she says. Rather than opaque finishes, this look calls for nail formula that leaves just a hint of colour on the nails, letting the shine speak for itself.
OPI
Nail Polish in Funny Bunny
Essie
Nail Polish in Allure
Westmoreland Cosmetics
Glass Polish Vanilla Gloss 1
2. Merlot
We see burgundy nails and black cherry manis return every winter, and it's no exception for 2025. The chicest way to wear it? Paired with short or squoval nails. There's something in the combination that makes the deep wine hue bolder and jewel-like with shine. Chanel's iconic Rouge Noir is perhaps the best dark red nail colour of all time, but I'm particularly enamoured with Hollyhock by Manucurist (worn by Mateja Novakovic above) and Essie's Shearling Darling nail polish, which coats your nails in a siren-esque deep hue.
Chanel
Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Rouge Noir
Manucurist
Green Nail Polish in Hollyhock
Essie
Nail Polish in Shearling Darling
3. Au Naturel
On the flipside to bold manicures like dark red, we have the resurgence of the naked nail. Think of it as a reset from gel polish, BIAB or nail polish, and really honing in on nail care for naturally manicured hands. "It's really about focusing on the skin as opposed to the nails. Think scrubbing the hands twice a day, oiling them and just taking it back to basics," says Westmoreland. "Spend the time caring for your hands and nails," she says. Cuticle oils and nail strengtheners are a great way to strengthen nails while making them
Essie
To the Rescue UV Gel Damage Repair Nail Treatment
Dior
Crème Abricot
CND
Solar Oil Nail and Cuticle Conditioner
4. Sheer Brown
While sheer pink is a timeless nail colour choice, for winter, we're seeing the emergence of other sheer tones. Sheer brown feels elevated and more wearable than opaque brown nails. Plus, it is also a beautiful neutral tone for dark or deep complexions. Much like milky manicures, it's all in the tone and sheerness of the polish. "You wouldn't necessarily look at the nail and think that's a sheer nail, but the nail will just look so much more juicy and glossy," says Westmoreland. "It will look like a coloured glass on the nail as opposed to a flat colour—there's so much more depth to it."
Manucurist
Active Smooth 03
Westmoreland Cosmetics
Glass Polish Vanilla Gloss 5
Butter London
Sheer Wisdom Nail Tinted Moisturiser in Tan
5. Navy
Another timeless nail colour that I'm seeing all over my feeds for winter is navy. If you find black, brown or grey too harsh, a navy mani has a way of being both moody yet flattering. It's like the equivalent of a pair of denim jeans for your nails—they suit everyone and, just like your favourite pair of jeans, they often work for any occasion, whether dressed up or down. There's a reason why Parisians love the colour navy, and it's the perfect nail colour to go for if you want a chic manicure for winter.
Essie
Gel Couture Nail Polish in Caviar Bar
Manucurist
Green Nail Polish in Poppy Seed
Hermès
Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel in Bleu Encre
6. Glass Nails
Glass nails are less about the colour, but more about the finish of your manicure—something Westmoreland has pioneered with her recent launch of Glass Gels and Glass Polishes. "I feel like it's going to be a whole new category of manicure," she says. "When I change from my sheer polish and have a block colour, I hate it after two days because my nails don't catch the light as they do with a sheer polish," she says. "My hands look very different when I've got a flat colour on. The way [sheer polish] catches the light, it's like the way the way like your diamond sparkles in the light. It's a manicure that sparkles," she says.
Both in-salon types of manicures and at-home nail polishes continue to innovate, and now you can achieve mirror-like finishes to your nails. A glossy finish instantly makes your manicure look expensive, and there are now some incredible nail top coats that cloak your polish in a glassy shine, all while making your mani more hard-wearing, too.
Westmoreland Cosmetics
Glass Polish Top Coat
Essie Gel Couture Gel-Like Nail Polish-Gel Top Coat
OPI
Infinite Shine Gel-Like Top Coat
7. Dark Green
Much like navy, dark green nails are the unexpected yet utterly expensive-looking nail colour I keep seeing on the most well-manicured hands of late. It's a dark nail colour that is surprisingly wearable. I'm particularly obsessed with Bio Sculpture's Free Lovin' shade (pictured above), which has the magic of making your nails look luxurious and expensive. If you love a dark and moody manicure, but find black too harsh and stark on your skin tone, then a dark green is a chic alternative to try for your next winter nail colour.
With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.
Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.