I'm a Sucker for Minimalist Nail Designs—17 Ideas I'd Wear Again and Again

As a beauty editor who loves talking about all things nails, I've seen my fair share of trends that either come back around or are truly timeless and never go out of style. French tips and bold red manicures are good examples of this, but I'm also a firm believer that minimalistic manicures have an equal amount of longevity.
Don't get me wrong, I like maximalist nails, but I think a minimalist approach is especially convenient because they're easy to recreate at home and more budget-friendly if you're getting them done professionally. Plus, you're saving a lot of time by opting for a simple design. It's the perfect kind of manicure for people who want to look put together but also value convenience.
Sometimes, though, it can be a challenge to come up with a design that's creative and chic. If you find yourself in the same boat, consider yourself lucky. I put together a list of 17 designs that range from elegant to playful and everything in between. Keep scrolling for my top picks.
1. Dried Petals
These dried flower petals on nude nails look incredibly elegant. It's a great option for a winter-to-spring mani.
2. Mini Hearts
These subtle hearts give major Valentine's Day vibes.
3. Panther Prints
So you like animal prints but don't want to cover the whole nail? Try these tips instead.
4. Single-Nail Art
Rather than putting a design on all your nails, try picking a neutral color and letting one nail be the standout.
5. Golden Strips
The creator of this look (@georgiadoesnails) notes that this look can work for just about any occasion. Weddings, holidays, summer vacations...the list goes on.
6. Contrasting Spots
These spotted nails are about as simple as it gets. The black and white contrast really pops, but you can swap it out with any colors you like.
7. Mini Lemons
The mini lemons on this mani are super easy to recreate with the right brushes. This look is a fresh take on the butter yellow trend.
8. Abstract Lines
Another idea that can be achieved easily at home or at the salon are these colorful abstract lines on nude nails.
9. Cat Eye Chrome
Chrome isn't going anywhere, and these shimmery silver nails are proof. Even if you don't want a design, adding some texture to your base color can still make a difference.
10. Gentle Aura
Aura nails con be done using any color, but if you want to stick to a neutral palette opt for something that can blend seamlessly with your base color.
11. Polka Dota
Polka dots can be spotted in several of our nail trend sound ups these days and with good reason. The pattern is making a comeback and is sure to be a highly-requested pick for nail techs.
12. Multi-Color Tips
Ditch white French tips for something colorful like these purple, pink, and nude ones.
13. Cheetah Tips
Another play on French tips are these animal prints with bold stripes of color underneath.
14. Sliced Tips
Something about these sliced tips are incredibly elegant.
15. Mini Florals
If you don't want a nude or pink base, try similar designs on a bold color like brown or burgundy.
16. Black Hearts
If you want to upgrade your heart designs, try adding a glossy or shimmery base coat.
Sabrina Talbert is a New York-based journalist with six years of experience covering lifestyle and wellness for print and digital publications. She is currently the Assistant Beauty Editor at Who What Wear and has bylines in Women’s Health, Byrdie, NYLON, The Daily Front Row, and more. She’s passionate about covering topics related to haircare, skincare, and the latest happenings at the intersection of beauty and sports. When she’s not writing or testing products, you can catch her running and binge-watching F1 or boxing.